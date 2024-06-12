AllocateRite Welcomes Jon Beyman to Advisory Board, Ramping Commercialization for AI-Driven Wealth Management Platform

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Investall Group, the pioneering force behind the AI-powered wealth management platform AllocateRite, today proudly announced the addition of industry veteran Jonathan (Jon) Beyman to its board of advisors. Since its commercial debut six months ago, AllocateRite has rapidly emerged as a disruptive innovation in the portfolio management arena, recently being featured in Michael Kitces' influential Fintech Map as a newcomer in the portfolio management space.

Jon Beyman

Jon Beyman's addition as an advisor underscores AllocateRite's commitment to excellence and innovation. Beyman, a distinguished figure with more than 40 years of experience in institutional finance, operations, and technology leadership at prestigious firms including Citibank, Lehman Brothers, Credit Suisse and McKinsey and Co will play a pivotal role in steering AllocateRite's market strategies.

"I am excited to join the advisory board of this innovative company. The advanced capabilities of their new wealth platform promise to revolutionize how financial advisors engage with their clients and deliver new business opportunities," said Jon Beyman.

Backed by over a decade of meticulous research and development, AllocateRite unifies all client accounts into a single, cohesive platform, supporting a diverse array of asset classes, currencies, and entities. The platform's standout feature is its integration of advanced AI capabilities via an intuitive AI Agent named Newt. This pioneering AI agent equips advisors, portfolio managers, and operations teams with unprecedented insights derived from portfolio and securities data, all within a fully compliant environment.

Next-Generation Wealth Management Powered by AI

Central to AllocateRite's functionality is its ability to aggregate data from various sources and apply comprehensive risk analytics alongside predictive modeling. This enables the platform's dynamic dashboards to deliver real-time analytics across more than 450,000 securities. Key capabilities include:

"Newt," The AI Agent with Financial Data and Domain Expertise

Custom Strategies

Direct Indexing at Scale

Intelligent Tax Loss Harvesting at Scale

Automated Rebalancing and Trade Execution

Intelligent Order Management System (OMS)

Native CRM for Financial Professionals

In just six months post-commercialization, AllocateRite has achieved remarkable success, with multi billion in assets managed on the platform. This rapid uptake was further propelled by the recent Wealth Management EDGE Conference, where AllocateRite attracted significant interest from firms of all sizes who are keen to harness its next-generation capabilities.

With its groundbreaking AI technologies, seamless integration capabilities, and notable early successes, AllocateRite is positioning itself as the future of intelligent, data-driven wealth and asset management. For more information, visit www.allocaterite.com.

About AllocateRite

AllocateRite is a data science company with an ensemble of next generation global wealth and asset management platforms. Built natively from the ground up with secure and scalable, cloud-based solutions & modular API's. The powerful combination of data science and AI is present in many of its core functionalities from Financial Planning, Portfolio Management to an Intelligent Order Management System. Embedded with an AI agent "Newt' trained on financial data which automates workflows and uses intelligence to reveal relevant insights into portfolios and securities, including access to realtime, dynamic pricing of over 450k securities.

SOURCE AllocateRite, LLC