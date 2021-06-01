Allotrope Medical Raises $4 Million in Series A Financing

HOUSTON, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allotrope Medical Inc., a medical device company whose FDA cleared product StimSite™ helps surgeons locate and identify ureters during pelvic surgery, announced the completion of an oversubscribed $4 million Series A financing. This round was led by Rockies Venture Club (RVC), with participation from notable investment groups including Aggie Angel Network, Bellingham Angels, Berkeley Angel Network, Kentucky Select Fund, MEDA Angels, Prosalus Capital, Seedfolio, Tech Coast Angels (Orange County and San Diego), and Texas Halo Fund among both existing and new investors.

"RVC was honored to be able to support Allotrope Medical and lead their Series A raise. Allotrope Medical is at an exciting inflection point and is showing no signs of slowing down. Oversubscribing a funding round amid a pandemic is no easy feat," said Dave Harris, RVC Director of Operations. Many physician led groups also invested in this round. "Allotrope's StimSite system is addressing ureteral identification and protection, a well-known surgical risk for physicians and their patients" said Rob Olson, Bellingham Angel Investor and retired OB/GYN. "In addition to lowering surgical risk, StimSite integrates seamlessly with the physician's existing workflow and tools, thereby streamlining adoption. In our assessment, these factors make StimSite an attractive product and Allotrope a promising investment".