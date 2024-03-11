ALLOW NAKED WARDROBE TO REINTRODUCE ITSELF - THE FEMALE-LED FASHION POWERHOUSE ANNOUNCES REBRAND IN MARCH 2024

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After 12 years of dominating the female 'fast fashion' category, Naked Wardrobe is unveiling a new visual brand identity and pivoting its product strategy from releasing weekly new arrivals to creating true 'collections' that launch on a monthly basis.

Fluid Sculpt by Naked Wardrobe

The rebrand roll-out officially kicks off on March 11, 2024, serving as the introduction of Naked Wardrobe's new era while still staying true to the brand's DNA which emphasizes: continuous creative evolution, inspiring confidence among a diverse and inclusive audience, and producing on-trend designs made from high-quality fabrications.

The rebranding efforts will communicate an elevated, evolved aesthetic approach to Naked Wardrobe's signature Sculpted Streetwear™ collections, complete with an updated logo to represent this fresh creative direction and a completely new e-commerce website in partnership with Shopify to seamlessly transition the customer experience.

On the same date, customers can shop a new collection - "Fluid Sculpt by Naked Wardrobe" - which promises to expertly contour the body while minimizing imperfections and effortlessly elevating the modern woman's look as she transitions from day-to-night. Fluid Sculpt by Naked Wardrobe was created using advanced technologies to achieve new levels of high-impact sculpting and maximum compression without sacrificing comfort thanks to the fabrication's ribbed texture and maximum recovery capabilities.

Since its inception in 2012, Naked Wardrobe quickly established themselves as trailblazers in the womenswear category using compelling on-model imagery to create a distinct visual identity, and then leveraging that content through social media, which still serves as their #1 marketing tool in 2024.

In their first year of business, Naked Wardrobe closed on $1 million in revenue, and despite COVID-19, had their best year in terms of gross revenue in 2020. Fast forward to Spring of 2023, the Sculpted Streetwear™ brand grew to over 75 employees and purchased a 90,370 Sq Ft property (for $18.25MM) as their new headquarters in Calabasas.

The secret behind the brand's cult-favorite status and dedicated customer following? A powerhouse trio of sisters Shideh, Shida and Shirin Kaviani from Woodland Hills, CA that divide and conquer their co-founder responsibilities to successfully catapult the business' growth to new heights each year.

Shideh is President of the company and oversees the design and manufacturing of all Naked Wardrobe products; Shida is Vice President, supervising in-house brand strategy, media relations, marketing and brand partnerships; Shirin is the CEO, managing daily operations, site design, function and management, social media integration and the monitoring of measurements and analytics.

Naked Wardrobe has gained recognition from a lofty roster of celeb fans including; Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Carmen Electra, Lori Harvey, Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Kim, Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian, a testament to the ultra-flattering fit and high quality materials throughout the brand.

Following the rebrand in 2024, the brand has exciting plans to grow exponentially while aiming to expand their physical footprint internationally and even launching their own foundation.

ABOUT NAKED WARDROBE :

IN 2012, THREE SISTERS FROM LOS ANGELES, SHIRIN, SHIDA AND SHIDEH CAME TOGETHER TO LAUNCH A BRAND AIMING TO CREATE SOLUTION-BASED BASICS INTO A MARKETPLACE THAT DIDN'T EXIST. NAKED WARDROBE PAVED THE WAY BY REVOLUTIONIZING THE ORIGINAL SCULPTED STREETWEAR ™ - CREATING COLLECTIONS WITH AN EMPHASIS TO ENHANCE, SHAPE, AND CELEBRATE ALL BODY TYPES. WITH A MISSION TO BRING POWER TO THE FEMALE FORM, NAKED WARDROBE ISN'T JUST ANOTHER FASHION BRAND, IT'S A LIFESTYLE AND THE UNDISPUTED LEADER IN LUXURY SCULPTED STREETWEAR.

SOURCE Naked Wardrobe