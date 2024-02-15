Allot Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2023 Financial Results

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, today announced its unaudited fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial results.


Financial Highlights

  • Fourth quarter revenues were $24.3 million and full-year 2023 revenues were $93.2 million;
  • SECaaS revenues were $3.2 million for Q4 and $10.6 million for FY 2023, up 41.5% and 48.4% year-over-year respectively.
  • December 2023 SECaaS ARR* was $12.7 million;
  • Q4 GAAP net loss was $18.3 million and non-GAAP net loss was $16.4 million, including a credit loss provision for 2 specific customers of approximately $9 million; the full year 2023 GAAP net loss was $62.8 million and non-GAAP net loss was $53.3 million, including a credit loss provision of approximately $23 million;

Financial Outlook

Looking ahead to 2024, management expectations are as follows:

  • Full-year 2024 non-GAAP operating profit and free cash flow breakeven
  • Continued double-digit growth of SECaaS revenues and ARR

Management Comment

Erez Antebi, President & CEO of Allot, commented, "2023 represented a year with significant challenges on multiple fronts. While the macro economic environment and service provider spending remain challenging, we are controlling what we can control. As we announced in prior quarters, we have taken aggressive actions to align our expense footprint with the expected revenue level going ahead. Our goal is to bring the business back to profitability  while investing in our long-term growth engine, Security as a Service (SECaaS)."

The Company also announces that Mr. Manuel Echanove is stepping down from the Board to focus on other opportunities.

Q4 2023 Financial Results Summary

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $24.3 million, a decrease of 26.3% compared to $33.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $11.4 million (gross margin of 46.8%), a 47.9% decline compared with $21.9 million (gross margin of 66.3%) in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $12.6 million (gross margin of 51.7%), a 43.7% decline compared with $22.4 million (gross margin of 67.7%) in the fourth quarter of 2022. The fourth quarter gross margin level was negatively impacted by a one-time write-off.

Net loss on a GAAP basis for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $18.3 million, or $0.48 per basic share, compared with a net loss of $6.7 million, or $0.18 per basic share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net loss on a non-GAAP for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $16.4 million, or $0.43 per basic share compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $4.9 million, or $0.13 per basic share, in the fourth quarter of 2022. A credit loss provision for 2 specific customers of approximately $9 million increased the fourth quarter expenses.

Full Year 2023 Financial Results Summary

Total revenues for 2023 were $93.2 million, a 24.1% decrease compared to $122.7 million in 2022.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis for 2023 was $52.7 million (gross margin of 56.6%), a 36.5% decline compared with $82.9 million (gross margin of 67.5%) in 2022.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for 2023 was $55.5 million (gross margin of 59.6%), a 34.4% decline compared with $84.7 million (gross margin of 69%) in 2022.

Net loss on a GAAP basis for 2023 was $62.8 million, or $1.66 per basic share, compared with a net loss of $32.0 million, or $0.87 per basic share, in 2022.

Net loss on a non-GAAP basis for 2023 was $53.3 million, or $1.41 per basic share, compared with a net loss of $23.2 million, or $0.63 per basic share, in 2022. A credit loss provision of approximately $23 million increased the 2023 expenses.

Cash, short-term bank deposits, and investments as of December 31, 2023, totaled $54.9 million, compared to $86.4 million as of December 31, 2022.

Conference Call & Webcast:

The Allot management team will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings results today, February 15, 2024, at 8:30 am ET, 3:30 pm Israel time. To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US:  1-888-642-5032, UK: 0-800-917-5108, Israel: +972-3-918-0610

A live webcast and, following the end of the call, an archive of the conference call, will be accessible on the Allot website at: http://investors.allot.com/index.cfm 

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed, and cloud service providers and over 1,000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution is already used by many millions of subscribers globally. Allot. See. Control. Secure.

For more information, visit www.allot.com

Performance Metrics

* Total ARR - Support & Maintenance ARR (measures the current annual run rate of support & maintenance revenues, which is calculated based on the expected revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023, excluding one-time items, and multiplied by 4) and SECaaS ARR (measures the current annual run rate of SECaaS revenues, which is calculated based on estimated revenues for the month of Dec. 2023 and multiplied by 12).

