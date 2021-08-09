ALLO To Build Grand Island And Kearney, Nebraska Fiber Networks

IMPERIAL and LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ALLO Communications today announced fiber-to-the-premise projects in Grand Island and Kearney, Nebraska. Upon completion, ALLO's ubiquitous fiber networks will pass businesses, households and governmental entities with 545,000 population in Nebraska and 130,000 in Colorado.

ALLO will begin Kearney and Grand Island construction in 2021 after completion of remaining city agreements. The $60 million project will permanently employ approximately 70 people with many more involved during the construction phase.

These networks will benefit from the new ALLO 10 gig broadband network delivered on Calix's Intelligent Access Edge and WiFi 6 platform. Each residential customer will receive a world-class WiFi 6 router at no additional charge. Additionally, businesses of all sizes will be supported by ALLO's fiber rich network delivering active and passive solutions without install fees and restrictive contracts often required by second tier providers. Services will include internet, data transport, video, voice, and phone systems as well as redundant connectivity to AWS, Azure and other cloud providers.

"ALLO is actively creating Gigabit Societies in the communities that we serve," stated Brad Moline, ALLO's President. "Connecting hospitals with their patients, schools with their students, businesses with not only their customers, but now also their employees, develops these already outstanding communities into world class Gigabit Societies. Our stated goal was to make ALLO's region the most connected in the United States and we are rapidly making progress."

"We look forward to working with the Kearney and Grand Island city leaders and communities to have safe and successful fiber projects. The communities will enjoy ALLO's award winning customer service and communications experience, local community involvement, and the advantages of collaborating with 16 other gigabit cities across Nebraska. Grand Island and Kearney will be the first of ALLO's Nebraska communities to have 10 gig service available to residents. Business speeds of 100 gig and faster will be available through dedicated fiber solutons."

ALLO will soon announce additional fiber communities in Nebraska, Colorado, and other states.

About ALLO Communications

ALLO Communications specializes in providing world-class communications and entertainment services by creating gigabit communities. In 2003, ALLO began building its first gigabit fiber communities, and today provides ubiquitous fiber networks in numerous communities supported by almost 700 associates. ALLO currently has operations in 16 Nebraska and 3 Colorado communities with more than 600,000 population. AlloFiber.com

