AllocateRite Democratizes Wealth Management with its New Mobile App, Available on Apple App Store and Google Play Store

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AllocateRite Digital, the New York FinTech and data science company that provides investment managers with ETF-based dynamic asset allocation strategies, is excited to announce the launch of its mobile app, available for both iOS and Android mobile devices. The app democratizes wealth management by giving everyone access to the very same types of sophisticated investment strategies that previously were reserved for high net worth individuals or financial institutions.

Within the app, the RiskMonkey™ tool can easily and securely link to a person's brokerage account, generating an AI-forecast that analyzes the overall risk of their investment portfolio (AllocateRite supports more than 450 brokerages).

RiskMonkey™ also offers detailed information about AllocateRite's AI-driven investment strategies which pursue consistent, high-quality returns. Unlike other robo-advisors, AllocateRite's allocations are dynamically created using current market information, rather than from static, less-relevant demographic data. More information about the RiskMonkey™ is available on this link: https://youtu.be/pkytCjMQhhs

"AllocateRite's flagship U.S. Domestic strategy has a storied history and a long, impressive track record of performance built upon effective risk management," said AllocateRite's Chief of AI and Data Science, Dr. Michael Spece. "A sound, automated approach to investment management is no less valuable to the average individual than it is to large institutions, if not more so, given how slanted the financial industry is. That is why we are delivering our strategies to everyone."

In keeping with AllocateRite's motto, "Investment for the 100% ®," RiskMonkey™ and the strategies are being offered as a $9.99-per-month subscription, following a free 30-day trial.

About AllocateRite Digital: AllocateRite is a New York City-based FinTech and data science company that harnesses the transformative power of AI, proprietary heuristic algorithms, and predictive analytics to deliver autonomous wealth and risk management platforms to professional investment managers and the public alike, providing them with AI-based alternative investment strategies which prioritize risk management and capital preservation through ETF-based investment strategies. Bloomberg tickers for AllocateRite's strategies are ARUSDOM (U.S. Domestic Composite), ARINTNL (Diversified International Composite), and ARDYBLD (Global Dynamic Composite).

For more information about AllocateRite, please visit www.allocaterite.com . AllocateRite is a Registered Investment Advisor with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company's performance extends back for more than three years, is audited, and complies with the GIPS performance standard.

For further information, or to schedule an interview, please contact:

Adam Bauman

Chief Operating Officer, AllocateRite

228188@email4pr.com

212-995-9191 Ext. 1003

www.allocaterite.com

SOURCE AllocateRite Digital

Related Links

http://www.allocaterite.com

