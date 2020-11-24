AlloSource Receives Gold Level Recognition For Workplace Health Achievement From The American Heart Association Three Years In A Row

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AlloSource®, one of the largest allograft providers in the U.S., creating innovative cellular and tissue products to help surgeons heal their patients, today announced it received Gold level recognition from the American Heart Association for continuing to promote a workplace culture of health and wellbeing. Of the 776 organizations that completed the index assessment this year, 35% received gold recognition, 29% silver and 25% bronze.

The American Heart Association's Workplace Health Achievement Index looks at organizational best practices and aggregates employee health data to evaluate the overall quality and comprehensiveness of workplace health programs. A unique feature of the index is that it calculates an average heart health score for employees based on seven risk factors including: smoking status, physical activity, weight, diet, blood glucose, cholesterol and blood pressure.

"We are incredibly humbled to receive gold-level recognition for the third year in a row," said Michelle Zeppelin, AlloSource Vice President, Human Resources. "As a healthcare organization with a small company feel, we are committed to providing a holistic benefits package to help our employees grow their potential."

AlloSource's program looks at employee health and wellness through a holistic approach that encompasses fitness, medical, educational, mental and financial wellbeing. The organization has received local and national recognition for its commitment to promoting employee health by empowering AlloSource associates and their families to become active participants in their own wellness.

Learn more about the American Heart Association's Workplace Health Achievement Index recognitions here: https://www.heart.org/en/professional/workplace-health/workplace-health-achievement-index/workplace-health-achievement-recognitions.

About AlloSource

Founded in 1994, AlloSource is a nonprofit leader in providing allografts that maximize tissue donation to help surgeons heal their patients. The company has grown into one of the largest tissue networks in the country creating more than 200 types of precise bone, skin, soft-tissue and custom-machined allografts for use in an array of life-saving and life-enhancing medical procedures. As a world leader in cell-based products, cartilage tissue for joint repair and skin allografts to help heal severe burns, AlloSource's products bridge the proven science of allografts with the advanced technology of cells. The company is accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks and is headquartered in Centennial, CO. For more information, please visit allosource.org.

