Allot Announces Q1 2023 Financial Results

HOD HASHARON, Israel, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, today announced its unaudited first quarter 2023 financial results.

Q1 Financial Highlights

First quarter revenues were $21.1 million ;

; SECaaS revenues were $2.3 million ; March 2023 SECaaS ARR* was $9.3 million ;

; SECaaS ARR* was ; First quarter GAAP operating loss was $11.9 million , and non-GAAP operating loss was $8.2 million ;

, and non-GAAP operating loss was ; Q1 GAAP net loss was $11.4 million , and non-GAAP net loss was $7.7 million ;

Financial Outlook

Looking ahead, management reiterates its financial expectations as follows:

Full year 2023 revenues of $110 million to $120 million (of which SECaaS revenues are expected to be between $11 million and $13 million );

to (of which SECaaS revenues are expected to be between and ); Full year 2023 operating loss and net negative cash flow of between $15 million and $20 million ;

and ; December 2023 total ARR*, including SECaaS ARR* and Support & Maintenance ARR*, is expected to be between $56 million and $63 million ;

total ARR*, including SECaaS ARR* and Support & Maintenance ARR*, is expected to be between and ; Reiterates expectations to be profitable in 2024;

Management Comment

Erez Antebi, President & CEO of Allot, commented, "In light of continued challenging economic conditions and our lower revenues, we have been continuously working to reduce our expenses. We remain committed to our target of reaching profitability in 2024 through the growth of the SECaaS business, combined with tight expense control. We believe that our strategy of transforming our business towards a recurring SECaaS revenue model will drive sustainable profitable growth and long-term shareholder value."

Q1 2023 Financial Results Summary

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were $21.1 million, a decrease of 34% compared to $31.9 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis for the first quarter of 2023 was $13.5 million (gross margin of 63.8%), a 39% decline compared with $22.1 million (gross margin of 69.3%) in the first quarter of 2022.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for the first quarter of 2023 was $14.2 million (gross margin of 67.2%), a 37% decline compared with $22.4 million (gross margin of 70.3%) in the first quarter of 2022. The gross margin level in the current quarter was impacted by product mix and the lower revenue level.

Net loss on a GAAP basis for the first quarter of 2023 was $11.4 million, or $0.30 per basic share, compared with a net loss of $6.1 million, or $0.17 per basic share, in the first quarter of 2022.

Net loss on a non-GAAP for the first quarter of 2023 was $7.7 million, or $0.21 per basic share compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $3.5 million, or $0.10 per basic share, in the first quarter of 2022.

Cash, short-term bank deposits and investments as of March 31, 2023 totaled $77.3 million, compared to $86.4 million as of December 31, 2022.

ARR - U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)





















Dec. 2021

Dec. 2022

Dec. 2023

target

2022 vs. 2021

2023 (target) vs. 2022 Support & maintenance ARR * 42.0

42.5

41-43

1 %

(4%) -1%























SECaaS ARR **

5.2

9.2

15-20

77 %

63%-117%























Total ARR

47.2

51.7

56-63

10 %

8%-22%























* Support & Maintenance ARR measures the current annual run rate of the support & maintenance revenues, which is

calculated based on these expected revenues in the fourth quarter and multiplied by 4. ** SECaaS ARR measures the current annual run rate of the SECaaS revenues, which is calculated based on these expected

revenues in the month of December and multiplied by 12.

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1,000 enterprises. Our industry leading network-based security as a service solution is already used by over 20 million subscribers in Europe. Allot. See. Control. Secure.

For more information, visit www.allot.com

Performance Metrics

* Total ARR - Support & Maintenance ARR (measures the current annual run rate of support & maintenance revenues, which is calculated based on these expected revenues in the first quarter and multiplied by 4) and SECaaS ARR (measures the current annual run rate of the SECaaS revenues, which is calculated based on these expected revenues in the month of December and multiplied by 12).

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation :

Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income after excluding stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred tax asset adjustment, exchange rate differences related to revaluation of assets and liabilities denominated in non-dollar currencies, other acquisition-related expenses and changes in taxes related items.

These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying Table 2. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements set forth in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors, government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on fourth party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; court approval of the Company's proposed share buy-back program; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

TABLE - 1 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)









Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023

2022

(Unaudited)







Revenues $ 21,126

$ 31,896 Cost of revenues 7,651

9,792 Gross profit 13,475

22,104







Operating expenses:





Research and development costs, net 10,494

12,030 Sales and marketing 10,887

11,689 General and administrative 3,960

4,037 Total operating expenses 25,341

27,756 Operating loss (11,866)

(5,652) Financial and other income, net 794

247 Loss before income tax expenses (11,072)

(5,405)







Tax expenses 290

722 Net Loss (11,362)

(6,127)







Basic net loss per share $ (0.30)

$ (0.17)















Diluted net loss per share $ (0.30)

$ (0.17)







Weighted average number of shares used in





computing basic net loss per share 37,421,720

36,539,247







Weighted average number of shares used in





computing diluted net loss per share 37,421,720

36,539,247

TABLE - 2 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)













Three Months Ended



March 31,



2023

2022



(Unaudited) GAAP cost of revenues $ 7,651

$ 9,792 Share-based compensation (1) (531)

(181) Amortization of intangible assets (2) (193)

(152) Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 6,927

$ 9,459









GAAP gross profit $ 13,475

$ 22,104 Gross profit adjustments 724

333 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 14,199

$ 22,437









GAAP operating expenses $ 25,341

$ 27,756 Share-based compensation (1) (2,937)

(2,356) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 22,404

$ 25,400









GAAP financial and other income $ 794

$ 247 Expenses related to M&A activities (3) 14

- Exchange rate differences* (43)

(73) Non-GAAP Financial and other income $ 765

$ 174









GAAP taxes on income $ 290

$ 722 Changes in tax related items (25)

- Non-GAAP taxes on income $ 265

$ 722









GAAP Net Loss $ (11,362)

$ (6,127) Share-based compensation (1) 3,468

2,537 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 193

152 Expenses related to M&A activities (3)

14

- Exchange rate differences* (43)

(73) Changes in tax related items

25

- Non-GAAP Net income (loss) $ (7,705)

$ (3,511)









GAAP Loss per share (diluted) $ (0.30)

$ (0.17) Share-based compensation 0.09

0.07 Amortization of intangible assets 0.00

0.00 Expenses related to M&A activities 0.00

- Changes in taxes and headcount related items

-

- Exchange rate differences* (0.00)

0.00 Non-GAAP Net income (loss) per share (diluted) $ (0.21)

$ (0.10)



















Weighted average number of shares used in





computing GAAP diluted net loss per share 37,421,720

36,539,247



















Weighted average number of shares used in





computing non-GAAP diluted net loss per share 37,421,720

36,539,247









* Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies. TABLE - 2 cont. ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)















Three Months Ended



March 31,



2023

2022



(Unaudited)











(1) Share-based compensation:







Cost of revenues $ 531

$ 181 Research and development costs, net 1,202

845 Sales and marketing 1,037

913 General and administrative 698

598

$ 3,468

$ 2,537







(2) Amortization of intangible assets





Cost of revenues $ 193

$ 152



$ 193

$ 152









(3) Expenses related to M&A activities





Financial income $ 14

$ -



$ 14

$ -

TABLE - 3 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)























March 31,

December 31,



2023

2022



(Unaudited)

(Audited)





ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 14,608

$ 12,295 Short-term bank deposits

51,765

68,765 Restricted deposits

1,050

1,050 Available-for-sale marketable securities

9,909

4,293 Trade receivables, net

39,610

44,167 Other receivables and prepaid expenses

7,223

7,985 Inventories

16,715

13,262 Total current assets

140,880

151,817









LONG-TERM ASSETS:







