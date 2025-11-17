AllocateRite Appoints Matt Pollard as Chief Executive Officer to Accelerate Global Growth and AI Transformation in Wealth Management

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AllocateRite, a deterministic AI-powered wealth management platform, today announced the appointment of Matt Pollard as Chief Executive Officer. Pollard brings nearly three decades of leadership across financial services, fintech, and artificial intelligence, with a proven record of scaling technology businesses and driving transformation across regulated markets.

Matt Pollard

Before joining AllocateRite, Pollard held senior executive roles at SS&C Technologies, Slalom Consulting, Forsythe Solutions, and IBM. He is known for leading large-scale digital transformation, AI adoption, and managed services initiatives, uniting strategic vision with operational execution to consistently drive growth, efficiency, and innovation.

Under Pollard's leadership, AllocateRite is entering a new phase of intelligent expansion. Its deterministic AI platform unifies and structures data from banks, custodians, and investment platforms into a single, trusted source of truth. Firms gain a real-time view of clients and portfolios, while the platform streamlines portfolio construction, automates rebalancing, optimizes taxes, and delivers transparent reporting in a fully compliant environment.

"Matt's appointment marks an important milestone for AllocateRite," said Bala Shagrithaya, Chairman of the Board. "His leadership and commitment to deterministic AI will accelerate our global expansion and further strengthen our mission to transform wealth management and financial services."

"Joining AllocateRite is incredibly energizing," said Matt Pollard. "This platform gives financial firms real-time intelligence, precision, and transparency like never before. I am excited to help lead the next era of growth and innovation alongside this exceptional team."

Pollard is a globally recognized innovation futurist, industry speaker, and published author who advances responsible artificial intelligence, regulatory alignment, and enterprise transformation at the critical intersection of technology, governance, and society. He serves on advisory boards for the University of Denver College of Professional Studies, Aortex, a Germany-based medical innovator, and the Alzheimer's Treatment Centers of America.

About AllocateRite

AllocateRite is a deterministic AI-powered wealth management platform that unifies firmwide data, analytics, and governance into a single intelligent system. Built for financial institutions, RIAs, hedge funds, and asset managers, it combines enterprise-grade data aggregation with real-time analytics, an AI assistant, and automated portfolio workflows. AllocateRite enables personalized portfolios at scale, accelerates decision-making, and delivers measurable performance with confidence.

SOURCE AllocateRite Digital, LLC