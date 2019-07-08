Alloy Steel International Reports Stock Repurchase

PERTH, Australia, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alloy Steel International, Inc. (OTC: AYSI) ("Alloy Steel" or "Company") the manufacturer of Arcoplate and provider of anti-wear and hang-up solutions to the mining and bulk materials industries, based in Perth, Western Australia, today announced the completion of a stock repurchase of the Company's common stock. The Company received an unsolicited offer to purchase and redeem 1,139,403 shares of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock from an independent third party. The shares were neither offered for sale by means of any form of general solicitation, advertising or tender offer nor did the Company solicit the independent third party to sell the shares to the Company. The timing and amount of the repurchase was determined by the Company's Board of Directors based on its evaluation of market conditions and other factors. The repurchase was funded from the Company's existing cash and cash equivalents.

ENQUIRIES

Thushara (Sam) Dahanayake

Company Secretary

+61 8 9248 3188

samd@alloysteel.net

SOURCE Alloy Steel International, Inc.

Related Links

http://alloysteel.net

