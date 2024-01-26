ALLOVIR, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts against AlloVir, Inc.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS MARCH 19, 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against AlloVir, Inc. ("AlloVir" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ALVR). The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts+, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired AlloVir securities between March 22, 2022 and December 21, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

AlloVir, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases.

In March 2022, AlloVir initiated global phase 3 registrational studies of its lead product posoleucel for the prevention of life-threatening viral infections from viruses in high-risk, allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant patients (the "posoleucel Phase 3 Studies").

On December 22, 2023, AlloVir announced that it was discontinuing the posoleucel Phase 3 studies over efficacy concerns and stated that it would explore strategic alternatives for the Company. Specifically, AlloVir said it was discontinuing the posoleucel Phase 3 studies after pre-planned analyses concluded they wouldn't meet their primary endpoints.

On this news, AlloVir's stock price fell $1.57 per share, or 67.38%, to close at $0.76 per share on December 22, 2023.

