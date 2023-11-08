ALLOSOURCE ANNOUNCES FIRST IMPLANT OF ACECONNEX™ PRE-SUTURED FASCIA DEVICE IN HIP LABRAL RECONSTRUCTION PROCEDURE

AlloSource

Pre-sutured fascia allograft designed for hip arthroscopists to help the surgeon increase their procedure efficiency and return their patients to an active lifestyle

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AlloSource®, one of the largest allograft providers creating innovative tissue products to help surgeons heal their patients, today announced the first implant of AceConnex Pre-Sutured Fascia device for hip labral reconstruction and augmentation. The labral reconstruction procedure was conducted by Dr. Winston Gwathmey at University of Virginia Health as part of AceConnex's limited market release, and marks the next step in the advancement of AlloSource's products to support hip arthroscopy. 

AlloSource AceConnex Pre-Sutured Fascia device for hip labral reconstruction and augmentation https://allosource.org
"I appreciated having AceConnex Pre-Sutured Fascia for this labral reconstruction procedure because it made my process in the operating room more efficient versus the extra time suturing myself," said Dr. Gwathmey. "I am humbled to be the first surgeon in the United States to implant AceConnex. This device will be a true innovation for this procedure as it will allow the surgeon to eliminate the need to suture an allograft preoperatively."

AceConnex Pre-Sutured Fascia is a device intended for use as a component in soft tissue surgical procedures where constructs, including those with allograft tissue, are used for reconstruction, replacement, or augmentation of the labrum. The ready-to-use, sterile device will be available in multiple pre-sutured lengths and diameters, with trimmable regions that allow for allograft adjustments to match patients' anatomy.  In addition, AceConnex Pre-Sutured Fascia is manufactured to ensure consistency and minimize variability compared to allografts that are manually sutured intraoperatively.  For years, fascia allografts have been documented as an effective allograft for labral reconstruction. 1,2

"The AceConnex Pre-Sutured Fascia allograft device represents a commitment to developing patient specific solutions to treat hip labral injuries as part of our comprehensive sports medicine and hip arthroscopy portfolio," said Kevin Whitten, AlloSource Chief Commercial Officer.

Surgeons have trusted and implanted AlloSource's fascia in labral procedures, since 2012.

For more information on new AceConnex Pre-Sutured Fascia please email [email protected]

About AlloSource
AlloSource, one of the largest human tissue providers, honors tissue donors by creating innovative dermis, cartilage, tendon, fascia, bone, and amnion allografts to help heal patients.  Since 1994, the Colorado-based nonprofit organization has continued to advance its allografts to improve patient outcomes, serving as a trusted tissue partner to the medical community. AlloSource® is registered with the FDA as a tissue establishment and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks. Learn more at allosource.org.

Media Contact 
Cindy Mason
AlloSource
720. 873. 4744
[email protected] 

SOURCE AlloSource

ALLOSOURCE ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT IMPLANTATION IN UNITED KINGDOM CLINICAL EVALUATION OF PROCHONDRIX CR CRYOPRESERVED OSTEOCHONDRAL ALLOGRAFT

AlloSource®, one of the United States leading innovators and manufacturers of cartilage for joint preservation, today announced the first patient...
ALLOSOURCE ANNOUNCES POSTER FEATURING PROCHONDRIX CR OSTEOCHONDRAL ALLOGRAFT CLINICAL OUTCOMES AT THE 17TH INTERNATIONAL CARTILAGE REGENERATION & JOINT PRESERVATION SOCIETY (ICRS) WORLD CONGRESS

AlloSource®, one of the United States leading innovators and manufacturers of cartilage for joint preservation, today announced that its research on...
