Allot CEO to Present at the Upcoming Bank of America and LD Micro Conferences

The LD Micro 8th Invitational Conference is taking place at the Luxe Sunset Hotel in Los Angeles. Allot is scheduled to present at 8am Pacific Time on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

The Bank of America 2018 Global Technology Conference is taking place at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in San Francisco. Allot is scheduled to present at 10:15am Pacific Time on Thursday, June 7, 2018.

At the conferences there will be an opportunity for investors to meet one-on-one with Erez Antebi, CEO. Interested investors should contact the conference organizers or the Investor Relations team at Allot at allot@gkir.com.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 18 million subscribers in Europe. Allot. See. Control. Secure. For more information, visit http://www.allot.com

