Allot Announces Q2 2023 Financial Results and Cost Reduction Plan

HOD HASHARON, Israel , Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Q2 Financial Highlights
- Second quarter revenues were $25.0 million;
- SECaaS revenues were $2.4 million; June 2023 SECaaS ARR* was $9.7 million;
- Second quarter GAAP operating loss was $21.5 million, and non-GAAP operating loss was $18.9 million, including a provision of $14.1 million for credit losses from two customers in Africa;
- Q2 GAAP net loss was $20.7 million, and non-GAAP net loss was $18.3 million;
As we pre-announced on July 17, 2023, during the quarter, the company booked an allowance for credit losses related to past due receivables previously disclosed by the company arising from sales in two African countries and certain additional sales that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2022 in another African country. Allot has been assessing the collectability of its accounts receivable on a quarterly basis. In connection with its most recent assessment, the company determined that certain accounts previously disclosed as outstanding will not, with reasonable certainty, be collected, based on recent communications from the contractual counterparties and other factors including the passage of time.
Financial Outlook
Looking ahead, management updates its financial expectations as follows:
- Full-year 2023 revenues of $95 million to $110 million (of which SECaaS revenues are expected to be approximately $11 million);
- Full year 2023 operating loss of between $38 million and $44 million (includes a $14.1 million provision for credit losses from two customers in Africa);
- Full year 2023 negative cash flow of between $24 million and $44 million;
- December 2023 total ARR*, including SECaaS ARR* and Support & Maintenance ARR*, is expected to be between $51 million and $55 million;
- Reiterates expectations to be profitable in 2024;
Management Comment
Erez Antebi, President & CEO of Allot, commented, "We believe that our strategy of transforming our business towards a recurring SECaaS revenue model will drive sustainable profitable growth and long-term shareholder value. However, the conversion of won SECaaS deals to paying subscribers continues to take longer than expected, and SMART is experiencing lower revenues in light of continued challenging economic conditions. We are committed to our target of reaching profitability in 2024 through the growth of the SECaaS business, combined with tight expense control. As we strive toward our goal of driving profitable growth, we are implementing a cost reduction plan which we expect will reduce our yearly expenses by approximately $15 million. "
Q2 2023 Financial Results Summary
Total revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were $25.0 million, a decrease of 24% compared to $32.8 million in the second quarter of 2022.
Gross profit on a GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2023 was $17.3 million (gross margin of 69.2%), a 23% decline compared with $22.5 million (gross margin of 68.7%) in the second quarter of 2022.
Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2023 was $17.9 million (gross margin of 71.4%), a 22% decline compared with $23 million (gross margin of 70.2%) in the second quarter of 2022. The gross margin level in the current quarter was impacted by a one-time favorable product mix.
Net loss on a GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2023 was $20.7 million, or $0.55 per basic share, compared with a net loss of $6.2 million, or $0.17 per basic share, in the second quarter of 2022. The increase in net loss this quarter is due to the credit loss expense described above.
Net loss on a non-GAAP for the second quarter of 2023 was $18.3 million, or $0.49 per basic share compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $4.2 million, or $0.11 per basic share, in the second quarter of 2022. The increase in net loss this quarter is due to the credit loss expense described above.
Cash, short-term bank deposits and investments as of June 30, 2023, totaled $65.9 million, compared to $86.4 million as of December 31, 2022.
|
ARR - U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)
|
Dec. 2021
|
Dec. 2022
|
Dec. 2023 target
|
2022 vs. 2021
|
2023 (target) vs. 2022
|
Support & maintenance ARR *
|
42.0
|
42.5
|
39-41
|
1 %
|
(8%) -(4%)
|
SECaaS ARR **
|
5.2
|
9.2
|
12-14
|
77 %
|
30%-52%
|
Total ARR
|
47.2
|
51.7
|
51-55
|
10 %
|
(1%)-6%
|
* Support & Maintenance ARR measures the current annual run rate of the support & maintenance revenues, which is calculated
|
** SECaaS ARR measures the current annual run rate of the SECaaS revenues, which is calculated based on these expected
Performance Metrics
* Total ARR - Support & Maintenance ARR (measures the current annual run rate of support & maintenance revenues, which is calculated based on the revenues for the second quarter of 2023 and multiplied by 4) and SECaaS ARR (measures the current annual run rate of the SECaaS revenues), which is calculated based on the revenues in the month of June 2023 and multiplied by 12.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation:
Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income after excluding stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred tax asset adjustment, exchange rate differences related to revaluation of assets and liabilities denominated in non-dollar currencies, other acquisition-related expenses and changes in taxes related items.
