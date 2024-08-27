Allot Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2024.

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter

Revenues were $22.2 million , stable compared with that of the prior quarter;

, stable compared with that of the prior quarter; Non-GAAP gross margin was 70.6%;

Security as a Service (SECaaS) revenues continued to grow, increasing 54% year-over-year to $3.7 million ;

; June 2024 SECaaS ARR* was $14.6 million ;

; Operating loss improved significantly year over year: declining 84% to $3.4 million on a GAAP basis and 95% to $1 million on a non-GAAP basis;

on a GAAP basis and 95% to on a non-GAAP basis; Operating cash flow was positive for the first time in three years, coming in at $1.2 million ;

; Net cash** increased by $0.6 million during the quarter;

Financial Outlook

For the second half of 2024, management expects non-GAAP operating profit at around breakeven and the net cash position to not decrease.

Full year SECaaS revenue and SECaaS ARR* are expected to continue experiencing accelerated growth at around 50% year-over-year.

Management Comment

Eyal Harari, CEO of Allot commented, "We have made significant progress improving our operational efficiency and stabilizing the business, and we are very pleased to have returned to positive operating cash flow for the first time in three years. At the same time, we continue investing in our long-term growth engine, SECaaS.

"During the quarter, we demonstrated solid execution. We won new customers in both Allot Smart and Allot Secure, and we closed expansion contracts with existing customers. We have a strong and broad pipeline of opportunities, and we are making progress in converting that pipeline into orders.

"In my first few months at Allot, I have been meeting our customers and employees, looking for ways to leverage our strong assets and deep technological capabilities to better serve all our stakeholders. We are formulating a strategic plan to drive long-term profitable growth, and I look forward to realizing Allot's strong potential."

Q2 2024 Financial Results Summary

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2024 were $22.2 million, a 12% decrease compared to $25 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2024 was $15.2 million (gross margin of 68.5%), a 12% decline compared with $17.3 million (gross margin of 69.2%) in the second quarter of 2023.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2024 was $15.7 million (gross margin of 70.6%), a 12% decline compared with $17.9 million (gross margin of 71.4%) in the second quarter of 2023.

Operating loss on a GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2024 was $3.4 million, an 84% improvement compared with an operating loss of $21.5 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Operating loss on a non-GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2024 was $1 million, a 95% improvement compared with an $18.9 million loss in the second quarter of 2023.

Net loss on a GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2024 was $3.4 million, or $0.09 per basic share, an improvement compared to the net loss of $20.7 million, or $0.55 per basic share, in the second quarter of 2023.

Net loss on a non-GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2024 was $0.8 million, or $0.02 per basic share, an improvement compared to the non-GAAP net loss of $18.3 million, or $0.49 per basic share, in the second quarter of 2023.

Operating cash flow in the quarter was $1.2 million.

Cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits, and investments as of June 30, 2024, totaled $53.2 million, an increase of $0.6 million versus $52.6 million at the end of the prior quarter and $54.8 million as of December 31, 2023.

Conference Call & Webcast :

The Allot management team will host a conference call to discuss its Second quarter 2024 earnings results today, August 27, 2024, at 9:00 am ET, 4:00 pm Israel time. To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US: 1-888-642-5032, UK: 0-800-917-5108, Israel: +972-3-918-0610

A live webcast and, following the end of the call, an archive of the conference call, will be accessible on the Allot website at: http://investors.allot.com/index.cfm

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed, and cloud service providers and over 1,000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution is already used by many millions of subscribers globally. Allot. See. Control. Secure.

For more information, visit www.allot.com

Performance Metrics

* SECaaS ARR – measures the current annual recurring of SECaaS revenues, which is calculated based on estimated revenues for the month of June 2024 and multiplied by 12.

** Net Cash – Cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits, and investments net of convertible debt.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation :

The difference between GAAP and non-GAAP revenues is related to the acquisitions made by the Company and represents revenues adjusted for the impact of the fair value adjustment to acquired deferred revenue related to purchase accounting. Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income after including deferred revenues related to the fair value adjustment resulting from purchase accounting and excluding stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred tax asset adjustment and changes in taxes-related items.

