ALLO Fiber Announces CEO Transition

Shane West, Former Chief Operating Officer of TDS Telecommunications, Named Chief Executive Officer

Founder Brad Moline to Lead Strategic Growth Opportunities

Leadership Change Positions ALLO for Continued Growth and Service Excellence

LINCOLN, Neb., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ALLO Fiber ("ALLO" or "the Company"), a leading provider of multi-gigabit connectivity and advanced business solutions through 100% fiber-optic networks, today announced the appointment of Shane West as Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1, 2026.

West succeeds founder Brad Moline, who will continue with ALLO in the role of Founder and President - Leased Networks. In this role, Moline will focus on accelerating growth opportunities through leased-network initiatives. He will also continue to serve on ALLO's Board of Directors and remain actively engaged in supporting ALLO's long-term strategy and growth.

West brings more than 25 years of experience in telecommunications, with deep expertise across network operations, customer experience, and commercial strategy. Most recently, as Chief Operating Officer at TDS Telecommunications, a connectivity business serving over 1.9 million addresses, he led operations with $1 billion in revenue. West has a strong track record of managing large-scale network builds, customer experience, and financial performance. He will bring extensive experience managing large, distributed teams and overseeing end-to-end service delivery across diverse markets and communities.

"I've long admired ALLO's mission and the culture the team has built. I'm honored to step into this role at such an important point in the Company's growth," said West. "I look forward to working alongside this impressive team to build on that momentum as we continue expanding the network, deepening our presence in existing markets, and raising the bar for customer experience."

"It has been incredibly rewarding to build ALLO from the ground up over the past 23 years and lead the Company's growth transformation," said Moline. "I'm deeply proud of the team and the culture we've built together, and of the impact we've made in the communities we serve. I'm confident that ALLO's customers and team will benefit from Shane's leadership as CEO. I look forward to working with Shane to expand on ALLO's success."

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank Brad for his vision and leadership. Brad built ALLO into a trusted partner for more than 50 communities across Nebraska, Colorado, Arizona, and Missouri. ALLO builds and runs some of the highest quality fiber networks in the country and delivers industry leading customer experience. We look forward to leveraging Brad's entrepreneurial drive in his new role," said Clinton Karcher, Partner at SDC Capital and Director on the Board of ALLO. "We're excited to support Shane in leading the Company to execute on the next chapter of growth."

About ALLO Communications

Founded in 2003, ALLO is a telecommunications company delivering world-class, multi-gigabit connectivity through its ubiquitous, 100% fiber-optic networks. ALLO serves more than 50 communities across Arizona, Colorado, Missouri, and Nebraska, providing reliable residential services and a comprehensive suite of advanced business technology solutions. ALLO's commitment to performance and customer experience has earned national recognition, including being named a 2026 PCMag Gaming ISP Award Winner. For more information visit AlloFiber.com.

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SOURCE ALLO Fiber