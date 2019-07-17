Alloy Software Extends Mobile Inventory Tracking to Small and Medium Businesses
Offers easy-to-deploy mobile solution with real-time and offline scanning
Jul 17, 2019, 08:00 ET
BLOOMFIELD, N.J., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alloy Software, a leading provider of IT infrastructure management solutions, has announced the new release of Alloy Navigator Express with added support for Alloy Inventory Scanner, allowing IT organizations to accurately identify assets and conduct physical inventory without expensive specialized barcode scanning equipment. The new solution delivers an engaging mobile experience that provides business users with comprehensive asset information and freedom to perform physical inventory anywhere and anytime.
"We are thrilled to extend our IT infrastructure management solution for SMB with features previously available only in our enterprise-level offering," said Vladimir Vinogradsky, President of Alloy Software. "Having an accurate and easily accessible account of IT assets is a great way to make sure a company's money is being invested wisely and business operations are running smoothly."
With Alloy Inventory Scanner organizations can:
- Perform physical inventory anytime, anywhere, even in areas with no wireless data connection
- Scan any available 1D or 2D barcode label, including Asset Tag, Serial Number, and UPC Product Code, using the device's built-in camera
- Have accurate and up-to-date asset information in the field or on the road
- Mitigate challenging lighting conditions with extended accessibility options and automatic built-in flash control when working in dark environments
For additional information contact: Jonathan Cotto at 973-661-9700 ext. 7214 or jcotto@alloy-software.com
About Alloy Navigator Express
Alloy Navigator Express is an integrated Help Desk and Asset Management solution for small and medium businesses that enables users to discover and control IT assets, automate daily tasks, streamline internal collaboration and communicate effectively with customers. It delivers comprehensive insights into IT operations through interactive dashboards, real-time reporting, and flexible notifications.
About Alloy Software
Established in 2002, Alloy Software Inc. is a leading provider of Service Desk, Asset Management and Network Inventory solutions that help organizations of all sizes automate their IT operations and deliver high quality service. Alloy Software serves companies worldwide in several diverse industries including finance, healthcare, education, technology, public sector, retail, manufacturing and more.
For More Information:
- Learn more about Alloy Navigator Express
- Learn more about Alloy Inventory Scanner
- See Alloy Navigator on Capterra
- Follow Alloy Software on Twitter at @AlloySoftware
- Follow Alloy Software on LinkedIn
- Become a fan of Alloy Software on Facebook
SOURCE Alloy Software Inc.
Share this article