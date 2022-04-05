ALLOSOURCE'S CARTILAGE ALLOGRAFT EXPERTISE TO BE FEATURED AT THE INTERNATIONAL CARTILAGE REGENERATION & JOINT PRESERVATION SOCIETY ANNUAL MEETING

The science behind AlloSource's cartilage cryopreservation process, ViaTrue™, will be highlighted in two posters; P#171 – Cryopreservation of Thin OCA ProChondrix® CR Suppresses Apoptosis and Maintains Viability, and P#173 – Cryopreserved OCAs Provide an Alternative to Refrigerated OCAs. AlloSource's ProChondrix CR Osteochondral Allograft will also be featured at oral session #16.3.2 – Allografts-Biomechanical Effects of Cryopreservation on ProChondrix CR Thin Osteochondral Allografts. Abstracts can be found on the ICRS web page by searching the associated number.

"As a leading innovator and manufacturer of allograft cartilage for joint preservation, we are excited to be at ICRS showcasing our scientific expertise," said Carolyn Rorick, AlloSource Senior Director Product Development, Innovation and Clinical Affairs. "We remain motivated to advance our cartilage allograft tissue offerings to better support the surgeon community and their patients."

Among the many types of cartilage products that AlloSource manufactures, the company developed ProChondrix® CR, a viable hyaline cartilage osteochondral allograft used for single-stage cartilage restoration procedures. This cartilage restoration therapy contains live functional chondrocytes and other biological components necessary for repair and regeneration of damaged cartilage tissues.1 ProChondrix CR has an average of 94.97% chondrocyte viability after two years of storage at -40°C. The two-year shelf life helps to alleviate the inventory management challenges of other cartilage products and provides surgeons with more flexibility for their patients.

About AlloSource

Founded in 1994, AlloSource is a nonprofit leader in providing allografts that maximize tissue donation to help surgeons heal their patients. The company has grown into one of the largest tissue networks in the country creating more than 200 types of precise bone, skin and soft-tissue allografts for use in an array of life-saving and life-enhancing medical procedures. As a leading manufacturer of cartilage tissue for joint repair and skin allografts to help heal severe burns, AlloSource's products bridge the proven science of allografts with the advanced technology of cells. The company is accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks and is headquartered in Centennial, CO. For more information, please visit allosource.org.

