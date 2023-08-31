Allot Announces Q2 2023 Financial Results and Cost Reduction Plan

HOD HASHARON, Israel , Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Q2 Financial Highlights

Second quarter revenues were $25.0 million ;

; SECaaS revenues were $2.4 million ; June 2023 SECaaS ARR* was $9.7 million ;

; SECaaS ARR* was ; Second quarter GAAP operating loss was $21.5 million , and non-GAAP operating loss was $18.9 million , including a provision of $14.1 million for credit losses from two customers in Africa ;

, and non-GAAP operating loss was , including a provision of for credit losses from two customers in ; Q2 GAAP net loss was $20.7 million , and non-GAAP net loss was $18.3 million ;

As we pre-announced on July 17, 2023, during the quarter, the company booked an allowance for credit losses related to past due receivables previously disclosed by the company arising from sales in two African countries and certain additional sales that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2022 in another African country. Allot has been assessing the collectability of its accounts receivable on a quarterly basis. In connection with its most recent assessment, the company determined that certain accounts previously disclosed as outstanding will not, with reasonable certainty, be collected, based on recent communications from the contractual counterparties and other factors including the passage of time.

Financial Outlook

Looking ahead, management updates its financial expectations as follows:

Full-year 2023 revenues of $95 million to $110 million (of which SECaaS revenues are expected to be approximately $11 million );

to (of which SECaaS revenues are expected to be approximately ); Full year 2023 operating loss of between $38 million and $44 million (includes a $14.1 million provision for credit losses from two customers in Africa );

and (includes a provision for credit losses from two customers in ); Full year 2023 negative cash flow of between $24 million and $44 million ;

and ; December 2023 total ARR*, including SECaaS ARR* and Support & Maintenance ARR*, is expected to be between $51 million and $55 million ;

total ARR*, including SECaaS ARR* and Support & Maintenance ARR*, is expected to be between and ; Reiterates expectations to be profitable in 2024;

Management Comment

Erez Antebi, President & CEO of Allot, commented, "We believe that our strategy of transforming our business towards a recurring SECaaS revenue model will drive sustainable profitable growth and long-term shareholder value. However, the conversion of won SECaaS deals to paying subscribers continues to take longer than expected, and SMART is experiencing lower revenues in light of continued challenging economic conditions. We are committed to our target of reaching profitability in 2024 through the growth of the SECaaS business, combined with tight expense control. As we strive toward our goal of driving profitable growth, we are implementing a cost reduction plan which we expect will reduce our yearly expenses by approximately $15 million. "

Q2 2023 Financial Results Summary

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were $25.0 million, a decrease of 24% compared to $32.8 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2023 was $17.3 million (gross margin of 69.2%), a 23% decline compared with $22.5 million (gross margin of 68.7%) in the second quarter of 2022.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2023 was $17.9 million (gross margin of 71.4%), a 22% decline compared with $23 million (gross margin of 70.2%) in the second quarter of 2022. The gross margin level in the current quarter was impacted by a one-time favorable product mix.

Net loss on a GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2023 was $20.7 million, or $0.55 per basic share, compared with a net loss of $6.2 million, or $0.17 per basic share, in the second quarter of 2022. The increase in net loss this quarter is due to the credit loss expense described above.

Net loss on a non-GAAP for the second quarter of 2023 was $18.3 million, or $0.49 per basic share compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $4.2 million, or $0.11 per basic share, in the second quarter of 2022. The increase in net loss this quarter is due to the credit loss expense described above.

Cash, short-term bank deposits and investments as of June 30, 2023, totaled $65.9 million, compared to $86.4 million as of December 31, 2022.

