Allocations Joins Layer2 Financial to Streamline Fund Administration and Drive Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Layer2 Financial, a leading digital asset platform, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with AI-powered fund administrator, Allocations. This collaboration aims to revolutionize fund administration by enabling asset managers to launch Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) and funds quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively.

Allocations has established itself as a trusted platform that empowers emerging fund managers and provides investors with opportunities to invest in companies that are shaping the future. By joining forces with Layer2 Financial, Allocations gains access to a robust suite of tools and services that streamline the process of opening bank accounts and custodial digital asset accounts for SPVs and funds.

"Layer2's seamless acceptance and exchange of digital and traditional currencies from LPs globally gives our funds unparalleled flexibility," said Kingsley Advani, CEO of Allocations. "Their user-friendly dashboard, combined with their powerful APIs, allowed us to start servicing funds within days. We are excited to explore additional financial products with Layer2 in the near future."

With the Layer2 Financial network, SPVs and funds can securely collect and hold investments from LPs worldwide using various networks such as Fedwire, ACH, Swift, Ethereum, and Bitcoin. This innovative approach ensures a seamless and secure investment process, enabling asset managers to focus on generating returns for their investors.

The partnership between Layer2 Financial and Allocations embodies the companies' shared commitment to innovation and providing reliable, dependable solutions to their customers. Together, they aim to address the evolving needs of fund administration.

About Allocations: Allocations is a leading fund administrator that empowers emerging fund managers and offers investors the opportunity to invest in companies that are driving change. The platform has facilitated investments in companies such as SpaceX, Axiom Space, and Udemy. Additionally, Allocations has supported early-stage funding for innovative companies tackling pressing global challenges, including cancer, pollution, and sustainable meat production.

About Layer2 Financial: Layer2 Financial is a tech company specializing in the full spectrum of digital asset solutions. With a focus on providing customer-centric tools at the intersection of innovation, regulation, and reliability, Layer2 Financial aims to be a step ahead in meeting the evolving payments needs of every industry.