These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying Table 2. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements set forth in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our accounts receivables, including our ability to collect outstanding accounts and assess their collectability on a quarterly basis; our ability to meet expectations with respect to our financial guidance and outlook; our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors; government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on fourth party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

TABLE - 1 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



















Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended

Jun 30,



Jun 30,

2024

2023



2024

2023

(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

















Revenues $ 22,164

$ 25,047



$ 44,054

$ 46,173 Cost of revenues 6,989

7,707



13,781

15,358 Gross profit 15,175

17,340



30,273

30,815

















Operating expenses:















Research and development costs, net 7,326

10,752



14,475

21,246 Sales and marketing 7,911

10,522



15,701

21,409 General and administrative 3,304

17,558



6,206

21,518 Total operating expenses 18,541

38,832



36,382

64,173 Operating loss (3,366)

(21,492)



(6,109)

(33,358) Financial and other income, net 489

985



1,029

1,779 Loss before income tax expenses (2,877)

(20,507)



(5,080)

(31,579)

















Tax expenses 479

225



786

515 Net Loss (3,356)

(20,732)



(5,866)

(32,094)

















Basic net loss per share $ (0.09)

$ (0.55)



$ (0.16)

$ (0.85)



































Diluted net loss per share $ (0.09)

$ (0.55)



$ (0.16)

$ (0.85)

















Weighted average number of shares used in















computing basic net loss per share 38,712,407

37,743,328



38,562,065

37,583,412

















Weighted average number of shares used in















computing diluted net loss per share 38,712,407

37,743,328



38,562,065

37,583,412

TABLE - 2 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) GAAP cost of revenues $ 6,989

$ 7,707

$ 13,781

$ 15,358 Share-based compensation (1) (324)

(348)

(478)

(879) Amortization of intangible assets (2) (152)

(194)

(304)

(387) Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 6,513

$ 7,165

$ 12,999

$ 14,092

















GAAP gross profit $ 15,175

$ 17,340

$ 30,273

$ 30,815 Gross profit adjustments 476

542

782

1,266 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 15,651

$ 17,882

$ 31,055

$ 32,081

















GAAP operating expenses $ 18,541

$ 38,832

$ 36,382

$ 64,173 Share-based compensation (1) (1,863)

(2,077)

(3,069)

(5,014) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 16,678

$ 36,755

$ 33,313

$ 59,159

















GAAP financial and other income $ 489

$ 985

$ 1,029

$ 1,779 Exchange rate differences* 110

(238)

204

(281) Expenses related to M&A activities (3)

-

14

-

28 Non-GAAP Financial and other income $ 599

$ 761

$ 1,233

$ 1,526

















GAAP taxes on income $ 479

$ 225

$ 786

$ 515 Changes in tax related items (133)

(25)

(177)

(50) Non-GAAP taxes on income $ 346

$ 200

$ 609

$ 465

















GAAP Net Loss $ (3,356)

$ (20,732)

$ (5,866)

$ (32,094) Share-based compensation (1) 2,187

2,425

3,547

5,893 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 152

194

304

387 Expenses related to M&A activities (3)

-

14

-

28 Exchange rate differences* 110

(238)

204

(281) Changes in tax related items

133

25

177

50 Non-GAAP Net loss $ (774)

$ (18,312)

$ (1,634)

$ (26,017)

















GAAP Loss per share (diluted) $ (0.09)

$ (0.55)

$ (0.16)

$ (0.85) Share-based compensation 0.06

0.06

0.10

0.16 Amortization of intangible assets 0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01 Expenses related to M&A activities -

0.00

-

0.00 Exchange rate differences* 0.00

(0.01)

-

(0.01) Changes in tax related items

-

-

-

- Non-GAAP Net loss per share (diluted) $ (0.02)

$ (0.49)

$ (0.05)

$ (0.69)



































Weighted average number of shares used in













computing GAAP diluted net loss per share 38,712,407

37,743,328

38,562,065

37,583,412



































Weighted average number of shares used in













computing non-GAAP diluted net loss per share 38,712,407

37,743,328

38,562,065

37,583,412

















* Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and







liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.















TABLE - 2 cont. ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

















(1) Share-based compensation:















Cost of revenues $ 324

$ 348

$ 478

$ 879

Research and development costs, net 787

754

1,285

1,956

Sales and marketing 792

733

1,235

1,770

General and administrative 284

590

549

1,288



$ 2,187

$ 2,425

$ 3,547

$ 5,893

















(2) Amortization of intangible assets















Cost of revenues $ 152

$ 194

$ 304

$ 387



$ 152

$ 194

$ 304

$ 387

















(3) Expenses related to M&A activities















Financial income $ -

$ 14

$ -

$ 28



$ -

$ 14

$ -

$ 28

TABLE - 3 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)























June 30,

December 31,



2024

2023



(Unaudited)

(Audited)





ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 15,883

$ 14,192 Short-term bank deposits

3,800

10,000 Restricted deposits

1,183

1,728 Available-for-sale marketable securities

32,313

28,853 Trade receivables, net (net of allowance for credit losses of

$25,341 and $25,253 on June 30, 2024 and December 31,

2023, respectively)

17,808

14,828 Other receivables and prepaid expenses

5,933

8,437 Inventories

9,606

11,874 Total current assets

86,526

89,912









LONG-TERM ASSETS:







