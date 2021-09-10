ALLO Communications to Invest in 10 Gigabit Network in Lake Havasu City

IMPERIAL and LINCOLN, Neb., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ALLO Communications today announced a fiber-to-the-premise project offering 10 Gigabit bandwidth in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.

ALLO will begin construction in Lake Havasu in the next several months after completing the remaining city agreements. ALLO President Brad Moline stated, "ALLO commits to being local wherever we are. Our team members are not strangers, but neighbors and advocates in the communities we serve." The $50 million project will permanently employ at least 35 people with many more involved during the construction phase.

The network will feature 10 Gigabit symmetric service providing equal upload and download speeds to each small business and residential customer optimized by a world-class, Wi-Fi 6 router. Additionally, businesses of all sizes will be supported by ALLO's fiber-rich network delivering active and passive solutions without installation fees and restrictive contracts – keeping your service hassle-free every step of the way. Services will include internet, data transport, video, voice, and phone systems as well as redundant connectivity to AWS, Azure, and other cloud providers.

"As their entrance into the Arizona market, ALLO Communications will be offering our citizens and business community reliable internet, phone, and television services. They have a proven record of providing services to communities like ours. I am excited to welcome ALLO Communications to Lake Havasu City," said Mayor Cal Sheehy.

"We spent many hours over the past several months working with the good people from ALLO Communications to determine if their services and our community are a match. I am thrilled they chose to invest in Lake Havasu City," said Jess Knudson, City Manager.

ALLO currently serves communities in Nebraska and Colorado with a population of more than 600,000. They will bring their award-winning customer service and internet speeds to Lake Havasu in 2022. Hassle-free service and a 100% fiber-optic network will improve how students learn and employees work whether from home, schools, or business.

"The investment and commitment from ALLO Communications to bring 10 Gigabit symmetric service to Lake Havasu City is incredible news for our business community. Broadband connectivity is crucial to economic development and job creation, this level of connectivity elevates local business in global markets and helps ecommerce entrepreneurs to better compete in the competitive online marketspace" stated James Gray, Parternership for Economic Development.

"ALLO is excited to begin offering services in Arizona. Lake Havasu City is an outstanding community that will be made even better by eliminating bandwidth issues," stated Brad Moline. "Our team looks forward to decades of serving the customer needs and being a part of Lake Havasu City's community and economic development ecosystem."

For more information about ALLO, please visit AlloFiber.com.

About ALLO Communications

ALLO Communications specializes in providing world-class communications and entertainment services by creating gigabit communities. In 2004, ALLO began building their first gigabit fiber communities, and today provides ubiquitous fiber networks in numerous communities supported by almost 700 associates. ALLO currently has operations in 16 Nebraska and 4 Colorado communities with a population of more than 600,000. AlloFiber.com

