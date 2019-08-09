AlloSource Celebrates 25 Years Of Doing More With Life

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AlloSource®, an organization dedicated to advancing the science and use of transplantable allogeneic cells and tissue, will be celebrating 25 years of honoring donors and helping patients heal through the gift of tissue donation starting Saturday. Now the third largest bioscience company in Colorado, AlloSource has grown from a local tissue bank to one of the largest in the country, helping surgeons heal patients around the world.

"We achieved this milestone through the hard work and dedication of our employees and our partners," said Thomas Cycyota, AlloSource President and CEO. "It is humbling to reflect on AlloSource's last 25 years and our sacred responsibility of working with approximately 90,000 donors to help heal millions of patients through tissue transplantation."

AlloSource's products bridge the proven science of allografts, with the advanced technology of cells. As experts in this field, the organization has become the leader in processing cell-based biologics, cartilage tissue for joint repair, and skin allografts to help heal severe burns.

Expanding into new markets has also driven focused growth for AlloSource. The organization recently developed AlloSource Placental Donation Services, providing expectant mothers in Colorado the chance to donate their placentas directly following vaginal birth or a scheduled Cesarean section. The amniotic tissue, which is created from this tissue donation, has the potential to help heal patients from spinal surgeries, wound healing, foot and ankle surgeries and multiple other applications.

"This year has provided a special opportunity to reflect on where AlloSource started," said Cycyota. "Looking forward to the next 25 years, I am excited about our product innovation and potential to have a positive impact on an even larger scale."

AlloSource continues to grow with over 460 employees locally and more than 50 positions in satellite offices around the country. The organization remains committed to advancing the power of living cells through pioneering research in regenerative therapies.

About AlloSource

AlloSource is dedicated to advancing the science and use of transplantable allogeneic cells and tissue through pioneering research in regenerative therapies. The organization offers life-saving and life-enhancing solutions in orthopedic, spine, burn and wound procedures to help restore patient health and mobility. As a world leader in cell-based products, fresh cartilage tissue for joint repair and skin allografts to help heal severe burns, AlloSource's products bridge the proven science of allografts with the advanced technology of cells. The company is accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks and is headquartered in Centennial, CO. For more information, please visit allosource.org.

