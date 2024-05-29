Allot Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

HOD HASHARON, Israel, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, today announced its unaudited first quarter 2024 financial results.

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter

First quarter revenues were $21.9 million , up 4% year-over-year;

, up 4% year-over-year; First quarter gross margins improved year over year by 8.1% to 69.0% on a GAAP basis and by 4.7% to 70.4% on a non-GAAP basis;

SECaaS revenues were $3.4 million for Q1 up 51% year-over-year and March 2024 SECaaS ARR* was $13.7 million ;

for Q1 up 51% year-over-year and SECaaS ARR* was ; Net loss improved and was reduced significantly year over year: on a GAAP basis, net loss reduced by 77.9% to $2.5 million and on a non-GAAP basis, net loss reduced by 88.8% to $0.9 million ;

Financial Outlook

For the full year 2024, management reiterates that it expects:

Non-GAAP operating profit and net cash flow breakeven;

Continued yearly double-digit growth of SECaaS revenues and ARR;

Management Comment

Eyal Harari, CEO of Allot commented, "We are pleased with the strong progress we have made stabilizing the business and lowering expenses to align our operating costs to current revenue levels. Revenues improved year-over-year, and we lowered our expenses by 26% (on a Non-GAAP basis), significantly reducing our operating and net loss. We are working hard to bring the business back to profitability while maintaining our investment in our long-term growth engine, Security as a Service (SECaaS)."

"I am thrilled with the opportunity to join Allot. I believe we have a bright future, and I am looking forward to working with the Allot team to drive profitable growth," added Mr. Harari.

Q1 2024 Financial Results Summary

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2024 were $21.9 million, an increase of 4% compared to $21.1 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis for the first quarter of 2024 was $15.1 million (gross margin of 69.0%), a 12% increase compared with $13.5 million (gross margin of 63.8%) in the first quarter of 2023.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for the first quarter of 2024 was $15.4 million (gross margin of 70.4%), an 8% increase compared with $14.2 million (gross margin of 67.2%) in the first quarter of 2023.

Net loss on a GAAP basis for the first quarter of 2024 was $2.5 million, or $0.07 per basic share, an improvement compared with a net loss of $11.4 million, or $0.30 per basic share, in the first quarter of 2023.

Net loss on a non-GAAP for the first quarter of 2024 was $0.9 million, or $0.03 per basic share an improvement compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $7.7 million, or $0.21 per basic share, in the first quarter of 2023.

Cash, short-term bank deposits, and investments as of March 31, 2024, totaled $52.6 million, compared to $54.9 million as of December 31, 2023.

Performance Metrics

* Total ARR - Support & Maintenance ARR (measures the current annual run rate of support & maintenance revenues, which is calculated based on the expected revenues for the first quarter of 2024, excluding one-time items, and multiplied by 4) and SECaaS ARR (measures the current annual run rate of SECaaS revenues, which is calculated based on estimated revenues for the month of Mar. 2024 and multiplied by 12).

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation :

The difference between GAAP and non-GAAP revenues is related to the acquisitions made by the Company and represents revenues adjusted for the impact of the fair value adjustment to acquired deferred revenue related to purchase accounting. Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income after including deferred revenues related to the fair value adjustment resulting from purchase accounting and excluding stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred tax asset adjustment and changes in taxes-related items.

These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying Table 2. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.

TABLE - 1

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

















Three Months Ended







March 31,







2024

2023







(Unaudited)



















Revenues $ 21,890

$ 21,126





Cost of revenues 6,792

7,651





Gross profit 15,098

13,475



















Operating expenses:











Research and development costs, net 7,149

10,494





Sales and marketing 7,790

10,887





General and administrative 2,902

3,960





Total operating expenses 17,841

25,341





Operating loss (2,743)

(11,866)





Financial and other income, net 540

794





Loss before income tax expenses (2,203)

(11,072)



















Tax expenses 307

290





Net Loss (2,510)

(11,362)



















