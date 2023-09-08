ALLOSOURCE ANNOUNCES POSTER FEATURING PROCHONDRIX CR OSTEOCHONDRAL ALLOGRAFT CLINICAL OUTCOMES AT THE 17TH INTERNATIONAL CARTILAGE REGENERATION & JOINT PRESERVATION SOCIETY (ICRS) WORLD CONGRESS

News provided by

AlloSource

08 Sep, 2023, 11:57 ET

CENTENNIAL, Colo. , Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AlloSource®, one of the United States leading innovators and manufacturers of cartilage for joint preservation, today announced that its research on positive prospective clinical outcomes for the repair of focal articular cartilage defects in the knee using ProChondrix® CR will be shown at the 17th International Cartilage Regeneration & Joint Preservation Society's (ICRS) World Congress from September 9-12, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. ProChondrix CR Cryopreserved Osteochondral Allograft is a single-stage, cryopreserved, articular cartilage allograft.

Continue Reading

The poster titled, "ProChondrix® CR Prospective Clinical Outcomes for the Repair of Focal Articular Cartilage Defects in the Knee" evaluates the prospective clinical outcomes of patients who received ProChondrix CR in focal cartilage lesions of the patella and femoral condyle of the knee. Significant improvements were revealed in all patient reported outcome scores, up to 36 months, suggesting ProChondrix CR is an effective chondral lesion treatment, specifically for active patients who want to return to a physically demanding lifestyle after injury. The study calls for data collection on outcomes for up to 60 months.

"This ICRS poster showcases the promising results surgeons are having treating their patients with ProChondrix CR," said Carolyn Rorick, AlloSource Senior Director Product Development, Innovation and Clinical Affairs. "This year's ICRS World Congress theme of "Time for Action: Advancing the Science and Treatments for Cartilage and Joint Preservation" aligns perfectly with the important work we are doing at AlloSource to develop innovative cartilage solutions."

ProChondrix CR is a single-stage, living cellular cartilage product that contains functional chrondrocytes and other biological components necessary for repair and replacement of damaged articular cartilage tissue. Created with AlloSource's proprietary cartilage cryopreservation process, ViaTrue™, ProChondrix CR has an average chondrocyte viability of 94.97% after two years of cryopreserved storage.1 The two-year shelf life helps to alleviate inventory management challenges and provides surgeons with more flexibility for their patients.

The ICRS is the main forum for international collaboration in cartilaginous tissue research. Recognizing that there is a continuum from cartilage injury to degenerative joint disease, ICRS brings together basic scientists, clinical researchers, physicians and industry. For additional detail on ProChondrix CR's clinical outcomes visit the ICRS poster showcase or E-Poster online #208.

About AlloSource 
AlloSource, one of the largest human tissue providers, honors tissue donors by creating innovative dermis, cartilage, tendon, fascia, bone and amnion allografts to help heal patients. Since 1994, the Colorado-based nonprofit organization has continued to advance its allografts to improve patient outcomes, serving as a trusted tissue partner to the medical community. AlloSource® is registered with the FDA as a tissue establishment and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks. Learn more at allosource.org.

  1. Rorick et al. Journal of Orthopaedic Surgery and Research - 2020.

Media Contact 
Cindy Mason
AlloSource
720. 873. 4744
[email protected]

SOURCE AlloSource

Also from this source

ALLOSOURCE RECEIVES FDA 510(K) CLEARANCE FOR ACECONNEX™ PRE-SUTURED FASCIA FOR HIP LABRAL RECONSTRUCTION AND AUGMENTATION

STUDY ON PROCHONDRIX OSTEOCHONDRAL ALLOGRAFT PUBLISHED IN THE JOURNAL OF ORTHOPAEDIC SURGERY DEMONSTRATES ENCOURAGING OUTCOMES WHEN USED ON ISOLATED ARTICULAR CARTILAGE DEFECTS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.