AllocateRite's AI-Powered Autonomous Wealth Management Strategies Are Now Available Via iOS and Android Mobile Apps

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllocateRite, the New York FinTech and data science company that provides wealth managers with ETF-based dynamic asset allocation strategies and risk analytics, is excited to announce that its proprietary portfolio management and asset allocation strategies are now available to iOS and Android mobile devices via our mobile app.

AllocateRite's AI-powered strategies use sophisticated portfolio construction and risk management techniques to offer superior risk-adjusted returns over time.

Additionally, our strategies are highly diversified and liquid, utilizing benchmark ETFs that represent the most liquid sectors of the stock market. Until now, these strategies were previously available only to institutional clients.

Using our mobile app, you can easily link your brokerage account to use one of our strategies. Also, you have the flexibility to allocate either a partial amount or the entire amount of your account to our strategies while maintaining full custody and control of your account at your brokerage firm.

Our strategies are suitable for retirement accounts, as they are focused on capital preservation, capital appreciation and income, enabling you to reduce your management fees by having your money flow out of pricey mutual funds into low cost ETFs.

AllocateRite's strategies are automatically rebalanced monthly to maintain an optimal risk / reward ratio. Furthermore, they are GIPS-verified and have a confirmed track record of success stretching back four years.

About AllocateRite, LLC: AllocateRite is a New York City-based FinTech and data science company that harnesses the transformative power of AI, proprietary heuristic algorithms, and predictive analytics to deliver autonomous wealth and risk management platforms to professional investment managers and the public alike, providing them with AI-based alternative investment strategies that prioritize risk management and capital preservation through ETFs. Bloomberg tickers for AllocateRite's strategies are ARUSDOM (U.S. Domestic Composite), ARINTNL (Diversified International Composite), and ARDYBLD (Global Dynamic Composite).

For more information about AllocateRite's technology and autonomous Advisor platform, please visit www.allocaterite.com . AllocateRite is a Registered Investment Advisor with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company's performance extends back for four years, and is audited, and complies with the GIPS performance standard.

