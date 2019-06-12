ALLO Communications Honored for Fiber Industry Excellence

IMPERIAL, Neb., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ALLO Communications received The Chairman's Award for excellence in the fiber industry. At its Fiber Connect show in Orlando, Florida, the Fiber Broadband Association honored two extraordinary organizations and one individual for their dedication to advancing the fiber broadband industry in the past year.

The 2019 award winners are:

2019 Chairman's Award: ALLO Communications

ALLO Communications 2019 Star Award: Sonic Networks

Sonic Networks 2019 Photon Award: Mark Boxer , Applications Engineering Manager with OFS

"The Fiber Broadband Association is thrilled to honor ALLO Communications for their efforts to deploy all-fiber networks to communities and business across North America," said Fiber Broadband Association President and CEO Lisa R. Youngers. "We cannot do this alone. Fiber is a true differentiator and we are grateful for all of the people and companies with us on the path to the fiber future."

The superior technology to deliver Internet and network services is optical fiber that carries a communications signal from an operator's equipment all the way to a home, business or enterprise. This technology has been found to be more robust and reliable than older technologies. Though relatively new, running fiber to homes (fiber-to-the-home) is a fast growing method of providing much greater bandwidth and speeds to consumers and businesses, for more robust video, internet and voice services.

Current fiber optic technology can provide two-way transmission speeds – upload and download -- of over a gigabit per second. As older technologies stretch the limits of their performance or speed, constant improvements in fiber optic technology and equipment can improve how much bandwidth is available without having to deploy new networks. That is why fiber networks are said to be "futureproof."

ABOUT ALLO

ALLO's growth and success over the past decade are thanks in large part to our reputation for winning customer service, technical capabilities, experienced, knowledgeable personnel, and superior products. Since 2003, ALLO has provided customers with the most modern network possible while employing a team of engineers, operators, and technical experts who constantly work with customers to develop creative ways to utilize ALLO's fiber network.

ALLO Communications is a telecommunications company offering fiber telephone, long distance, broadband, internet and television to residents and businesses.

ALLO currently provides communications services to nine cities across Nebraska and Colorado with more than 380,000 people.

ALLO has developed a world-class network to expand business opportunities, create jobs, and improve quality of life. We at ALLO take great pride in providing residents and businesses with unmatched entertainment and communications options.

ABOUT THE FIBER BROADBAND ASSOCIATION

The Fiber Broadband Association is the largest and only trade association in the Americas dedicated to the pursuit of all fiber optic network infrastructure to the home, to the business and to everywhere. The Fiber Broadband Association helps providers make informed decisions about how, where, and why to build better broadband networks with fiber optics while working with its members to lead the organization, collaborate with industry allies and propel fiber optic deployment forward. Since 2001, these companies, organizations and people have worked with our communities and consumers in mind to build a better broadband future here and around the world. Learn more at www.fiberbroadband.org .

CONTACT:

Tanna Hanna

thanna@allophone.net

308-633-7815

SOURCE ALLO Communications