These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying Table 2. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.
|
TABLE - 1
|
ALLOT LTD.
|
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Revenues
|
$ 25,047
|
$ 32,772
|
$ 46,173
|
$ 64,668
|
Cost of revenues
|
7,707
|
10,242
|
15,358
|
20,034
|
Gross profit
|
17,340
|
22,530
|
30,815
|
44,634
|
Operating expenses:
|
Research and development costs, net
|
10,752
|
12,480
|
21,246
|
24,510
|
Sales and marketing
|
10,522
|
12,220
|
21,409
|
23,909
|
General and administrative
|
17,558
|
4,303
|
21,518
|
8,340
|
Total operating expenses
|
38,832
|
29,003
|
64,173
|
56,759
|
Operating loss
|
(21,492)
|
(6,473)
|
(33,358)
|
(12,125)
|
Financial and other income, net
|
985
|
620
|
1,779
|
867
|
Loss before income tax expenses
|
(20,507)
|
(5,853)
|
(31,579)
|
(11,258)
|
Tax expenses
|
225
|
380
|
515
|
1,102
|
Net Loss
|
(20,732)
|
(6,233)
|
(32,094)
|
(12,360)
|
Basic net loss per share
|
$ (0.55)
|
$ (0.17)
|
$ (0.85)
|
$ (0.34)
|
Diluted net loss per share
|
$ (0.55)
|
$ (0.17)
|
$ (0.85)
|
$ (0.34)
|
Weighted average number of shares used in
|
computing basic net loss per share
|
37,743,328
|
36,827,197
|
37,583,412
|
36,684,017
|
Weighted average number of shares used in
|
computing diluted net loss per share
|
37,743,328
|
36,827,197
|
37,583,412
|
36,684,017
|
TABLE - 2
|
ALLOT LTD.
|
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
GAAP cost of revenues
|
$ 7,707
|
$ 10,242
|
$ 15,358
|
$ 20,034
|
Share-based compensation (1)
|
(348)
|
(338)
|
(879)
|
(519)
|
Amortization of intangible assets (2)
|
(194)
|
(152)
|
(387)
|
(304)
|
Non-GAAP cost of revenues
|
$ 7,165
|
$ 9,752
|
$ 14,092
|
$ 19,211
|
GAAP gross profit
|
$ 17,340
|
$ 22,530
|
$ 30,815
|
$ 44,634
|
Gross profit adjustments
|
542
|
490
|
1,266
|
823
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
$ 17,882
|
$ 23,020
|
$ 32,081
|
$ 45,457
|
GAAP operating expenses
|
$ 38,832
|
$ 29,003
|
$ 64,173
|
$ 56,759
|
Share-based compensation (1)
|
(2,077)
|
(1,831)
|
(5,014)
|
(4,187)
|
Non-GAAP operating expenses
|
$ 36,755
|
$ 27,172
|
$ 59,159
|
$ 52,572
|
GAAP financial and other income
|
$ 985
|
$ 620
|
$ 1,779
|
$ 867
|
Exchange rate differences*
|
(238)
|
(316)
|
(281)
|
(389)
|
Expenses related to M&A activities (3)
|
14
|
-
|
28
|
-
|
Non-GAAP Financial and other income
|
$ 761
|
$ 304
|
$ 1,526
|
$ 478
|
GAAP taxes on income
|
$ 225
|
$ 380
|
$ 515
|
$ 1,102
|
Changes in tax related items
|
(25)
|
(50)
|
(50)
|
(50)
|
Non-GAAP taxes on income
|
$ 200
|
$ 330
|
$ 465
|
$ 1,052
|
GAAP Net Loss
|
$ (20,732)
|
$ (6,233)
|
$ (32,094)
|
$ (12,360)
|
Share-based compensation (1)
|
2,425
|
2,169
|
5,893
|
4,706
|
Amortization of intangible assets (2)
|
194
|
152
|
387
|
304
|
Expenses related to M&A activities (3)
|
14
|
-
|
28
|
-
|
Exchange rate differences*
|
(238)
|
(316)
|
(281)
|
(389)
|
Changes in tax related items
|
25
|
50
|
50
|
50
|
Non-GAAP Net income (loss)
|
$ (18,312)
|
$ (4,178)
|
$ (26,017)
|
$ (7,689)
|
GAAP Loss per share (diluted)
|
$ (0.55)
|
$ (0.17)
|
$ (0.85)
|
$ (0.34)
|
Share-based compensation
|
0.06
|
0.06
|
0.16
|
0.13
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
0.01
|
0.00
|
0.01
|
0.00
|
Expenses related to M&A activities
|
0.00
|
-
|
0.00
|
-
|
Changes in taxes and headcount related items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.00
|
Exchange rate differences*
|
(0.01)
|
(0.00)
|
(0.01)
|
(0.00)
|
Non-GAAP Net income (loss) per share (diluted)
|
$ (0.49)
|
$ (0.11)
|
$ (0.69)
|
$ (0.21)
|
Weighted average number of shares used in
|
computing GAAP diluted net loss per share
|
37,743,328
|
36,827,197
|
37,583,412
|
36,684,017
|
Weighted average number of shares used in
|
computing non-GAAP diluted net loss per share
|
37,743,328
|
36,827,197
|
37,583,412
|
36,684,017
|
* Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and
|
liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.
