Allot Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Revenues increased 18% Year over Year

News provided by

Allot Communications Ltd.

05:00 ET

HOD HASHARON, Israel, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a global provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, today announced its first quarter 2018 financial results.

Q1 2018 – Financial Highlights

  • Revenues were $21.7 million, up 18% year-over-year;
  • GAAP gross margin was 68%; Non-GAAP gross margin was 70%;
  • GAAP operating loss of $3.5 million; non-GAAP operating loss of $2.3 million;
  • Book-to-bill above one for the fifth consecutive quarter;

Financial Outlook:

  • Management maintains its previously issued guidelines for 2018.
  • Management continues to expect 2018 revenues to grow to between $91 - 95 million with the second half of the year stronger than the first half, reflecting typical seasonality;
  • 2018 Book to Bill is expected at above 1;

Management Comment

Erez Antebi, President & CEO of Allot, commented:

"The results in the first quarter of 2018 show we are on track in successfully executing the turnaround process we began last year and the transition to a security company.

"We see a growing number of communication service providers worldwide realize that offering secure broadband at a premium price creates a substantial revenue potential as well as providing an important service to their customers. 

"Allot's position as a leading technology provider for such security services puts us in a unique position to take advantage of this market opportunity.  We strongly believe that with over 20 million subscribers  protected by AllotSecure technology worldwide, this is just the beginning."

Q1 2018 Financial Results Summary

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2018 were $21.7 million, up 18% compared to $18.4 million in the first quarter of 2017.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis for the first quarter of 2018 was $14.8 million (gross margin of 68.1%), a 22% improvement compared with $12.1 million (gross margin of 65.7%) in the first quarter of 2017.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for the first quarter of 2018 was $15.1 million (gross margin of 69.6%), a 21% improvement compared with $12.5 million (gross margin of 67.5%) in the first quarter of 2017.

Net loss on a GAAP basis for the first quarter of 2018 was $3.7 million, or $0.11 per basic share, compared with a net loss of $5.1 million, or $0.15 per basic share, in the first quarter of 2017.

Non-GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2018 was $2.4 million, or $0.07 per basic share, compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $3.6 million, or $0.11 per basic share, in the first quarter of 2017.

Cash and investments as of March 31, 2018 totaled $104.7 million. The Company recorded negative operating cash flow of $1.1 million during the first quarter of 2018.

Conference Call & Webcast:

The Allot management team will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2018 earnings results today, May 8, 2018 at 8:30 am ET, 3:30 pm Israel time. To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US: +1-888-668-9141, UK: +44(0) 800-917-5108, Israel: +972-3-918-0609.

A live webcast and, following the end of the call, an archive of the conference call, will be accessible on the Allot Communications website at: http://investors.allot.com/index.cfm  

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers in Europe. Allot. See. Control. Secure. For more information, visit www.allot.com  

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation:

The difference between GAAP and non-GAAP revenues is related to the acquisitions made by the Company and represents revenues adjusted for the impact of the fair value adjustment to acquired deferred revenue related to purchase accounting. Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income after including deferred revenues related to the fair value adjustment resulting from purchase accounting and excluding stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred tax asset adjustment, restructuring expenses, changes in taxes related items and other acquisition-related expenses.

These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results are provided in the accompanying Table 2. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements set forth in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors, government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on third party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; court approval of the Company's proposed share buy-back program; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

TABLE  - 1

ALLOT COMMUNICATIONS LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)





Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017

(Unaudited)




Revenues

$       21,732

$       18,435

Cost of revenues

6,924

6,318

Gross profit 

14,808

12,117




Operating expenses:


Research and development costs, net

5,793

5,533

Sales and marketing

10,033

8,980

General and administrative

2,466

2,541

Total operating expenses

18,292

17,054

Operating loss

(3,484)

(4,937)

Financial and other income, net

230

362

Loss before income tax expenses

(3,254)

(4,575)




Tax expenses

432

502

Net Loss

(3,686)

(5,077)




 Basic net loss per share

$          (0.11)

$          (0.15)








 Diluted net loss per share

$          (0.11)

$          (0.15)




Weighted average number of shares used in




computing basic net loss per share

33,555,980

33,091,845




Weighted average number of shares used in




computing diluted net loss per share

33,555,980

33,091,845

TABLE  - 2

ALLOT COMMUNICATIONS LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP  CONSOLIDATED  STATEMENTS  OF  OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)








Three Months Ended


March 31,


2018

2017


(Unaudited)






 GAAP Revenues

$     21,732

$     18,435

 Fair value adjustment for acquired deferred revenues write down

-

24

 Non-GAAP Revenues

$     21,732

$     18,459






GAAP cost of revenues

$        6,924

$        6,318

 Share-based compensation (1)

(80)

(95)

 Amortization of intangible assets (2)

(232)

(232)

Non-GAAP cost of revenues

$        6,612

$        5,991






 GAAP gross profit

$     14,808

$     12,117

 Gross profit adjustments

$           312

351

 Non-GAAP gross profit

$     15,120

$     12,468






 GAAP operating expenses

$     18,292

$     17,054

 Share-based compensation (1)

(624)

(749)

 Amortization of intangible assets (2)

(175)

(135)

 Expenses related to M&A activities (3)

(38)

(89)

