Alloy report finds fraud rates rose for 67% financial institutions and fintechs; 22% lost over $5M to fraud in 2025

The impact of these fraud events also expanded in the last twelve months. Decision makers ranked losses due to goodwill credit to clients as the top reported consequence of fraud over the past year, and over one in five organizations (22%) reported losing over $5M in direct fraud losses. The true cost of fraud is likely even higher, as the majority (63%) of those surveyed reported that fraud losses are underreported.

"One of the biggest changes to the fraud landscape has been the adoption of AI to combat fraud," said Alloy Co-Founder and CEO Tommy Nicholas. "Bad actors are more sophisticated than ever, making the use of tools like AI table stakes in fraud prevention. In 2026, the distinction won't be who uses AI; it will be how—specifically how to anticipate attacks and identify risk the moment it enters the system."

Other key findings include:

AI is a driving factor in the rise of fraud:

91% of decision makers reported that more financial crimes are being committed with AI technology.

In response, 82% of organizations stated they've increased their investment in AI-driven fraud prevention technologies.

Synthetic identity fraud is the most common type of fraud by case volume:

44% of respondents ranked synthetic identity fraud as the top fraud type tracked in their organization.

as the top type tracked in their organization. 89% also ranked synthetic identity creation as the most concerning fraud tactic when it comes to tactics that are evolving with AI.

In addition to third-party fraud, first-party fraud and scams are rising threats for financial organizations:

Fraud professionals attributed 36% of fraud events to organized fraud rings, 29% to customers intentionally stealing money from their financial institutions, and 29% to customers who were coerced or scammed.

Online and mobile banking continue to be the most frequently targeted channels for fraud, although the frequency at which they are targeted shifted:

Fraud in mobile banking rose by 7% year over year. Meanwhile, fraud in online banking saw a drop of 16%.

Fraud prevention requires significant investment from financial institutions, but has a positive ROI:

27% of organizations spend greater than 15% of their annual budget on fraud prevention; meanwhile,

prevention; meanwhile, 92% of decision makers report that their organization's fraud prevention efforts have helped them grow the business, and 84% reported that fraud prevention has resulted in higher rates of customer satisfaction.

"This year's report is a strong reminder that where there is money, there are bad actors looking for vulnerabilities to access it; and that those bad actors now have better tools than ever before," Nicholas said. "But it also illustrates how far the industry has advanced when it comes to managing those risks. Most organizations are no longer looking at fraud as a threat, they are also considering how managing it can unlock their goals to provide a better experience, offer more products and increase customer loyalty."

The 2026 State of Fraud Report is based on responses from over 500 decision-makers working in a director-level role or higher in the financial services industry across the enterprise banking, regional and community banking, credit union, and fintech sectors. The survey was conducted on behalf of Alloy by The Harris Poll, a global consulting and market research firm.