|
TABLE - 2 cont.
|
ALLOT LTD.
|
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(1) Share-based compensation:
|
Cost of revenues
|
$ 348
|
$ 338
|
$ 879
|
$ 519
|
Research and development costs, net
|
754
|
844
|
1,956
|
1,689
|
Sales and marketing
|
733
|
619
|
1,770
|
1,532
|
General and administrative
|
590
|
368
|
1,288
|
966
|
$ 2,425
|
$ 2,169
|
$ 5,893
|
$ 4,706
|
(2) Amortization of intangible assets
|
Cost of revenues
|
$ 194
|
$ 152
|
$ 387
|
$ 304
|
$ 194
|
$ 152
|
$ 387
|
$ 304
|
(3) Expenses related to M&A activities
|
Financial income
|
$ 14
|
$ -
|
$ 28
|
$ -
|
$ 14
|
$ -
|
$ 28
|
$ -
|
TABLE - 3
|
ALLOT LTD.
|
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
2023
|
2022
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
ASSETS
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
15,473
|
$
|
12,295
|
Short-term bank deposits
|
30,065
|
68,765
|
Restricted deposits
|
1,274
|
1,050
|
Available-for-sale marketable securities
|
19,061
|
4,293
|
Trade receivables, net (net of allowance for credit losses of $17,365 and
|
29,445
|
44,167
|
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
|
7,023
|
7,985
|
Inventories
|
18,360
|
13,262
|
Total current assets
|
120,701
|
151,817
|
LONG-TERM ASSETS:
|
Severance pay fund
|
361
|
371
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
3,937
|
5,387
|
Trade receivables, net
|
4,767
|
4,934
|
Other assets
|
1,058
|
864
|
Total long-term assets
|
10,123
|
11,556
|
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
|
12,149
|
14,236
|
GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET
|
34,791
|
35,344
|
Total assets
|
$
|
177,764
|
$
|
212,953
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
Trade payables
|
$
|
9,460
|
$
|
11,661
|
Deferred revenues
|
20,427
|
20,825
|
Short-term operating lease liabilities
|
2,103
|
2,542
|
Other payables and accrued expenses
|
21,173
|
25,573
|
Total current liabilities
|
53,163
|
60,601
|
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|
Deferred revenues
|
6,384
|
7,285
|
Long-term operating lease liabilities
|
1,475
|
2,579
|
Accrued severance pay
|
1,003
|
940
|
Convertible debt
|
39,673
|
39,575
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
48,535
|
50,379
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
76,066
|
101,973
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
177,764
|
$
|
212,953
|
TABLE - 4
|
ALLOT LTD.
