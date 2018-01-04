ALLO Communications Purchases Hastings, Neb. Operations of Glenwood Telecommunications

"ALLO looks forward to operating the fiber network to serve the customers in Hastings with exceptional service and technology," said ALLO President Brad Moline. "We will be an active member of the Hastings community and will soon expand our fiber network to serve more homes and businesses' with exceptionally fast internet and superior telephone and television services. We are encouraged by the city's recent approval to acquire utility poles that ALLO may be able to lease to build a network passing every business and home to create a world-class, gigabit city."

Regulatory approval is expected from the Nebraska Public Service Commission in early 2018 for ALLO to begin operating the Glenwood network in Hastings, at which time Glenwood's customers will begin migrating to ALLO's services and network.

"Glenwood has enjoyed serving the broadband and telecommunications needs of its Hastings customers and will continue to do so through the transition," said Glenwood General Manager Stan Rouse. "This will not impact our IT services and business telephone systems as we will continue as your provider in Hastings."

Existing customers will be contacted by ALLO and Glenwood with information regarding the transition.

Hastings businesses not being serviced by Glenwood can contact ALLO at 402.834.1401 for a customized quote and to discuss solutions. In the future, ALLO will announce the timing and services for Hastings' residential gigabit solutions.

About ALLO Communications

Founded in Imperial, Neb. in 2003, ALLO, a Nelnet company (NYSE: NNI), specializes in providing world-class communications services by creating gigabit communities. In 2004, ALLO began building its first fiber communities, and today provides ubiquitous fiber networks in seven communities supported by more than 500 associates. ALLO provides broadband, telephone, and video solutions to businesses, residents and governmental entities over fiber networks. ALLO currently has operations in Lincoln, North Platte, Ogallala, Bridgeport, Scottsbluff, Gering, and Alliance, Neb., and Fort Morgan, Colo. AlloCommunications.com

