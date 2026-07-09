ALLOSOURCE® INTRODUCES FDA 510(K) CLEARED RECONNEX™ PRE-SUTURED TENDON FOR ALL-INSIDE ANTERIOR CRUCIATE LIGAMENT PROCEDURES

Product is the company's newest addition to the AlloConnex® portfolio of tendons, ligaments and fascia

CENTENNIAL, Colo., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AlloSource®, a life sciences organization that helps restore patient functionality by transforming the gift of human tissue donation into enhanced medical products, today announced the launch of ReConnex™ Pre-Sutured Tendon, the newest addition to the company's portfolio of AlloConnex® Tendons, Ligaments and Fascia.

ReConnex is a ready-to-use, FDA 510(k) cleared pre-sutured tendon designed to help simplify all-inside Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) reconstruction procedures. Each ReConnex Pre-Sutured Tendon is precisely measured, under tension, to ensure specified length and diameter and extensively tested to meet strict biomechanical specifications. ReConnex comes in diameters of 8-10.5 mm and its white loop passing sutures allow for easy addition of any all-inside suspensory fixation.

ALLOSOURCE® INTRODUCES FDA 510(K) CLEARED RECONNEX™ PRE-SUTURED TENDON Post this

"AlloSource's ReConnex Pre-Sutured Tendon was designed to help surgeons efficiently treat their patients by eliminating time and minimizing variability and costs associated with manual tendon suturing in the operating room," said Kevin Whitten, AlloSource Chief Commercial Officer. "We believe in the AlloConnex brand of tendon allografts we have created for the past 30 years, and this new product reinforces our commitment to supporting sports medicine procedures."

ReConnex Pre-Sutured Tendons, as well as all AlloConnex tendons, ligaments and fascia, are cleansed with AlloSource's AlloTrue® Cleansing Process. The patented process is designed to penetrate deep within donor tissue, removing blood and lipids, as well as reducing bioburden. The deep cleansing, with minimal tissue manipulation, results in microbial inactivation while maintaining the biomechanical properties of the tendon. To produce sterile tendons, this cleansing method is combined with low-dose, low-temperature electron-beam irradiation to ensure safe, tissue without compromising biomechanics.*

For more information on ReConnex Pre-Sutured Tendon visit allosource.org/products/reconnex or email [email protected].

About AlloSource

AlloSource, a life sciences organization, helps restore patient functionality by transforming the gift of human tissue donation into enhanced medical products that enable a life of movement, health, and wellbeing. The organization partners with medical professionals and biomedical companies who share our drive for innovation and quality in the use of human tissue allografts for medical advancements. Headquartered in Centennial, Colorado, AlloSource has served a global marketplace since 1994. Learn more at allosource.org.

*Data on file at AlloSource

Media Contact

Cindy Mason

AlloSource

720. 873. 0213

[email protected]

SOURCE AlloSource