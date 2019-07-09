Alloy Software Expands Mobile Inventory Scanner Across iOS and Android Platforms

BLOOMFIELD, N.J., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AlloySoftware today announced it is expanding Alloy Inventory Scanner support for popular mobile devices. Previously available for Android OS, Inventory Scanner now offers full mobile functionality on Apple iOS phones and tablets. The new solution delivers an engaging mobile experience that provides business users with comprehensive asset information and freedom to perform physical inventory anywhere and anytime.

According to Gartner, "Without physical inventory capabilities, it is impossible to support IT asset management processes and best practices." Alloy's revamped mobile asset tracking solution offers IT organizations the ability to accurately identify assets and conduct routine physical inventory without expensive specialized barcode scanning equipment.

With Alloy Inventory Scanner organizations can:

Perform physical inventory anytime, anywhere, even in areas with no wireless data connection

Scan any available 1D or 2D barcode label, including Asset Tag, Serial Number, and UPC Product Code, using the device's built-in camera

Have accurate and up-to-date asset information in the field or on the road

Mitigate challenging lighting conditions with extended accessibility options and automatic built-in flash control when working in dark environments

"Conventional barcode scanners are expensive and bulky to fit modern fast-paced workflows," said Ivan Samoylov, CTO of Alloy Software. "Smartphones and tablets offer a compelling low-cost alternative to proprietary single-purpose hardware, and they have become an essential instrument of today's IT environments. Leveraging mobile devices for IT asset management tasks comes as a natural choice. With a rare combination of real-time and offline scanning featured in Alloy Inventory Scanner, we are proud and excited to offer IT professionals complete freedom to quickly and reliably perform physical inventory in the field and utilize accurate asset information to make well-informed business decisions."

The Alloy Inventory Scanner is part Alloy Navigator, a comprehensive IT infrastructure management suite. The mobile application is now available for download on both on both the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

For additional information contact: Jonathan Cotto at 973-661-9700 or jcotto@alloy-software.com

About Alloy Navigator

Alloy Navigator is an all-inclusive IT infrastructure management suite that helps users to maximize the efficiency of their IT operations and reduce costs. This product covers all major aspects of IT daily operations, including IT Service Desk, Hardware and Software Asset Management, Self-Service, and ITIL-driven disciplines that include Change Management, Service Level Management, and Service Catalog. Alloy Navigator is geared toward small, medium and enterprise businesses who strive to achieve the highest levels of performance and quality of IT service.

About Alloy Software

Established in 2002, Alloy Software Inc. is a leading provider of Service Desk, Asset Management and Network Inventory solutions that help organizations of all sizes automate their IT operations and deliver high quality service. Alloy Software serves companies worldwide in several diverse industries including finance, healthcare, education, technology, public sector, retail, manufacturing and more.

SOURCE Alloy Software Inc.