Basic net loss per share $ (0.07)

$ (0.30)



















Diluted net loss per share $ (0.07)

$ (0.30)



















Weighted average number of shares used in











computing basic net loss per share 38,411,724

37,421,720



















Weighted average number of shares used in











computing diluted net loss per share 38,411,724

37,421,720



































TABLE - 2 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)















Three Months Ended





March 31,





2024

2023





(Unaudited)

GAAP cost of revenues $ 6,792

$ 7,651

Share-based compensation (1) (154)

(531)

Amortization of intangible assets (2) (152)

(193)

Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 6,486

$ 6,927













GAAP gross profit $ 15,098

$ 13,475

Gross profit adjustments 306

724

Non-GAAP gross profit $ 15,404

$ 14,199













GAAP operating expenses $ 17,841

$ 25,341

Share-based compensation (1) (1,206)

(2,937)

Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 16,635

$ 22,404













GAAP financial and other income $ 540

$ 794

Expenses related to M&A activities (3) -

14

Exchange rate differences* 94

(43)

Non-GAAP Financial and other income $ 634

$ 765













GAAP taxes on income $ 307

$ 290

Changes in tax related items (44)

(25)

Non-GAAP taxes on income $ 263

$ 265













GAAP Net Loss $ (2,510)

$ (11,362)

Share-based compensation (1) 1,360

3,468

Amortization of intangible assets (2) 152

193

Expenses related to M&A activities (3) -

14

Exchange rate differences* 94

(43)

Changes in tax related items 44

25

Non-GAAP Net income (loss) $ (860)

$ (7,705)













GAAP Loss per share (diluted) $ (0.07)

$ (0.30)

Share-based compensation 0.04

0.09

Amortization of intangible assets -

-

Expenses related to M&A activities -

-

Exchange rate differences* -

-

Changes in tax related items -

-

Non-GAAP Net income (loss) per share (diluted) $ (0.03)

$ (0.21)

























Weighted average number of shares used in







computing GAAP diluted net loss per share 38,411,724

37,421,720

























Weighted average number of shares used in







computing non-GAAP diluted net loss per share 38,411,724

37,421,720













* Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and

liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.







** While amortization of acquired intangible assets is excluded from the measures, the revenue of the acquired

companies is reflected in the measures and the acquired assets contribute to revenue generation.



















TABLE - 2 cont. ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)















Three Months Ended





March 31,





2024

2023





(Unaudited)













(1) Share-based compensation:









Cost of revenues $ 154

$ 531



Research and development costs, net 498

1,202



Sales and marketing 443

1,037



General and administrative 265

698





$ 1,360

$ 3,468













(2) Amortization of intangible assets









Cost of revenues $ 152

$ 193





$ 152

$ 193













(3) Expenses related to M&A activities









Financial income $ -

$ 14





$ -

$ 14



























TABLE - 3 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)























March 31,

December 31,



2024

2023



(Unaudited)

(Audited)





ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 22,718

$ 14,192 Restricted deposit

1,182

1,728 Short-term bank deposits

-

10,000 Available-for-sale marketable securities

28,657

28,853 Trade receivables, net (net of allowance for credit losses of $25,363 and $25,253 on March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)

15,019

14,828 Other receivables and prepaid expenses

6,996

8,437 Inventories

11,707

11,874 Total current assets

86,279

89,912









NON-CURRENT ASSETS:







Severance pay fund

389

395 Restricted deposit

-

158 Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,505

3,057 Other assets

1,091

704 Property and equipment, net

10,403

11,189 Intangible assets, net

763

915 Goodwill

31,833

31,833 Total non-current assets

46,984

48,251









Total assets

$ 133,263

$ 138,163









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Trade payables

$ 709

$ 969 Deferred revenues

15,168

14,892 Short-term operating lease liabilities

1,494

1,453 Other payables and accrued expenses

18,075

22,094 Total current liabilities

35,446

39,408









LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







Deferred revenues

8,531

7,437 Long-term operating lease liabilities

202

702 Accrued severance pay

1,016

1,080 Convertible debt

39,823

39,773 Total long-term liabilities

49,572

48,992









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

48,245

49,763









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 133,263

$ 138,163

TABLE - 4 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands)











