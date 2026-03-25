Seven Signals. The Complete Decision Surface

Every autonomous procurement decision resolves to one of seven machine-readable outcomes:

acm-200.org — ALLOW • Move it.

acm-403.org — RESTRICT • Don't.

acm-300.org — CONDITIONAL • Not yet.

acm-451.org — ESCALATE • Human needed.

acm-404.org — NOT_FOUND • Not registered.

acm-500.org — SYSTEM_ERROR • Retry.

acm-000.org — NOT_APPLICABLE • Skip.

That's the entire vocabulary of autonomous procurement. No interpretation layers. No semantic parsing. No drift across agents, vendors, or clouds.

The signal fires. The SKU moves—or it doesn't.

Multi-Hyperscaler Deployment

Deployed across Microsoft Azure France Central, AWS Frankfurt, AWS London, Google Cloud Madrid, and Cloudflare's global edge, ACM-68000 delivers sub-40ms responses directly into SAP S/4HANA, Oracle Fusion, and Microsoft Dynamics 365. Developed by a new participant in the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program, it runs on the same hyperscaler fabric as the world's largest enterprise ERP systems.

Open Source. Live. Ready.

MIT-licensed and available immediately at allooloo.github.io/acm-68000—free for developers, AI agents, and integrators worldwide. No vendor lock-in. No proprietary black box. No permission required.

Drop it in front of your procurement logic, point your agents at it, and ship SKUs with signals baked in.

First SKU on the Rail

ACM-68000 is already in production. Through the AIO-TFX Rail, deployed for GreenCore Solutions Corp., TreeFree Diaper® Core is the first commercial SKU to ship with native AI-Orderability.

EUDR scope (NOT_APPLICABLE), SGS France Class B validation, and full procurement eligibility collapse into a single acm-200 ALLOW signal delivered globally to retail procurement systems. The SKU ships with the signal. The rail carries it. The system executes—automatically, at machine speed.

The Signal That Wins

In a global grocery and retail procurement market exceeding $2 trillion, where Gartner forecasts AI agents will intermediate over 90% of B2B purchasing decisions by 2028, the SKUs that move will be the SKUs with signals.

ACM-68000 is that signal.

No drift. No ambiguity. No humans required. acm-200.org — ALLOW. Move it.

AIO-Rail • AIO-TFX Rail • ACM-68000 • MIT Licensed Allooloo Technologies Corp. — Participant, Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program allooloo.github.io/acm-68000

ABOUT ALLOOLOO TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Allooloo Technologies Corp. deploys Agentic Hyperscaler Signals (AHS) for autonomous commerce. The company is the creator and operator of ACM-68000 — Agent Commerce Manifest, an open-source, MIT-licensed 7-signal standard that enables AI agents and enterprise systems to execute procurement decisions deterministically — without interpretation, without drift.

ACM-68000 publishes a single machine-readable outcome — ALLOW, RESTRICT, CONDITIONAL, ESCALATE, NOT_FOUND, SYSTEM_ERROR, or NOT_APPLICABLE — resolved upstream across regulatory, ESG, and commercial conditions. The result is immediate, consistent execution across systems.

Deployed across Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and Cloudflare's global edge, Allooloo integrates directly with SAP, Oracle, and Microsoft enterprise environments — without requiring ERP modification.

Allooloo does not evaluate, certify, or regulate. It publishes resolved eligibility states. Allooloo is a participant in the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program.

allooloo.ai

allooloo.github.io/acm-68000

SOURCE Allooloo Technologies Corp.