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation:

The difference between GAAP and non-GAAP revenues is related to the acquisitions made by the Company and represents revenues adjusted for the impact of the fair value adjustment to acquired deferred revenue related to purchase accounting. Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income after including deferred revenues related to the fair value adjustment resulting from purchase accounting and excluding stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred tax asset adjustment and changes in taxes-related items.

These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying Table 2. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements set forth in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our accounts receivables, including our ability to collect outstanding accounts and assess their collectability on a quarterly basis; our ability to meet expectations with respect to our financial guidance and outlook; our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors; government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on fourth party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

EK Global Investor Relations

Ehud Helft

+1 212 378 8040

[email protected]

 

 

Public Relations Contact:

Seth Greenberg, Allot Ltd.

+972 54 922 2294

[email protected]

 

   

TABLE  - 1

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)










Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)









Revenues

$       24,342

$       33,029

$       93,150

$     122,737

Cost of revenues

12,941

11,134

40,464

39,831

Gross profit  

11,401

21,895

52,686

82,906









Operating expenses:







Research and development costs, net

7,942

12,371

39,115

49,800

Sales and marketing

12,057

12,881

43,850

49,393

General and administrative

10,316

3,703

34,656

15,982

Total operating expenses

30,315

28,955

117,621

115,175

Operating loss

(18,914)

(7,060)

(64,935)

(32,269)

Financial and other income, net

661

796

3,215

2,134

Loss before income tax expenses

(18,253)

(6,264)

(61,720)

(30,135)









Tax expenses

96

474

1,084

1,895

Net Loss

(18,349)

(6,738)

(62,804)

(32,030)









 Basic net loss per share

$         (0.48)

$         (0.18)

$         (1.66)

$         (0.87)









 Diluted net loss per share

$         (0.48)

$         (0.18)

$         (1.66)

$         (0.87)


















Weighted average number of shares used in 







computing basic net loss per share

38,293,808

37,325,971

37,911,214

36,975,424


















Weighted average number of shares used in 







computing diluted net loss per share

38,293,808

37,325,971

37,911,214

36,975,424










TABLE  - 2

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP  CONSOLIDATED  STATEMENTS  OF  OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)











Three Months Ended

Year Ended


December 31,

December 31,


2023

2022

2023

2022


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)









GAAP cost of revenues

$        12,941

$        11,134

$       40,464

$         39,831

 Share-based compensation (1) 

(162)

(323)

(1,219)

(1,133)

 Amortization of intangible assets (2)** 

(1,024)

(157)

(1,606)

(613)

Non-GAAP cost of revenues

$        11,755

$        10,654

$       37,639

$         38,085









 GAAP gross profit 

$        11,401

$        21,895

$       52,686

$         82,906

 Gross profit adjustments 

1,186

480

2,825

1,746

 Non-GAAP gross profit 

$        12,587

$        22,375

$       55,511

$         84,652









 GAAP operating expenses 

$        30,315

$        28,955

$     117,621

$       115,175

 Share-based compensation (1) 

(1,449)

(1,966)

(7,626)

(8,032)

 Amortization of intangible assets (2)** 

-

-

-

-

 Income related to M&A activities (3) 

699

274

699

274

 Changes in taxes and headcount related items (4)

-

325

-

325

 Non-GAAP operating expenses 

$        29,565

$        27,588

$     110,694

$       107,742









 GAAP financial and other income 

$              661

$             796

$         3,215

$           2,134

 Exchange rate differences* 

(50)

(85)

(378)

(442)

 Expenses related to M&A activities (3) 

-

4

43

4

 Non-GAAP Financial and other income 

$              611

$             715

$         2,880

$           1,696









 GAAP taxes on income 

$                96

$             474

$         1,084

$           1,895

 Changes in tax related items 

(25)

(25)

(100)

(100)

 Non-GAAP taxes on income 

$                71

$             449

$            984

$           1,795









 GAAP Net Loss 

$      (18,349)

$        (6,738)

$     (62,804)

$       (32,030)

 Share-based compensation (1) 

1,611

2,289

8,845

9,165

 Amortization of intangible assets (2)** 

1,024

157

1,606

613

 Income related to M&A activities (3) 

(699)

(270)

(656)

(270)

 Changes in taxes and headcount related items (4)

