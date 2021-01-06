Allobee Secures $500K In Funding To Grow Women-Led Technology Platform For Small Businesses And Startups

Founder Brooke Markevicius built her career at fast-paced big tech companies, exposing her to the pain points of both clients and freelance personnel. Markevicius' career trajectory was changed when she became a mother and realized the two worlds did not work well together. She envisioned an end-to-end solution that addressed both the pain points of underutilized workers in the modern gig economy, and those running a small business.

"At its core, I designed flexible solutions through Allobee with mothers and caregivers in mind because that's what I needed," Markevicius explains. "Allobee's algorithm eliminates decision fatigue and supports an agile approach to outsource and manage workflow. The model also supports the workforce paradigm shift away from major cities."

Since launching in May 2020, the increased demand for access to flexible skilled workers to support entrepreneurs and small businesses all over the country has accelerated Allobee hiring a fully vetted and highly skilled workforce: women that have left the traditional 9-5.

It has been widely reported that millions of women left the workplace voluntarily since the start of the COVID-19 crisis in 2020 due to childcare needs, in addition to the millions losing work in industries hit hard by the pandemic. Allobee's all-female leadership team sees the power of this highly skilled, suddenly underutilized workforce of talent and the opportunity to provide jobs on their terms. Early investor Silvia Aguirre said this attracted her to Allobee: "There are so many intelligent women who had full-time careers in the past, then they had to raise children and could not be 100 percent in the workforce."

Notably, Allobee's funding also comes during a particularly challenging year for female founders. It was reported in December that global VC funding to female founders dropped dramatically in 2020 -- a decrease of 27% compared to 2019.

Chief Strategy Officer and investor Anne English offers, "The success of the funding comes from a creative solution for small businesses that need to access resources because they have had to pivot to survive or have seen explosive growth. The platform sees the complexity of the real circumstances exacerbated by the pandemic."

About Allobee:

Allobee is a platform designed with the overwhelmed entrepreneur and small business owner in mind. Whether in need of business support services like bookkeeping and tech assistance, or upleveling your visibility with podcast editing, website development, graphic design, or social media, Allobee is a one-stop business solution to give you time back when you need it most. Allobee's algorithm connects business owners nationwide to a vetted, underutilized workforce of experienced, professional women who have left the traditional 9 to 5, and provides a seamless workflow to the logistics of hiring, paying, and managing projects to completion. Learn more at https://allobee.com

CONTACT: Rachel Johnston, [email protected]

SOURCE Allobee

Related Links

https://allobee.com/

