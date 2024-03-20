ALLOS: FFO GROWS 16.3% IN 2023 AND REACHES R$1.2 BILLION

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ALLOS S.A. (B3: ALOS3), the most complete experience, entertainment, services, lifestyle and shopping platform in Latin America announces its results for the fourth quarter of 2023 (4Q23).

FFO REACHED R$1.2 BILLION IN 2023: After its first year of operation and a successful integration process, ALLOS presented operational excellence and robust results. The Company reached a FFO of R$432.6 million in 4Q23 and R$1,223.7 million in the year, growth of 15.1% and 16.3% compared to 2022, respectively. FFO per share grew 17.3% in the quarter and 18.5% in the year, benefiting from the share buyback program.

SALES GROWS 6.7%: ALLOS consolidated R$12.3 billion in total sales in 4Q23, 6.7% growth YoY. The sales of new stores grew 26.6% YoY, proving the effectiveness of an enhanced mix quality. In 2023, total sales reached R$39.8 billion, increased by 8.0% compared to 2022.

REVENUES GROW 5.2%: Revenue totaled R$817.5 million, a growth of 5.2% YoY. Parking results were once again a highlight, growing 20.5% YoY. In 2023, revenue and parking results increased by 8.1% and 18.7%, respectively.

5.0% SSR & 5.3% SSS: ALLOS had a solid rental performance in the quarter, with a SSR of 5.0%. The result was driven by a strong performance of tenants' sales, with SSS of 5.3%, and the continuous capture of synergies.

EBITDA ADVANCES 8.3%, MARGIN RISES 217 BPS: In 4Q23, EBITDA reached R$620.7 million, a growth of 8.3% YoY, with 75.9% margin. The increase can be attributed to better operational performance and captured synergies. EBITDA grew 10.5% throughout the year, posting a 5.6% real-term growth.

R$81 MILLION SYNERGIES CAPTURED: In 2023, ALLOS captured R$80.6 million in synergies, with R$53.3 million in revenues and R$27.3 million in expenses, proving the success of the integration process and aligned with the capture plan.

SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM: Alongside the announced divestments, the Company also launched a share buyback program to repurchase up to 5% of its capital, aiming to increase the return per share. As of February 29th, 2024, more than R$520 million shares had been repurchased, representing nearly 3.7% of the Company's capital.

