AllocateRite Introduces Consolidated Risk Assessment Across Multiple Accounts - Because You Never Know When The Next Bubble Will Burst

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllocateRite Digital, the New York FinTech and data science company that provides investment managers with ETF-based dynamic asset allocation strategies, is excited to announce support for multiple accounts at multiple brokerages.

Multiple Account Linking

Get the complete picture of your financial health by linking multiple brokerage accounts. Use RiskMonkey to analyze multiple portfolios, providing consolidated view of your investment accounts.

Meet the AllocateRite RiskMonkey™ You can link multiple accounts across multiple brokers (we support more than 450 brokerages). Use our AI-powered RiskMonkey portfolio risk analyzer to give you real time analysis of your portfolio risks. You can assess the impact to the overall risk by removing positions

You can view video of the RiskMonkey by clicking here: https://youtu.be/uzm1s_ac_pg

Free RiskMonkey™ For Life

AllocateRite is offering free risk analysis of one of your portfolio and price momentum alerts for a limited time. To take advantage of this opportunity, register before February 1, 2020.

Free 30-Day Trial

Multiple account linking is available free for 30 days and $9.99/month thereafter. Subscriptions include autonomous wealth management. AllocateRite offers AI-driven investment strategies that provide high-quality returns, while minimizing downside risks and preserving your capital. See our website for more info, including scenario analyses of AllocateRite delivering consistency and quality in the midst of market turmoil. Combined back testing and live testing of AllocateRite's US Domestic strategy demonstrates the potential advantage of a risk-first approach.

Get the app now ... then sit back and enjoy!

Click here for Apple iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/allocaterite/id1478461135

Click here for Google Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.allocaterite&hl=en_US

About AllocateRite™, LLC: AllocateRite is a New York City-based FinTech and data science company that harnesses the transformative power of AI, proprietary heuristic algorithms, and predictive analytics to deliver autonomous wealth and risk management platforms to professional investment managers and the public alike, providing them with AI-based alternative investment strategies that prioritize risk management and capital preservation through ETFs. Bloomberg tickers for AllocateRite's strategies are ARUSDOM (U.S. Domestic Composite), ARINTNL (Diversified International Composite), and ARDYBLD (Global Dynamic Composite).

For more information about AllocateRite, please visit www.allocaterite.com . AllocateRite is a Registered Investment Advisor with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company's performance extends back for four years, and is audited, and complies with the GIPS performance standard.