ARR - U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)





Dec. 2021

Dec. 2022

Dec. 2023 target

2022 vs. 2021

2023 (target) vs. 2022 Support & maintenance ARR * 42.0

42.5

39-41

1 %

(8%) -(4%)























SECaaS ARR **

5.2

9.2

12-14

77 %

30%-52%























Total ARR

47.2

51.7

51-55

10 %

(1%)-6%























* Support & Maintenance ARR measures the current annual run rate of the support & maintenance revenues, which is calculated

based on these expected revenues in the fourth quarter and multiplied by 4. ** SECaaS ARR measures the current annual run rate of the SECaaS revenues, which is calculated based on these expected

revenues in the month of December and multiplied by 12.

Conference Call & Webcast :

The Allot management team will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2023 earnings results today, August 31, 2023 at 8:30 am ET, 3:30 pm Israel time. To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US: 1-888-642-5032, UK: 0-800-917-5108, Israel: +972-3-918-0610

A live webcast and, following the end of the call, an archive of the conference call, will be accessible on the Allot website at: http://investors.allot.com/index.cfm

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1,000 enterprises. Our industry leading network-based security as a service solution is already used by many millions of subscribers globally. Allot. See. Control. Secure.

For more information, visit www.allot.com

Performance Metrics

* Total ARR - Support & Maintenance ARR (measures the current annual run rate of support & maintenance revenues, which is calculated based on the revenues for the second quarter of 2023 and multiplied by 4) and SECaaS ARR (measures the current annual run rate of the SECaaS revenues), which is calculated based on the revenues in the month of June 2023 and multiplied by 12.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation :

Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income after excluding stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred tax asset adjustment, exchange rate differences related to revaluation of assets and liabilities denominated in non-dollar currencies, other acquisition-related expenses and changes in taxes related items.

These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying Table 2. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements set forth in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our accounts receivables, including our ability to collect outstanding accounts and assess their collectability on a quarterly basis; our ability to meet expectations with respect to our financial guidance and outlook; our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors; government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on fourth party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

TABLE - 1 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



















Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended

June 30,



June 30,

2023

2022



2023

2022

(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

















Revenues $ 25,047

$ 32,772



$ 46,173

$ 64,668 Cost of revenues 7,707

10,242



15,358

20,034 Gross profit 17,340

22,530



30,815

44,634

















Operating expenses:















Research and development costs, net 10,752

12,480



21,246

24,510 Sales and marketing 10,522

12,220



21,409

23,909 General and administrative 17,558

4,303



21,518

8,340 Total operating expenses 38,832

29,003



64,173

56,759 Operating loss (21,492)

(6,473)



(33,358)

(12,125) Financial and other income, net 985

620



1,779

867 Loss before income tax expenses (20,507)

(5,853)



(31,579)

(11,258)

















Tax expenses 225

380



515

1,102 Net Loss (20,732)

(6,233)



(32,094)

(12,360)

















Basic net loss per share $ (0.55)

$ (0.17)



$ (0.85)

$ (0.34)



































Diluted net loss per share $ (0.55)

$ (0.17)



$ (0.85)

$ (0.34)

















Weighted average number of shares used in















computing basic net loss per share 37,743,328

36,827,197



37,583,412

36,684,017

















Weighted average number of shares used in















computing diluted net loss per share 37,743,328

36,827,197



37,583,412

36,684,017

TABLE - 2 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) GAAP cost of revenues $ 7,707

$ 10,242

$ 15,358

$ 20,034 Share-based compensation (1) (348)

(338)

(879)

(519) Amortization of intangible assets (2) (194)

(152)

(387)

(304) Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 7,165

$ 9,752

$ 14,092

$ 19,211

















GAAP gross profit $ 17,340

$ 22,530

$ 30,815

$ 44,634 Gross profit adjustments 542

490

1,266

823 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 17,882

$ 23,020

$ 32,081

$ 45,457

















GAAP operating expenses $ 38,832

$ 29,003

$ 64,173

$ 56,759 Share-based compensation (1) (2,077)

(1,831)

(5,014)

(4,187) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 36,755

$ 27,172

$ 59,159

$ 52,572

















GAAP financial and other income $ 985

$ 620

$ 1,779

$ 867 Exchange rate differences* (238)

(316)

(281)