-

(325)

-

(325)

 Exchange rate differences* 

(50)

(85)

(378)

(442)

 Changes in tax related items 

25

25

100

100

 Non-GAAP Net income (loss) 

$      (16,438)

$        (4,947)

$     (53,287)

$       (23,189)









 GAAP Loss per share (diluted) 

$           (0.48)

$          (0.18)

$         (1.66)

$            (0.87)

 Share-based compensation 

0.04

0.06

0.23

0.25

 Amortization of intangible assets** 

0.03

0.01

0.05

0.02

 Income related to M&A activities 

(0.02)

(0.01)

(0.02)

(0.01)

Changes in taxes and headcount related items

-

(0.01)

-

(0.01)

 Exchange rate differences* 

(0.00)

(0.00)

(0.01)

(0.01)

 Non-GAAP Net income (loss) per share (diluted) 

$           (0.43)

$          (0.13)

$         (1.41)

$            (0.63)


















Weighted average number of shares used in 






computing GAAP diluted net loss per share

38,293,808

37,325,971

37,911,214

36,975,424


















Weighted average number of shares used in 






computing non-GAAP diluted net loss per share

38,293,808

37,325,971

37,911,214

36,975,424









* Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and



 liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies. 






 ** While amortization of acquired intangible assets is excluded from the measures, the revenue of the acquired  



 companies is reflected in the measures and the acquired assets contribute to revenue generation. 




TABLE  - 2 cont.

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP  CONSOLIDATED  STATEMENTS  OF  OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)











Three Months Ended

Year Ended


December 31,

December 31,


2023

2022

2023

2022


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)









(1) Share-based compensation:







Cost of revenues

$              162

$             323

$         1,219

$           1,133

Research and development costs, net

597

775

3,010

3,168

Sales and marketing

473

684

2,651

2,943

General and administrative

379

507

1,965

1,921


$           1,611

$          2,289

$         8,845

$           9,165









 (2) Amortization of intangible assets 







Cost of revenues

$           1,024

$             157

$         1,606

$               613


$           1,024

$             157

$         1,606

$               613









 (3) Expenses (Income) related to M&A activities 







General and administrative 

$            (699)

$                -

$          (699)

$                  -

Research and development costs, net

-

(274)

-

(274)

Finanacial expensees (income)

-

4

43

4


$            (699)

$           (270)

$          (656)

$             (270)









 (4) Changes in taxes and headcount related items  







Sales and marketing

$                 -

$           (325)

$                -

$             (325)


$                 -

$           (325)

$                -

$             (325)









TABLE  - 3

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED  BALANCE  SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)












December 31,

December 31,


2023

2022


(Unaudited)

(Audited)



ASSETS



CURRENT ASSETS:



Cash and cash equivalents

$                14,192

$           12,295

Short-term bank deposits

10,000

68,765

Restricted deposits

1,728

1,050

Available-for-sale marketable securities

28,853

4,293

Trade receivables, net (net of allowance for credit losses of
$25,253 and $2,908 on December 31, 2023 and December
31, 2022, respectively)

14,828

44,167

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

8,422

7,985

Inventories

11,874

13,262

Total current assets

89,897

151,817





LONG-TERM ASSETS:



Restricted deposit

158

-

Severance pay fund

395

371

Operating lease right-of-use assets

3,057

5,387

Trade receivables, net

-

4,934

Other assets 

562

864

Total long-term assets

4,172

11,556





PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

11,189

14,236

GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET

32,748

35,344





Total assets

$              138,006

$         212,953





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Trade payables

$                     969

$           11,661

Deferred revenues

14,892

20,825

Short-term operating lease liabilities

1,453

2,542

Other payables and accrued expenses

21,937

25,573

Total current liabilities

39,251

60,601





LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:



Deferred revenues

7,437

7,285

Long-term operating lease liabilities

702

2,579

Accrued severance pay

1,080

940

Convertible debt

39,773

39,575

Total long-term liabilities

48,992

50,379





SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

49,763

101,973





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$              138,006

$         212,953










TABLE  - 4

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 

(U.S. dollars in thousands)









Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)








Cash flows from operating activities:














Net Loss

$      (18,349)

$     (6,738)

$      (62,804)

$        (32,030)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:






Depreciation

1,638

2,287

5,536

6,406

Stock-based compensation

1,611

2,288

8,845

9,165

Amortization of intangible assets

1,766

241

2,596

946

Increase in accrued severance pay, net

37

57

116

92

Decrease in other assets

636

196

302

775

Decrease (Increase) in accrued interest and  amortization of premium on marketable securities 

(305)

(13)

(712)

71

Changes in operating leases, net

(164)

979

(636)

(5)

Decrease (Increase) in trade receivables

9,784

(7,189)

34,273

(11,629)

Decrease (Increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses

(698)

(338)

476

(55)

Decrease (Increase) in inventories

2,165

(586)

1,388

(2,170)

Increase (Decrease) in trade payables

(2,857)

5,608

(10,692)

7,721

Increase (Decrease) in employees and payroll accruals

1,115

1,873

(4,130)

(385)

Decrease in deferred revenues

(2,806)

(6,815)

(5,781)

(9,970)

Increase (Decrease) in other payables, accrued expenses and other long term liabilities

1,200

(1,586)

1,289

(1,668)

Amortization of issuance costs of Convertible debt

50

50

198

171

Net cash used in operating activities

(5,177)

(9,686)

(29,736)

(32,565)








Cash flows from investing activities:














Decrease (Increase) in restricted deposit

(804)

50

(836)

430

Redemption of (Investment in) short-term deposits

3,600

15,350

58,765

(7,830)

Purchase of property and equipment

(621)

(1,507)

(2,489)

(5,642)

Acquisitions, net of Cash acquired, and other

-

(500)

-

(500)

Investment in available-for sale marketable securities

(12,064)

-

(46,742)

-

Proceeds from redemption or sale of available-for sale marketable securities

7,750

-

22,935

7,030

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(2,139)

13,393

31,633

(6,512)








Cash flows from financing activities:














Proceeds from exercise of stock options

(1)

1

-

251

Issuance of convertible debt

-

-

-

39,404

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(1)

1

-

39,655
















Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(7,317)

3,708

1,897

578

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

21,509

8,587

12,295

11,717








Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$        14,192

$     12,295

$        14,192

$          12,295
















Other financial metrics (Unaudited)





U.S. dollars in millions, except number of full time employees, % of top-10 end-
customers out of revenues and number of shares










Q4-2023

FY 2023

FY 2022

Revenues geographic breakdown






Americas

3.8

16 %

16.6

18 %

21.8

18 %

EMEA

14.4

59 %

56.1

60 %

71.2

58 %

Asia Pacific

6.1

25 %

20.5

22 %

29.7

24 %



24.3

100 %

93.2

100 %

122.7

100 %









Revenue breakdown by type






Products

10.7

44 %

37.6

40 %

61.1

50 %

Professional Services

1.1

5 %

6.1

7 %

11.6

9 %

SECaaS (Security as a Service)

3.2

13 %

10.6

11 %

7.2

6 %

Support & Maintenance

9.3

38 %

38.9

42 %

42.8

35 %



24.3

100 %

93.2

100 %

122.7

100 %









Revenues per customer type






CSP

19.7

81 %

75.1

81 %

98.3

80 %

Enterprise

4.6

19 %

18.1

19 %

24.4

20 %



24.3

100 %

93.2

100 %

122.7

100 %









Security revenues


21.7

28.5









Backlog (end of period)


58.8

87.7









% of top-10 end-customers out of revenues

63 %

47 %

44 %









Total number of full time employees 

559

559

749

(end of period)















Non-GAAP Weighted average number of basic shares  (in
millions)

38.3

37.9

37.0















Non-GAAP weighted average number of fully diluted
shares  (in millions)

40.5

40.3

39.5


SECaaS (Security as a Service) revenues- U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)

Q4-2023:

3.2

Q3-2023:

2.8



Q2-2023:

2.4



Q1-2023:

2.3



Q4-2022:

2.2




SECaaS ARR* (annualized recurring revenues)- U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)

Dec. 2023:

12.7



Dec. 2022:

9.2



Dec. 2021:

5.2



Dec. 2020:

2.7




*ARR: annualized recurring SECaaS revenues, calculated based on the monthly revenues multiplied by 12

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/703889/Allot_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allot Ltd.

