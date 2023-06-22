AllOver Media Acquires Boxi

Largest Multi-platform Out of Home Media Player Purchases Nation's Largest Tech-Infused Truck Media Company

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllOver Media, the largest multi-platform Out-Of-Home (OOH) media company in the U.S., announced the acquisition of Boxi, the nation's largest tech-infused truck media company. The acquisition will enable AllOver Media's truck advertising division to bolster existing offerings with industry leading technology, inventory and value for marketers in any market, segment or media budget.

AllOver Media is the leading multi-platform OOH advertising company in the U.S. The company services a wide range of corporate and government customers and industries, including consumer packaged goods, beer and alcohol brands, the entertainment industry and more. With AllOver Media, brands are able to display their messages on exclusive digital and print media formats including convenience store ads, restaurant/bar ads, grocery store ads, ski resort ads, truck ads, pharmacy ads and others across all U.S. markets.

Boxi is a California-based tech-infused truck media company. Since its inception in 2017, Boxi has grown to be the nation's largest truck media company, servicing customers across industries such as wine and spirits, consumer packaged goods, food and beverage and more. The company's proprietary solution and 24/7 access dashboard allows clients to keep up to date with their campaigns' progress. Boxi's innovative approach to truck advertising has propelled it to the top spot in the truck advertising space.

"In the twelve months ending in March 2023, U.S. drivers have logged 3.27 trillion miles, higher than any other comparable 12-month period in history," said Jeff Griffing, CEO of AllOver Media. "It's impossible to ignore the amount of people on roadways today, and we see this trend as an opportunity to aggregate those eyeballs into advertising impressions for our customers. You cannot ad block or change the channel on a 26' box truck with a beautiful brand message that is next to you on the road. We're excited to combine the proven impact of large format truck messages with 24/7 customer measurement technology."

"Having bootstrapped Boxi from a tiny Santa Monica apartment a mere six years ago, I'm proud to say our team now wraps over a thousand trucks a year with customer messages," said Neal Pecchenino, CEO of Boxi. "We build campaigns with a proprietary mix of technology and proactive problem solving that result in high impact, dashboard tracked, low CPM campaigns in all markets. We couldn't be more excited to work with Jeff Griffing and the incredible team at AllOver Media. Our focus on quality and our vision for how to provide game-changing technologies to the industry are completely aligned. Our new partnership opens a world of possibilities, big things to come."

ABOUT ALLOVER MEDIA

AllOver Media, founded in 2002, headquartered in Minneapolis, is the leading multi-platform OOH advertising company in the U.S. AllOver Media provides a diverse portfolio of corporate and government customers the ability to display their brand messages on exclusive digital and print media formats including Convenience Store ads, Restaurant/Bar ads, Grocery Store ads, Ski resort ads, Truck ads and Pharmacy ads to name a few. AOM provides OOH advertising placements in every market in the U.S.

For more information visit the AOM website at www.allovermedia.com

ABOUT BOXI

Founded by Neal Pecchenino in 2017, Boxi is the nation's largest truck media company, trusted by brands you know and love. 24/7 Dashboard access with route displays, impression estimates, and key campaign data. Measurement and insights on your own terms. Thousands of vetted and available trucks in every market across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.Boxi.co or write to [email protected].

SOURCE Boxi