Severance pay fund

361

371 Operating lease right-of-use assets

4,665

5,387 Trade receivables, net

5,005

4,934 Other assets

1,226

864 Total long-term assets

11,257

11,556









PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

13,186

14,236 GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET

35,068

35,344









Total assets

$ 200,391

$ 212,953









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Trade payables

$ 12,400

$ 11,661 Deferred revenues

18,977

20,825 Short-term operating lease liabilities

2,361

2,542 Other payables and accrued expenses

23,388

25,573 Total current liabilities

57,126

60,601









LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







Deferred revenues

6,964

7,285 Long-term operating lease liabilities

1,655

2,579 Accrued severance pay

990

940 Convertible debt

39,624

39,575 Total long-term liabilities

49,233

50,379









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

94,032

101,973









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 200,391

$ 212,953

TABLE - 4 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands)









Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023

2022

(Unaudited)







Cash flows from operating activities:













Net Loss $ (11,362)

$ (6,127) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation 1,320

1,414 Stock-based compensation 3,468

2,537 Amortization of intangible assets 276

235 Increase (Decrease) in accrued severance pay, net 60

(6) Decrease (Increase) in other assets (362)

417 Decrease in accrued interest and amortization of premium on marketable securities 19

32 Changes in operating leases, net (383)

(372) Decrease (Increase) in trade receivables 4,486

(725) Decrease (Increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses 861

(1,034) Increase in inventories (3,453)

(1,755) Increase in trade payables 739

496 Decrease in employees and payroll accruals (1,452)

(2,486) Increase (Decrease) in deferred revenues (2,169)

842 Decrease in other payables, accrued expenses and other long term liabilities (901)

(271) Amortization of issuance costs of Convertible debt 49

- Net cash used in operating activities (8,804)

(6,803)







Cash flows from investing activities:





Decrease in restricted deposit -

120 Redemption of (Investment in) short-term deposits 17,000

(25,700) Purchase of property and equipment (270)

(1,275) Investment in available-for sale marketable securities (8,983)

- Proceeds from redemption or sale of available-for sale marketable securities 3,370

3,158 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 11,117

(23,697)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from exercise of stock options -

235 Issuance of convertible debt -

39,426 Net cash provided by financing activities -

39,661















Increase in cash and cash equivalents 2,313

9,161 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 12,295

11,717







Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 14,608

$ 20,878

Other financial metrics (Unaudited)











U.S. dollars in millions, except number of full time employees, % of top-10 end-

customers out of revenues and number of shares





















Q1-2023

FY 2022

FY 2021

Revenues geographic breakdown













Americas

2.3 11 % 21.8 18 % 19.4 14 %

EMEA

13.4 63 % 71.2 58 % 82.0 56 %

Asia Pacific

5.4 26 % 29.7 24 % 44.2 30 %





21.1 100 % 122.7 100 % 145.6 100 %

















Revenue breakdown by type













Products

6.7 32 % 61.1 50 % 88.1 60 %

Professional Services 1.9 9 % 11.6 9 % 15.2 11 %

SECaaS (Security as a Service) 2.3 11 % 7.2 6 % 4.1 3 %

Support & Maintenance 10.2 48 % 42.8 35 % 38.2 26 %





21.1 100 % 122.7 100 % 145.6 100 %

















Revenues per customer type













CSP

17.0 81 % 98.3 80 % 116.9 80 %

Enterprise

4.1 19 % 24.4 20 % 28.7 20 %





21.1 100 % 122.7 100 % 145.6 100 %

















% of top-10 end-customers out of revenues 52 %

44 %

51 %



















Total number of full time employees 730

749

741

(end of period)































Non-GAAP Weighted average number of basic shares

(in millions) 37.4

37.0

36.1































Non-GAAP weighted average number of fully diluted

shares (in millions) 39.6

39.5

38.4







SECaaS (Security as a Service) revenues- U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)



Q1-2023: 2.3 Q4-2022: 2.2 Q3-2022: 1.7 Q2-2022: 1.7 Q1-2022: 1.5



SECaaS ARR* (annualized recurring revenues)- U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)



Mar. 2023: 9.3 Dec. 2022: 9.2 Dec. 2021: 5.2 Dec. 2020: 2.7



*ARR: annualized recurring SECaaS revenues, calculated based on the monthly revenues multiplied by 12