Severance pay fund

409

395 Restricted deposit

-

158 Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,883

3,057 Other assets

1,025

704 Property and equipment, net

10,203

11,189 Intangible assets, net

610

915 Goodwill

31,833

31,833 Total non-current assets

45,963

48,251









Total assets

$ 132,489

$ 138,163









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Trade payables

$ 985

$ 969 Deferred revenues

15,565

14,892 Short-term operating lease liabilities

1,405

1,453 Other payables and accrued expenses

18,128

22,094 Total current liabilities

36,083

39,408









LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







Deferred revenues

8,729

7,437 Long-term operating lease liabilities

132

702 Accrued severance pay

929

1,080 Convertible debt

39,873

39,773 Total long-term liabilities

49,663

48,992









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

46,743

49,763









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 132,489

$ 138,163

TABLE - 4 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands)

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)















Cash flows from operating activities:





























Net Loss $ (3,356)

$ (20,732)

$ (5,866)

$ (32,094) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:













Depreciation 1,156

1,327

2,371

2,647 Stock-based compensation 2,187

2,425

3,547

5,893 Amortization of intangible assets 153

277

305

553 Increase (Decrease) in accrued severance pay, net (107)

13

(165)

73 Decrease in other assets, other receivables and prepaid expenses 955

468

1,672

967 Increase in accrued interest and amortization of premium/discount on marketable securities (405)

(166)

(777)

(147) Decrease in operating leases liability (159)

(438)

(618)

(1,543) Decrease in operating lease right-of-use asset 622

728

1,174

1,450 Decrease (Increase) in trade receivables (2,789)

10,403

(2,980)

14,889 Decrease (Increase) in inventories 2,101

(1,645)

2,268

(5,098) Increase (Decrease) in trade payables 278

(2,941)

16

(2,202) Decrease in employees and payroll accruals (649)

(1,042)

(4,135)

(2,494) Increase (Decrease) in deferred revenues 595

870

1,965

(1,299) Increase (Decrease) in other payables, accrued expenses and other long term liabilities 542

(923)

(12)

(1,824) Amortization of issuance costs of Convertible debt 50

49

100

98 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,174

(11,327)

(1,135)

(20,131)















Cash flows from investing activities:





























Decrease (Increase) in restricted deposit (1)

(224)

703

(224) Investment in short-term bank deposits (3,800)

-

(3,800)

(15,900) Withdrawal of short-term bank deposits -

21,700

10,000

54,600 Purchase of property and equipment (957)

(290)

(1,386)

(560) Investment in marketable securities (10,477)

(9,584)

(34,752)

(18,567) Proceeds from redemption or sale of marketable securities 7,225

590

32,060

3,960 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (8,010)

12,192

2,825

23,309















Cash flows from financing activities:





























Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1

-

1

- Net cash provided by financing activities 1

-

1

-































Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (6,835)

865

1,691

3,178 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 22,718

14,608

14,192

12,295















Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 15,883

$ 15,473

$ 15,883

$ 15,473

Other financial metrics (Unaudited)











U.S. dollars in millions, except number of full time employees, top 10 customers as a %

of revenues and number of shares























Q2-2024

YTD 2024

FY 2023

Revenues geographic breakdown













Americas

2.1 10 % 6.4 15 % 16.6 18 %

EMEA

11.1 50 % 23.6 53 % 56.1 60 %

Asia Pacific

9.0 40 % 14.1 32 % 20.5 22 %





22.2 100 % 44.1 100 % 93.2 100 %

















Revenues breakdown by type













Products

9.4 42 % 16.8 38 % 37.6 40 %

Professional Services 1.2 5 % 4.2 10 % 6.1 7 %

SECaaS (Security as a Service) 3.7 17 % 7.1 16 % 10.6 11 %

Support & Maintenance 7.9 36 % 16.0 36 % 38.9 42 %





22.2 100 % 44.1 100 % 93.2 100 %

















Revenues per customer type













CSP

18.7 84 % 36.0 82 % 75.1 81 %

Enterprise

3.5 16 % 8.1 18 % 18.1 19 %





22.2 100 % 44.1 100 % 93.2 100 %

















Top 10 customers as a % of revenues 50 %

45 %

47 %



















Total number of full time employees 500

500

559

(end of period)































Non-GAAP Weighted average number of basic shares (in

millions) 38.7

38.6

37.9































Non-GAAP weighted average number of fully diluted

shares (in millions) 42.3

41.7

40.3







SECaaS (Security as a Service) revenues- U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)



























Q2-2024: 3.7















Q1-2024: 3.4















Q4-2023: 3.2















Q3-2023: 2.8















Q2-2023: 2.4



































SECaaS ARR* - U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)

































Jun. 2024: 14.6















Dec. 2023: 12.7















Dec. 2022: 9.2















Dec. 2021: 5.2

























