 Non-GAAP operating expenses

$     17,455

$     16,081






 GAAP financial and other income

$           230

$           362

 Expenses related to M&A activities (3)

150

74

 Non-GAAP Financial and other income

$           380

$           436






 GAAP taxes on income

$           432

$           502

 Tax expenses (in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded)

(19)

(67)

 Non-GAAP taxes on income

$           413

$           435






 GAAP Net Loss

$      (3,686)

$      (5,077)

 Share-based compensation (1)

704

844

 Amortization of intangible assets (2)

407

367

 Expenses related to M&A activities (3)

188

163

 Fair value adjustment for acquired deferred revenues write down

-

24

 Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded

19

67

 Non-GAAP Net income (Loss)

$      (2,368)

$      (3,612)






 GAAP Loss per share (diluted)

$        (0.11)

$        (0.15)

 Share-based compensation

0.02

0.03

 Amortization of intangible assets

0.01

0.01

 Expenses related to M&A activities

0.01

0.00

 Tax expenses (in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded)

0.00

0.00

 Non-GAAP Net loss per share (diluted)

(0.07)

$        (0.11)












Weighted average number of shares used in





computing GAAP diluted net loss per share

33,555,980

33,091,845












Weighted average number of shares used in





computing non-GAAP diluted net loss per share

33,555,980

33,091,845












TABLE  - 2 cont.

ALLOT COMMUNICATIONS LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP  CONSOLIDATED  STATEMENTS  OF  OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)








Three Months Ended


March 31,


2018

2017


(Unaudited)






(1) Share-based compensation (*):




Cost of revenues

$             80

$             95

Research and development costs, net

155

229

Sales and marketing

222

241

General and administrative

247

279


$           704

$           844






 (2) Amortization of intangible assets






Cost of revenues

$           232

$           232

Sales and marketing

175

135


$           407

$           367






 (3) Expenses related to M&A activities






General and administrative

$             38

$             89

Financial income

150

74


$           188

$           163












TABLE  - 3

ALLOT COMMUNICATIONS LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED  BALANCE  SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)












March 31,

December 31,


2018

2017


(Unaudited)

(Audited)



ASSETS



CURRENT ASSETS:



Cash and cash equivalents

$            22,835

$            15,342

Short term deposits

16,943

31,043

Restricted deposit

228

428

Marketable securities


64,682

63,194

Trade receivables, net

21,991

22,737

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

4,390

2,649

Inventories

8,174

7,897

Total current assets

139,243

143,290





LONG-TERM ASSETS:



Severance pay fund

303

302

Deferred taxes

282

301

Other assets


347

1,135

Total long-term assets

932

1,738





PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

5,198

5,002

GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET

38,616

34,495





Total assets

$          183,989

$          184,525





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Trade payables

$               6,470

$               5,857

Deferred revenues

11,032

11,370

Other payables and accrued expenses

15,579

14,277

Total current liabilities

33,081

31,504





LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:



Deferred revenues

4,235

3,878

Accrued severance pay

781

747

Other long term liabilities

5,516

5,267

Total long-term liabilities

10,532

9,892





SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

140,376

143,129





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$          183,989

$          184,525















TABLE  - 4

ALLOT COMMUNICATIONS LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)




Cash flows from operating activities:






Net Loss

$        (3,686)

$     (5,077)

Adjustments to reconcile net income  to net cash used in operating activities:


Depreciation

498

529

Stock-based compensation related to options granted to employees

704

844

Amortization of intangible assets

407

367

Capital loss

3

4

Decrease in accrued severance pay, net

33

28

Decrease in other assets

788

308

Decrease in accrued interest and  amortization of premium on marketable securities

246

126

Decrease in trade receivables

746

1,260

Increase in other receivables and prepaid expenses

(1,879)

(622)

Increase in inventories

(277)

(762)

Decrease in long-term deferred taxes, net

19

67

Increase in trade payables

602

1,849

Increase (Decrease) in employees and payroll accruals

(499)

276

Increase (Decrease) in deferred revenues

731

(853)

Increase in other payables and accrued expenses

486

491




Net cash used in operating activities

(1,078)

(1,165)




Cash flows from investing activities:


Decrease in restricted deposit

200

-

Redemption of short-term deposits

14,100

473

Purchase of property and equipment

(694)

(811)

Investment in marketable securities

(7,061)

(6,588)

Proceeds from redemption or sale of marketable securities

4,991

4,749

Acquisitions

(3,048)

-

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

8,488

(2,177)




Cash flows from financing activities:






Exercise of employee stock options

83

24




Net cash provided by financing activities

83

24








Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

7,493

(3,318)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

15,342

23,326




Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$        22,835

$     20,008

Investor Relations Contact:
GK Investor Relations
Ehud Helft/Gavriel Frohwein
+1-646-688-3559
allot@gkir.com

Public Relations Contact:

Vered Zur
Vice-President Marketing
International dialing +972-54-240-0042
vzur@allot.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allot-announces-first-quarter-2018-financial-results-300644338.html

SOURCE Allot Communications Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.allot.com

Also from this source

Apr 17, 2018, 03:00 ET Allot to Host First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results Conference Call...

Feb 26, 2018, 03:00 ET Allot to Unveil 'Allot Secure' at Mobile World Congress

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Allot Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

News provided by

Allot Communications Ltd.

05:00 ET