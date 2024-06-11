ALLOSOURCE® LAUNCHES ACECONNEX®, FIRST PRE-SUTURED FASCIA DEVICE FOR HIP LABRAL RECONSTRUCTION AND AUGMENTATION

AceConnex Pre-Sutured Fascia is specifically designed for hip arthroscopists to help increase efficiency by reducing operating room time

CENTENNIAL, Colo., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AlloSource®, one of the largest allograft providers creating innovative cellular and tissue products to help surgeons heal their patients, today announced the launch of its AceConnex® Pre-Sutured Fascia device. The product is the only 510(k) cleared pre-sutured fascia allograft for hip labral reconstruction and augmentation and has been transplanted throughout the United States during its limited launch.

"The AceConnex pre-sutured labral reconstruction graft has been a game changer for me as it helps to simplify a complicated and time-intensive surgery," said Dr. Winston Gwathmey, Orthopedic Surgeon Specializing in Sports Medicine and Arthroscopy of the Shoulder, Hip and Knee at the University of Virginia. "Eliminating the graft preparation step allows me to focus my attention and time to the rim prep and FAI correction. The graft handles well inside the joint and effectively recreates the labral anatomy."

As a manufactured pre-sutured fascia, AceConnex ensures consistency, minimizes variability, and stays tightly bound compared to allografts sutured in the operating room. AceConnex Pre-Sutured Fascia is a device intended for use as a component in soft tissue surgical procedures where constructs, including those with allograft tissue, are used for reconstruction or augmentation of the labrum. It is ready-to-use, eliminating the time required to suture intraoperatively in an already time-consuming reconstruction procedure.

"AceConnex Pre-Sutured Fascia demonstrates AlloSource's commitment to providing innovative products to support surgeons, in this case specifically hip arthroscopists," said Dean Elliott, AlloSource President and CEO. "With the positive feedback from surgeons who have used the product, we are excited to get it in the hands of more medical professionals, as we embark on this full launch."

AceConnex Pre-Sutured Fascia is available in three trimmable lengths to support segmental (typical sizes: 40-60 mm and 60-100 mm) and circumferential (typical sizes: 60-100 mm and 100-140 mm) labral reconstruction procedures. Each device can be trimmed to fit the specific sizing needs of the surgeon and patient. In addition, each length comes in two different diameters (5.0-5.4 mm and 5.5-6.0 mm).

About AlloSource

AlloSource, one of the largest human tissue providers, honors tissue donors by creating innovative dermis, cartilage, tendon, fascia, bone, and amnion allografts to help heal patients. Since 1994, the Colorado-based nonprofit organization has continued to advance its allografts to improve patient outcomes, serving as a trusted tissue partner to the medical community. AlloSource® is registered with the FDA as a tissue establishment and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks. Learn more at allosource.org.

