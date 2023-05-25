ALLOSOURCE LAUNCHES ALLOMEND DUO ACELLULAR DERMAL MATRIX, A NATURAL SOLUTION FOR NON-DIRECTIONAL IMPLANTATION IN SOFT TISSUE RECONSTRUCTION

AlloSource

25 May, 2023, 11:24 ET

CENTENNIAL, Colo., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AlloSource®, one of the largest nonprofit allograft providers in the U.S. creating innovative cellular and tissue products to help surgeons heal their patients, today announced the launch of AlloMend® Duo Acellular Dermal Matrix (ADM), a natural solution for soft tissue reconstruction.

NEW AlloMend Duo from AlloSource
AlloMend Duo ADM was created to help surgeons repair and reconstruct soft tissue defects for long-term structural support.  The deep reticular dermal allograft incorporates into the surrounding tissue and provides a scaffold for cell repopulation and regeneration of the natural host tissues.1

"We were very thoughtful in developing AlloMend Duo ADM to support the needs of surgeons working in many specialties," said Charlie Manuele, AlloSource Senior Director, Soft Tissue Matrices.  "The dual-sided nature of the allograft allows for ease of use when implanting."

There are many benefits to the features of AlloMend Duo ADM that make it suitable for use in various health procedures that require strength and biocompatibility of a human regenerative tissue matrix.  The allograft is flexible and pliable to provide optimal handling characteristics and to enable precision placement.  Packaged in sterile water and stored at room temperature, it is ready for immediate use. In addition, it is precisely processed through proprietary splitting and cutting technologies, resulting in a consistent thickness and size. 

AlloMend Duo ADM is processed with AlloSource's proprietary DermaTrue™ Decellularization Process to remove cellular debris (including DNA, RNA, proteins and antigens) rendering the tissue acellular.  In addition, it is sterilized with e-beam technology to a sterility assurance level (SAL) of 10-6 to minimize infection risk, while avoiding damage to the allograft tissue. 

For more information on AlloMend Duo ADM, as well as the other shapes and sizes within the product line, visit allosource.org/products/allomend-duo/.

About AlloSource
AlloSource, one of the largest human tissue providers, honors tissue donors by creating innovative dermal, cartilage, tendon, fascia, bone, amniotic, and living cellular allografts to help heal patients.  Since 1994, the Colorado-based nonprofit organization has continued to advance its allografts to improve patient outcomes, serving as a trusted tissue partner to the medical community. AlloSource® is registered with the FDA as a tissue establishment and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks. Learn more at allosource.org.