Three Months Ended



March 31,



2024

2023



(Unaudited)











Cash flows from operating activities:







Net Loss $ (2,510)

$ (11,362)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation 1,215

1,320

Stock-based compensation 1,360

3,468

Amortization of intangible assets 152

276

Increase (Decrease) in accrued severance pay, net (58)

60

Decrease in other assets, other receivables and prepaid expenses 717

499

Decrease (Increase) in accrued interest and amortization of premium/discount on marketable securities (372)

19

Decrease in operating leases liability (459)

(1,105)

Decrease in operating lease right-of-use asset 552

722

Decrease (Increase) in trade receivables (191)

4,486

Decrease (Increase) in inventories 167

(3,453)

Increase (Decrease) in trade payables (262)

739

Decrease in employees and payroll accruals (3,486)

(1,452)

Increase (Decrease) in deferred revenues 1,370

(2,169)

Decrease in other payables, accrued expenses and other long term liabilities (554)

(901)

Amortization of issuance costs of Convertible debt 50

49

Net cash used in operating activities (2,309)

(8,804)











Cash flows from investing activities:







Decrease in restricted deposit 704

-

Investment in short-term bank deposits -

(15,900)

Withdrawal of short-term bank deposits 10,000

32,900

Purchase of property and equipment (429)

(270)

Investment in marketable securities (24,275)

(8,983)

Proceeds from redemption or sale of marketable securities 24,835

3,370

Net cash provided by investing activities 10,835

11,117











Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from exercise of stock options -

-

Issuance of convertible debt -

-

Net cash provided by financing activities -

-











Increase in cash and cash equivalents 8,526

2,313

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 14,192

12,295

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 22,718

$ 14,608



























Other financial metrics (Unaudited)















U.S. dollars in millions, except number of full time employees, top 10 customers as a % of revenues and number of shares





























Q1-2024

FY 2023

FY 2022





Revenues geographic breakdown

















Americas

4.3 20 % 16.6 18 % 21.8 18 %





EMEA

12.5 57 % 56.1 60 % 71.2 58 %





Asia Pacific

5.1 23 % 20.5 22 % 29.7 24 %









21.9 100 % 93.2 100 % 122.7 100 %

























Revenue breakdown by type

















Products

7.4 34 % 37.6 40 % 61.1 50 %





Professional Services 3.0 14 % 6.1 7 % 11.6 9 %





SECaaS (Security as a Service) 3.4 16 % 10.6 11 % 7.2 6 %





Support & Maintenance 8.1 36 % 38.9 42 % 42.8 35 %









21.9 100 % 93.2 100 % 122.7 100 %

























Revenues per customer type

















CSP

17.3 79 % 75.1 81 % 98.3 80 %





Enterprise

4.6 21 % 18.1 19 % 24.4 20 %









21.9 100 % 93.2 100 % 122.7 100 %

























Top 10 customers as a % of revenues 47 %

47 %

44 %



























Total number of full time employees 505

559

749





(end of period)

















Non-GAAP Weighted average number of basic shares (in millions) 38.4

37.9

37.0











































Non-GAAP weighted average number of fully diluted shares (in millions) 42.1

40.3

39.5

























































SECaaS (Security as a Service) revenues- U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)

































Q1-2024: 3.4

















Q4-2023: 3.2

















Q3-2023: 2.8

















Q2-2023: 2.4

















Q1-2023: 2.3







































SECaaS ARR* (annualized recurring revenues)- U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)































Mar. 2024: 13.7

















Dec. 2023: 12.7

















Dec. 2022: 9.2

















Dec. 2021: 5.2







































*ARR: annualized recurring SECaaS revenues, calculated based on the monthly revenues multiplied by 12







SOURCE Allot Ltd.