ALLO Introduces Next Generation of Managed Wi-Fi with the ALLO Blast

LINCOLN, Neb., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ALLO Communications (ALLO) introduced the next generation of their managed Wi-Fi experience with the new ALLO Blast. The ALLO Blast uses the power of Wi-Fi 6, the next major benchmark in Wi-Fi technology, to provide an exceptional experience for residential and business customers. The ALLO Blast provides better performance on all devices, extended range of coverage, and increased battery life on devices connected to the internet.

"The ALLO Blast will provide additional bandwidth and coverage for everyone, including families that use multiple devices in their home," said Brad Moline, President of ALLO. "Whether you're a gamer, a parent with students doing homework, or simply want to watch the latest Netflix series, we want to make sure your service is exceptional."

The ALLO Blast incorporates 12 internal antennae and the latest Wi-Fi technology to accommodate up to 256 simultaneously connected devices, substantially outperforming previous commercially available solutions. The service solution was developed in collaboration with Calix, a global provider of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services, to combine with ALLO's all-fiber network for today's needs and tomorrow's advances in home and small business technology. The ALLO Blast offers symmetrical speeds up to 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps) to wireless devices, especially those specifically designed for Wi-Fi 6, like the new Samsung Galaxy S10 and the recently announced Apple iPhone 11.

"At ALLO's core we are a customer service and technology company," said Moline. "The ALLO Blast is another example of the cutting-edge technology that our customers have come to expect from ALLO."

The new ALLO Managed Wi-Fi Experience, including the ALLO Blast, will be available for residential internet customers in late September for an additional $5 per month, compared to hardware-only solutions for hundreds of dollars sold in retail stores. ALLO Blast users will have access to a free app that lets them customize and manage their Wi-Fi service, including their network name, security, and parental controls.

ALLO is able to deliver this as a fully managed service thanks to other advanced customer care capabilities behind the scenes, giving ALLO's Customer Service team full visibility to fix any issues – often before customers even know they exist.

ALLO is staying ahead of the competition by being the first internet service provider in the area to include this new technology for customers. ALLO was founded in Imperial, Nebraska 16 years ago, and they continue to provide customers with high-speed internet service up to 1 Gbps in each of their communities in Nebraska and Colorado.

Visit ALLOCommunications.com/Wifi to learn more about the ALLO Blast.

About ALLO

Founded in Imperial, Neb. in 2003, ALLO, a Nelnet company (NYSE: NNI), specializes in providing world-class communications services by creating gigabit communities. In 2004, ALLO began building its first fiber communities, and today provides ubiquitous fiber networks in nine communities supported by more than 500 associates. ALLO provides broadband, telephone, and video solutions to businesses, residents, and governmental entities over fiber networks. ALLO currently has operations in Lincoln, North Platte, Ogallala, Bridgeport, Scottsbluff, Gering, Hastings, and Alliance, Neb., and Fort Morgan, and Breckenridge, Colo.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. – Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems, and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Our platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart home and business into new revenue streams.

(code #: nnig)

SOURCE ALLO Communications

Related Links

http://ALLOCommunications.com