(389) Expenses related to M&A activities (3)

14

-

28

- Non-GAAP Financial and other income $ 761

$ 304

$ 1,526

$ 478

















GAAP taxes on income $ 225

$ 380

$ 515

$ 1,102 Changes in tax related items (25)

(50)

(50)

(50) Non-GAAP taxes on income $ 200

$ 330

$ 465

$ 1,052

















GAAP Net Loss $ (20,732)

$ (6,233)

$ (32,094)

$ (12,360) Share-based compensation (1) 2,425

2,169

5,893

4,706 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 194

152

387

304 Expenses related to M&A activities (3)

14

-

28

- Exchange rate differences* (238)

(316)

(281)

(389) Changes in tax related items

25

50

50

50 Non-GAAP Net income (loss) $ (18,312)

$ (4,178)

$ (26,017)

$ (7,689)

















GAAP Loss per share (diluted) $ (0.55)

$ (0.17)

$ (0.85)

$ (0.34) Share-based compensation 0.06

0.06

0.16

0.13 Amortization of intangible assets 0.01

0.00

0.01

0.00 Expenses related to M&A activities 0.00

-

0.00

- Changes in taxes and headcount related items

-

-

-

0.00 Exchange rate differences* (0.01)

(0.00)

(0.01)

(0.00) Non-GAAP Net income (loss) per share (diluted) $ (0.49)

$ (0.11)

$ (0.69)

$ (0.21)



































Weighted average number of shares used in













computing GAAP diluted net loss per share 37,743,328

36,827,197

37,583,412

36,684,017



































Weighted average number of shares used in













computing non-GAAP diluted net loss per share 37,743,328

36,827,197

37,583,412

36,684,017

















* Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.

TABLE - 2 cont. ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

















(1) Share-based compensation:















Cost of revenues $ 348

$ 338

$ 879

$ 519

Research and development costs, net 754

844

1,956

1,689

Sales and marketing 733

619

1,770

1,532

General and administrative 590

368

1,288

966



$ 2,425

$ 2,169

$ 5,893

$ 4,706

















(2) Amortization of intangible assets















Cost of revenues $ 194

$ 152

$ 387

$ 304



$ 194

$ 152

$ 387

$ 304

















(3) Expenses related to M&A activities















Financial income $ 14

$ -

$ 28

$ -



$ 14

$ -

$ 28

$ -

TABLE - 3 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)



























June 30,



December 31,



2023



2022



(Unaudited)



(Audited)





ASSETS









CURRENT ASSETS:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,473

$ 12,295 Short-term bank deposits

30,065



68,765 Restricted deposits

1,274



1,050 Available-for-sale marketable securities

19,061



4,293 Trade receivables, net (net of allowance for credit losses of $17,365 and

$2,908 on June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively)

29,445



44,167 Other receivables and prepaid expenses

7,023



7,985 Inventories

18,360



13,262 Total current assets

120,701



151,817











LONG-TERM ASSETS:









Severance pay fund

361



371 Operating lease right-of-use assets

3,937



5,387 Trade receivables, net

4,767



4,934 Other assets

1,058



864 Total long-term assets

10,123



11,556











PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

12,149



14,236 GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET

34,791



35,344











Total assets $ 177,764

$ 212,953











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









CURRENT LIABILITIES:









Trade payables $ 9,460

$ 11,661 Deferred revenues

20,427



20,825 Short-term operating lease liabilities

2,103



2,542 Other payables and accrued expenses

21,173



25,573 Total current liabilities

53,163



60,601











LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:









Deferred revenues

6,384



7,285 Long-term operating lease liabilities

1,475



2,579 Accrued severance pay

1,003



940 Convertible debt

39,673



39,575 Total long-term liabilities

48,535



50,379











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

76,066



101,973











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 177,764

$ 212,953

TABLE - 4 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands)

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)















Cash flows from operating activities:





























Net Loss $ (20,732)

$ (6,233)

$ (32,094)

$ (12,360) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:













