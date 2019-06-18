AlloSource Partners In Manufacturing USA Institute

CENTENNIAL, Colo., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AlloSource®, an organization dedicated to advancing the science and use of transplantable allogeneic cells and tissue, today announced it is now part of a new public-private Manufacturing USA initiative, the Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute (ARMI).

Headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire, ARMI is the 12th Manufacturing USA Institute, bringing together a consortium of more than 100 partner organizations from industry, government, academia and the non-profit sector to develop next-generation manufacturing processes and technologies for cells, tissues and organs.

"Joining ARMI is a great opportunity for AlloSource to provide substantial expertise in tissue engineering, product development and commercialization," said Reginald Stilwell, Director of the AlloSource Innovation Center and Futurist. "We are always interested in working with like-minded people and organizations who want to expand their capabilities in the regenerative medicine space."

Under the umbrella of Manufacturing USA, a public-private network that invests in the development of world-leading manufacturing technologies, ARMI is working to integrate and organize the fragmented collection of industry practices and domestic capabilities in tissue biofabrication technology to better position the US relative to global competition. As part of ARMI, AlloSource will collaborate on accelerating regenerative tissue research and creating state-of-the-art manufacturing innovations in biomaterial and cell processing for critical Department of Defense and civilian needs.

"We are excited about the potential this partnership could have for the future success of our business," said Thomas Cycyota, AlloSource President and CEO. "Over the past 25 years, we have advanced our processes and tissue products to help surgeons heal millions of patients needing orthopedic, spine, burn and wound procedures. As we go forward, we will continue to honor our mission through the development of regenerative therapies."

AlloSource is participating in ARMI's BioFabUSA Spring Summit June 19 – 20 in Manchester, New Hampshire. The event will cover technical developments and innovation in the various phases of the engineered tissue manufacturing process.

AlloSource is dedicated to advancing the science and use of transplantable allogeneic cells and tissue through pioneering research in regenerative therapies. The organization offers life-saving and life-enhancing solutions in orthopedic, spine, burn and wound procedures to help restore patient health and mobility. As a world leader in cell-based products, fresh cartilage tissue for joint repair and skin allografts to help heal severe burns, AlloSource's products bridge the proven science of allografts with the advanced technology of cells. The company is accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks and is headquartered in Centennial, CO. For more information, please visit allosource.org.

