Allot to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Earnings Results Conference Call on February 6, 2018

Allot Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a global provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2017 earnings results, on Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 8:30AM ET (1:30PM UK, 3:30PM Israel). The financial results will be published prior to the commencement of the conference call.

To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers: