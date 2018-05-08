Allot Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Q1 2018 – Financial Highlights

Revenues were $21.7 million , up 18% year-over-year;

GAAP operating loss of $3.5 million ; non-GAAP operating loss of $2.3 million ;

Financial Outlook:

Management maintains its previously issued guidelines for 2018.

Management continues to expect 2018 revenues to grow to between $91 - 95 million with the second half of the year stronger than the first half, reflecting typical seasonality;

Management Comment

Erez Antebi, President & CEO of Allot, commented:

"The results in the first quarter of 2018 show we are on track in successfully executing the turnaround process we began last year and the transition to a security company.

"We see a growing number of communication service providers worldwide realize that offering secure broadband at a premium price creates a substantial revenue potential as well as providing an important service to their customers.

"Allot's position as a leading technology provider for such security services puts us in a unique position to take advantage of this market opportunity. We strongly believe that with over 20 million subscribers protected by AllotSecure technology worldwide, this is just the beginning."

Q1 2018 Financial Results Summary

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2018 were $21.7 million, up 18% compared to $18.4 million in the first quarter of 2017.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis for the first quarter of 2018 was $14.8 million (gross margin of 68.1%), a 22% improvement compared with $12.1 million (gross margin of 65.7%) in the first quarter of 2017.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for the first quarter of 2018 was $15.1 million (gross margin of 69.6%), a 21% improvement compared with $12.5 million (gross margin of 67.5%) in the first quarter of 2017.

Net loss on a GAAP basis for the first quarter of 2018 was $3.7 million, or $0.11 per basic share, compared with a net loss of $5.1 million, or $0.15 per basic share, in the first quarter of 2017.

Non-GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2018 was $2.4 million, or $0.07 per basic share, compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $3.6 million, or $0.11 per basic share, in the first quarter of 2017.

Cash and investments as of March 31, 2018 totaled $104.7 million. The Company recorded negative operating cash flow of $1.1 million during the first quarter of 2018.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers in Europe. Allot. See. Control. Secure. For more information, visit www.allot.com

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation :

The difference between GAAP and non-GAAP revenues is related to the acquisitions made by the Company and represents revenues adjusted for the impact of the fair value adjustment to acquired deferred revenue related to purchase accounting. Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income after including deferred revenues related to the fair value adjustment resulting from purchase accounting and excluding stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred tax asset adjustment, restructuring expenses, changes in taxes related items and other acquisition-related expenses.

These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results are provided in the accompanying Table 2. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements set forth in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors, government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on third party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; court approval of the Company's proposed share buy-back program; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

TABLE - 1 ALLOT COMMUNICATIONS LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)









Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017

(Unaudited)







Revenues $ 21,732

$ 18,435 Cost of revenues 6,924

6,318 Gross profit 14,808

12,117







Operating expenses:





Research and development costs, net 5,793

5,533 Sales and marketing 10,033

8,980 General and administrative 2,466

2,541 Total operating expenses 18,292

17,054 Operating loss (3,484)

(4,937) Financial and other income, net 230

362 Loss before income tax expenses (3,254)

(4,575)







Tax expenses 432

502 Net Loss (3,686)

(5,077)







Basic net loss per share $ (0.11)

$ (0.15)















Diluted net loss per share $ (0.11)

$ (0.15)







Weighted average number of shares used in





computing basic net loss per share 33,555,980

33,091,845







Weighted average number of shares used in





computing diluted net loss per share 33,555,980

33,091,845

TABLE - 2 ALLOT COMMUNICATIONS LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)















Three Months Ended





March 31,





2018

2017





(Unaudited)













GAAP Revenues $ 21,732

$ 18,435

Fair value adjustment for acquired deferred revenues write down -

24

Non-GAAP Revenues $ 21,732

$ 18,459













GAAP cost of revenues $ 6,924

$ 6,318

Share-based compensation (1) (80)

(95)

Amortization of intangible assets (2) (232)

(232)

Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 6,612

$ 5,991













GAAP gross profit $ 14,808

$ 12,117

Gross profit adjustments $ 312

351

Non-GAAP gross profit $ 15,120

$ 12,468













GAAP operating expenses $ 18,292

$ 17,054

Share-based compensation (1) (624)

(749)

Amortization of intangible assets (2) (175)

(135)

Expenses related to M&A activities (3) (38)

(89)

Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 17,455

$ 16,081













GAAP financial and other income $ 230

$ 362

Expenses related to M&A activities (3) 150

74

Non-GAAP Financial and other income $ 380

$ 436













GAAP taxes on income $ 432

$ 502

Tax expenses (in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded) (19)

(67)

Non-GAAP taxes on income $ 413

$ 435













GAAP Net Loss $ (3,686)

$ (5,077)

Share-based compensation (1) 704

844

Amortization of intangible assets (2) 407

367

Expenses related to M&A activities (3) 188

163

Fair value adjustment for acquired deferred revenues write down -

24

Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded 19

67

Non-GAAP Net income (Loss) $ (2,368)

$ (3,612)













GAAP Loss per share (diluted) $ (0.11)

$ (0.15)

Share-based compensation 0.02

0.03

Amortization of intangible assets 0.01

0.01

Expenses related to M&A activities 0.01

0.00

Tax expenses (in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded) 0.00

0.00

Non-GAAP Net loss per share (diluted) (0.07)

$ (0.11)

























Weighted average number of shares used in







computing GAAP diluted net loss per share 33,555,980

33,091,845

























Weighted average number of shares used in







computing non-GAAP diluted net loss per share 33,555,980

33,091,845

























TABLE - 2 cont. ALLOT COMMUNICATIONS LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)















Three Months Ended





March 31,





2018

2017





(Unaudited)













(1) Share-based compensation (*):









Cost of revenues $ 80

$ 95



Research and development costs, net 155

229



Sales and marketing 222

241



General and administrative 247

279





$ 704

$ 844













(2) Amortization of intangible assets









Cost of revenues $ 232

$ 232



Sales and marketing 175

135





$ 407

$ 367













(3) Expenses related to M&A activities









General and administrative $ 38

$ 89



Financial income 150

74





$ 188

$ 163



























TABLE - 3 ALLOT COMMUNICATIONS LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)























March 31,

December 31,



2018

2017



(Unaudited)

(Audited)





ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 22,835

$ 15,342 Short term deposits

16,943

31,043 Restricted deposit

228

428 Marketable securities

64,682

63,194 Trade receivables, net

21,991

22,737 Other receivables and prepaid expenses

4,390

2,649 Inventories

8,174

7,897 Total current assets

139,243

143,290









LONG-TERM ASSETS:







Severance pay fund

303

302 Deferred taxes

282

301 Other assets

347

1,135 Total long-term assets

932

1,738









PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

5,198

5,002 GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET

38,616

34,495









Total assets

$ 183,989

$ 184,525









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Trade payables

$ 6,470

$ 5,857 Deferred revenues

11,032

11,370 Other payables and accrued expenses

15,579

14,277 Total current liabilities

33,081

31,504









LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







Deferred revenues

4,235

3,878 Accrued severance pay

781

747 Other long term liabilities

5,516

5,267 Total long-term liabilities

10,532

9,892









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

140,376

143,129









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 183,989

$ 184,525































TABLE - 4 ALLOT COMMUNICATIONS LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands)









Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)







Cash flows from operating activities:













Net Loss $ (3,686)

$ (5,077) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation 498

529 Stock-based compensation related to options granted to employees 704

844 Amortization of intangible assets 407

367 Capital loss 3

4 Decrease in accrued severance pay, net 33

28 Decrease in other assets 788

308 Decrease in accrued interest and amortization of premium on marketable securities 246

126 Decrease in trade receivables 746

1,260 Increase in other receivables and prepaid expenses (1,879)

(622) Increase in inventories (277)

(762) Decrease in long-term deferred taxes, net 19

67 Increase in trade payables 602

1,849 Increase (Decrease) in employees and payroll accruals (499)

276 Increase (Decrease) in deferred revenues 731

(853) Increase in other payables and accrued expenses 486

491







Net cash used in operating activities (1,078)

(1,165)







Cash flows from investing activities:





Decrease in restricted deposit 200

- Redemption of short-term deposits 14,100

473 Purchase of property and equipment (694)

(811) Investment in marketable securities (7,061)

(6,588) Proceeds from redemption or sale of marketable securities 4,991

4,749 Acquisitions (3,048)

- Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 8,488

(2,177)







Cash flows from financing activities:













Exercise of employee stock options 83

24







Net cash provided by financing activities 83

24















Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 7,493

(3,318) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 15,342

23,326







Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 22,835

$ 20,008

