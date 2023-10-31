ALLOSOURCE ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT IMPLANTATION IN UNITED KINGDOM CLINICAL EVALUATION OF PROCHONDRIX CR CRYOPRESERVED OSTEOCHONDRAL ALLOGRAFT

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AlloSource®, one of the United States leading innovators and manufacturers of cartilage for joint preservation, today announced the first patient implantation of ProChondrix® CR Cryopreserved Osteochondral Allograft in a United Kingdom (UK) independent evaluation.  The procedure was conducted by Dr. Nick Smith, D.O., a knee specialist orthopedic surgeon with University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire, NHS Trust.

AlloSource's ProChondrix CR Osteochondral Allograft
"The operation went very well and the patient was discharged the same day with very little postoperative discomfort," said Dr. Nick Smith.  "Having access to a cartilage allograft like ProChondrix CR has the potential to significantly improve the way we treat cartilage defects in the knee, and I look forward to the results in due course."

The purpose of the UK evaluation is to assess the clinical outcomes and complications of patients undergoing cartilage surgery using ProChondrix CR as part of standard clinical care without a comparator group.  ProChondrix CR is a single-stage, living cellular cartilage product that contains functional chondrocytes and other biological components necessary for the repair and replacement of damaged articular cartilage tissue.1  Created with AlloSource's proprietary cartilage cryopreservation process, ViaTrue™, ProChondrix CR has an average chondrocyte viability of 94.97% after two years of cryopreserved storage.1  The two-year shelf life helps to alleviate inventory management challenges and provides surgeons with more flexibility for their patients.

"ProChondrix CR is a great solution for surgeons who need to treat patients with cartilage lesions of all sizes, and we are excited to have Dr. Smith's commitment to this study," said Dr. Elizabeth Esterl, AlloSource Director of Clinical Research Affairs. "We appreciate Dr. Smith, University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire, and Joint Operations for making this important research a reality."

For more information on AlloSource's ProChondrix CR Cryopreserved Osteochondral Allograft please visit allosource.org/prochondrix-cr and clinical research opportunities at allosource.org/innovation.

About AlloSource
AlloSource, one of the largest human tissue providers, honors tissue donors by creating innovative dermis, cartilage, tendon, fascia, bone, and amnion allografts to help heal patients. Since 1994, the Colorado-based nonprofit organization has continued to advance its allografts to improve patient outcomes, serving as a trusted tissue partner to the medical community. AlloSource® is registered with the FDA as a tissue establishment and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks. Learn more at allosource.org.

