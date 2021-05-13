ALLO Launches Program To Close Digital Divide

LINCOLN, Neb., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ALLO Communications has announced free 500 Mbps service and Wi-Fi router to households eligible under the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, a new Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program.

"In my 25 years in the industry, I believe that this program is the most meaningful effort to ensure all families are connected for working, learning, entertainment, and full participation in the digital society," said Brad Moline, ALLO President. "ALLO will provide assistance to families in our communities through the registration program. Eligible households will receive free installation, a free Wi-Fi 6 router, and free 500 Mbps download and upload service through the life of the program."

"We built our gigabit communities for everyone. Our schools have provided computers for students but they aren't useful without reliable internet connectivity at home," said Moline. "Now all students will have an equal opportunity to learn. Employment opportunities will also be improved substantially."

A household is eligible if one member of the household meets at least one of the criteria below:

Has an income that is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid or the FCC's Lifeline program.

Approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision, in the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 school year.

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year.

Experienced a substantial loss of income through job loss or furlough since Feb. 29, 2020 and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers.

Register with the FCC online at fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit or by calling 833-511-0311 from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. any day. Once registration is complete, sign up with ALLO to receive 500 Mbps internet free or GIG internet for $29/month at Allofiber.com/get-Allo. Residents may visit any local ALLO store for registration questions and assistance.

About ALLO Communications

ALLO Communications, a Nelnet company (NYSE: NNI), specializes in providing world-class communications and entertainment services by creating gigabit communities. In 2004, ALLO began building its first gigabit fiber communities, and today provides ubiquitous fiber networks in numerous communities supported by almost 700 associates. ALLO currently has operations in 16 Nebraska and 3 Colorado communities with 600,000 population.

