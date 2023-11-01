Allocations Joins Layer2 Financial to Streamline Fund Administration and Drive Innovation

News provided by

Layer2 Financial

01 Nov, 2023, 10:40 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Layer2 Financial, a leading digital asset platform, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with AI-powered fund administrator, Allocations. This collaboration aims to revolutionize fund administration by enabling asset managers to launch Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) and funds quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively.

Allocations has established itself as a trusted platform that empowers emerging fund managers and provides investors with opportunities to invest in companies that are shaping the future. By joining forces with Layer2 Financial, Allocations gains access to a robust suite of tools and services that streamline the process of opening bank accounts and custodial digital asset accounts for SPVs and funds.

"Layer2's seamless acceptance and exchange of digital and traditional currencies from LPs globally gives our funds unparalleled flexibility," said Kingsley Advani, CEO of Allocations. "Their user-friendly dashboard, combined with their powerful APIs, allowed us to start servicing funds within days. We are excited to explore additional financial products with Layer2 in the near future."

With the Layer2 Financial network, SPVs and funds can securely collect and hold investments from LPs worldwide using various networks such as Fedwire, ACH, Swift, Ethereum, and Bitcoin. This innovative approach ensures a seamless and secure investment process, enabling asset managers to focus on generating returns for their investors.

The partnership between Layer2 Financial and Allocations embodies the companies' shared commitment to innovation and providing reliable, dependable solutions to their customers. Together, they aim to address the evolving needs of fund administration.

About Allocations:  Allocations is a leading fund administrator that empowers emerging fund managers and offers investors the opportunity to invest in companies that are driving change. The platform has facilitated investments in companies such as SpaceX, Axiom Space, and Udemy. Additionally, Allocations has supported early-stage funding for innovative companies tackling pressing global challenges, including cancer, pollution, and sustainable meat production.

About Layer2 Financial:  Layer2 Financial is a tech company specializing in the full spectrum of digital asset solutions. With a focus on providing customer-centric tools at the intersection of innovation, regulation, and reliability, Layer2 Financial aims to be a step ahead in meeting the evolving payments needs of every industry.

For media inquiries, please contact: Ryan Miller, [email protected]

https://layer2financial.com/

SOURCE Layer2 Financial

Also from this source

AngelList Joins Layer2 Financial Network to Streamline Digital Asset Investments

AngelList Joins Layer2 Financial Network to Streamline Digital Asset Investments

Layer2 Financial, a cross-border payments provider, is pleased to announce their partnership with AngelList, a leading private markets platform that...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.