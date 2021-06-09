AlloSource Honors Dr. David Argo With The Annual Dr. Steven Gitelis Inspiration Award

"This award recognizes the revolutionary way Beacon is providing innovative care to patients who have suffered cartilage damage to their knee," Dr. Argo said. "Patients, including athletes who have been injured, are quickly returning to full mobility through the use of allografts."

Dr. Argo is a fellowship trained orthopaedic surgeon practicing at Beacon Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Cincinnati, Ohio. He received his medical degree from the University of Tennessee, then completed a prestigious orthopaedic sports medicine and arthroscopy fellowship with the Mississippi Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Center. Dr. Argo has been in practice for over 15 years and has worked extensively with athletes on all major levels such as, high school, college and professional.

"It has been a privilege to work with Dr. Argo over the last several years," said Thomas Cycyota, AlloSource President and CEO. "His passion for patient healing and dedication to improving outcomes through the use of allograft tissue is inspiring."

The award is named after Dr. Steven Gitelis, a highly-regarded orthopaedic surgeon and one of AlloSource's founding medical directors.

About AlloSource

Founded in 1994, AlloSource is a nonprofit leader in providing allografts that maximize tissue donation to help surgeons heal their patients. The company has grown into one of the largest tissue networks in the country creating more than 200 types of precise bone, skin, soft-tissue and custom-machined allografts for use in an array of life-saving and life-enhancing medical procedures. As a world leader in cell-based products, cartilage tissue for joint repair and skin allografts to help heal severe burns, AlloSource's products bridge the proven science of allografts with the advanced technology of cells. The company is accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks and is headquartered in Centennial, CO. For more information, please visit allosource.org.

Media Contact

Sarah McLaughlin

AlloSource

720. 317. 2936

[email protected]

SOURCE AlloSource

Related Links

http://www.allosource.org