Depreciation 1,327

1,332

2,647

2,746 Stock-based compensation 2,425

2,169

5,893

4,706 Amortization of intangible assets 277

235

553

470 Increase in accrued severance pay, net 13

26

73

20 Decrease (Increase) in other assets 168

19

(194)

436 Decrease (Increase) in accrued interest and amortization of premium on marketable securities (166)

16

(147)

48 Changes in operating leases, net 290

(191)

(93)

(563) Decrease (Increase) in trade receivables 10,403

(4,082)

14,889

(4,807) Decrease (Increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses 300

141

1,161

(893) Decrease (Increase) in inventories (1,645)

591

(5,098)

(1,164) Decrease in trade payables (2,941)

(1,433)

(2,202)

(937) Increase (Decrease) in employees and payroll accruals (1,042)

523

(2,494)

(1,963) Increase (Decrease) in deferred revenues 870

287

(1,299)

1,129 Decrease in other payables, accrued expenses and other long term liabilities (923)

(1,252)

(1,824)

(1,523) Amortization of issuance costs of Convertible debt 49

49

98

71 Net cash used in operating activities (11,327)

(7,803)

(20,131)

(14,584)















Cash flows from investing activities:













Decrease (Increase) in restricted deposit (224)

260

(224)

380 Redemption of (Investment in) short-term deposits 21,700

520

38,700

(25,180) Purchase of property and equipment (290)

(1,281)

(560)

(2,556) Investment in available-for sale marketable securities (9,584)

-

(18,567)

- Proceeds from redemption or sale of available-for sale marketable securities 590

2,872

3,960

6,030 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 12,192

2,371

23,309

(21,326)















Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from exercise of stock options -

15

-

250 Issuance of convertible debt -

-

-

39,404 Net cash provided by financing activities -

15

-

39,654































Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 865

(5,417)

3,178

3,744 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 14,608

20,878

12,295

11,717















Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 15,473

$ 15,461

$ 15,473

$ 15,461

















Other financial metrics (Unaudited)











U.S. dollars in millions, except number of full time employees, % of top-10 end-customers

out of revenues and number of shares

















Q2-2023

YTD 2023

FY 2022

Revenues geographic breakdown













Americas

8.0 32 % 10.4 22 % 21.8 18 %

EMEA

12.7 51 % 26.1 57 % 71.2 58 %

Asia Pacific

4.3 17 % 9.7 21 % 29.7 24 %





25.0 100 % 46.2 100 % 122.7 100 %

















Revenue breakdown by type













Products

11.0 44 % 17.8 39 % 61.1 50 %

Professional Services 1.7 7 % 3.6 8 % 11.6 9 %

SECaaS (Security as a Service) 2.4 10 % 4.7 10 % 7.2 6 %

Support & Maintenance 9.9 39 % 20.1 43 % 42.8 35 %





25.0 100 % 46.2 100 % 122.7 100 %

















Revenues per customer type













CSP

20.4 82 % 37.5 81 % 98.3 80 %

Enterprise

4.6 18 % 8.7 19 % 24.4 20 %





25.0 100 % 46.2 100 % 122.7 100 %

















% of top-10 end-customers out of revenues 54 %

49 %

44 %



















Total number of full time employees 684

684

749

(end of period)































Non-GAAP Weighted average number of basic shares (in millions) 37.7

37.7

37.0































Non-GAAP weighted average number of fully diluted shares (in millions) 40.1

40.1

39.5







SECaaS (Security as a Service) revenues- U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)



Q2-2023: 2.4















Q1-2023: 2.3















Q4-2022: 2.2















Q3-2022: 1.7















Q2-2022: 1.7



































SECaaS ARR* (annualized recurring revenues)- U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)



























Jun. 2023: 9.7















Dec. 2022: 9.2















Dec. 2021: 5.2















Dec. 2020: 2.7



































*ARR: annualized recurring SECaaS revenues, calculated based on the monthly revenues multiplied by 12

SOURCE Allot Ltd.