|
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net Loss
|
$ (20,732)
|
$ (6,233)
|
$ (32,094)
|
$ (12,360)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:
|
Depreciation
|
1,327
|
1,332
|
2,647
|
2,746
|
Stock-based compensation
|
2,425
|
2,169
|
5,893
|
4,706
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
277
|
235
|
553
|
470
|
Increase in accrued severance pay, net
|
13
|
26
|
73
|
20
|
Decrease (Increase) in other assets
|
168
|
19
|
(194)
|
436
|
Decrease (Increase) in accrued interest and amortization of premium on marketable securities
|
(166)
|
16
|
(147)
|
48
|
Changes in operating leases, net
|
290
|
(191)
|
(93)
|
(563)
|
Decrease (Increase) in trade receivables
|
10,403
|
(4,082)
|
14,889
|
(4,807)
|
Decrease (Increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses
|
300
|
141
|
1,161
|
(893)
|
Decrease (Increase) in inventories
|
(1,645)
|
591
|
(5,098)
|
(1,164)
|
Decrease in trade payables
|
(2,941)
|
(1,433)
|
(2,202)
|
(937)
|
Increase (Decrease) in employees and payroll accruals
|
(1,042)
|
523
|
(2,494)
|
(1,963)
|
Increase (Decrease) in deferred revenues
|
870
|
287
|
(1,299)
|
1,129
|
Decrease in other payables, accrued expenses and other long term liabilities
|
(923)
|
(1,252)
|
(1,824)
|
(1,523)
|
Amortization of issuance costs of Convertible debt
|
49
|
49
|
98
|
71
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
(11,327)
|
(7,803)
|
(20,131)
|
(14,584)
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Decrease (Increase) in restricted deposit
|
(224)
|
260
|
(224)
|
380
|
Redemption of (Investment in) short-term deposits
|
21,700
|
520
|
38,700
|
(25,180)
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
(290)
|
(1,281)
|
(560)
|
(2,556)
|
Investment in available-for sale marketable securities
|
(9,584)
|
-
|
(18,567)
|
-
|
Proceeds from redemption or sale of available-for sale marketable securities
|
590
|
2,872
|
3,960
|
6,030
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
12,192
|
2,371
|
23,309
|
(21,326)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
-
|
15
|
-
|
250
|
Issuance of convertible debt
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
39,404
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
-
|
15
|
-
|
39,654
|
Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
865
|
(5,417)
|
3,178
|
3,744
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|
14,608
|
20,878
|
12,295
|
11,717
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|
$ 15,473
|
$ 15,461
|
$ 15,473
|
$ 15,461
|
Other financial metrics (Unaudited)
|
U.S. dollars in millions, except number of full time employees, % of top-10 end-customers
|
Q2-2023
|
YTD 2023
|
FY 2022
|
Revenues geographic breakdown
|
Americas
|
8.0
|
32 %
|
10.4
|
22 %
|
21.8
|
18 %
|
EMEA
|
12.7
|
51 %
|
26.1
|
57 %
|
71.2
|
58 %
|
Asia Pacific
|
4.3
|
17 %
|
9.7
|
21 %
|
29.7
|
24 %
|
25.0
|
100 %
|
46.2
|
100 %
|
122.7
|
100 %
|
Revenue breakdown by type
|
Products
|
11.0
|
44 %
|
17.8
|
39 %
|
61.1
|
50 %
|
Professional Services
|
1.7
|
7 %
|
3.6
|
8 %
|
11.6
|
9 %
|
SECaaS (Security as a Service)
|
2.4
|
10 %
|
4.7
|
10 %
|
7.2
|
6 %
|
Support & Maintenance
|
9.9
|
39 %
|
20.1
|
43 %
|
42.8
|
35 %
|
25.0
|
100 %
|
46.2
|
100 %
|
122.7
|
100 %
|
Revenues per customer type
|
CSP
|
20.4
|
82 %
|
37.5
|
81 %
|
98.3
|
80 %
|
Enterprise
|
4.6
|
18 %
|
8.7
|
19 %
|
24.4
|
20 %
|
25.0
|
100 %
|
46.2
|
100 %
|
122.7
|
100 %
|
% of top-10 end-customers out of revenues
|
54 %
|
49 %
|
44 %
|
Total number of full time employees
|
684
|
684
|
749
|
(end of period)
|
Non-GAAP Weighted average number of basic shares (in millions)
|
37.7
|
37.7
|
37.0
|
Non-GAAP weighted average number of fully diluted shares (in millions)
|
40.1
|
40.1
|
39.5
|
SECaaS (Security as a Service) revenues- U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)
|
Q2-2023:
|
2.4
|
Q1-2023:
|
2.3
|
Q4-2022:
|
2.2
|
Q3-2022:
|
1.7
|
Q2-2022:
|
1.7
|
SECaaS ARR* (annualized recurring revenues)- U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)
|
Jun. 2023:
|
9.7
|
Dec. 2022:
|
9.2
|
Dec. 2021:
|
5.2
|
Dec. 2020:
|
2.7
|
*ARR: annualized recurring SECaaS revenues, calculated based on the monthly revenues multiplied by 12
