Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists Welcomes Two Executives to their Corporate Team

NORCROSS, Ga., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists, LLC (AWRS) is pleased to announce the addition of two key members to their Corporate staff. Jason Yarbrough, a former franchise owner, will assume the role as Franchise Relations Manager and Mike Perkins, as the new Director of Business Development. Their additions are key to the overall growth and success of the company.

Jason Yarbrough



Franchise Relations Manager

Jason has been a part of AWRS since 2005. Throughout his time, Jason's efforts were key to building a successful mobile and reman business in the Birmingham, AL market. As the Franchise Relations Manager, Jason will be the bridge between AWRS Corporate and franchisees with focused efforts on maintaining a transparent dialogue that nurtures a positive relationship. His years of experience as a franchisee will be most helpful, as his knowledge of the business and the franchise network are necessary for success.

Mike Perkins



Director of Business Development

Mike joins AWRS with many years of experience in the tire industry. On the manufacturing side, he worked for Hankook and Kumho Tire as Director of Sales in the Southeast region. Prior to coming to AWRS, Mike was the VP of Sales and Marketing for Sentury Tire North America. Sentury was a start-up company whose main function was to build a new tire factory in LaGrange, GA with core functions that included the development of a brand-new tire line called GroundSpeed. As the Director of Business Development, Mike will generate new local and national sales initiatives that will drive revenue for both AWRS Corporate and Franchisees. AWRS Corporate is pleased to have Mike a part of the team and we look forward to his great success.

About the Company

Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists is the world's largest full-service alloy wheel repair and replacement company with franchised and company-owned locations operating in 46 states, covering most major metropolitan areas. Their company-trained and certified technicians provide a full range of mobile wheel repair services including cosmetic refinishing, wheel straightening, custom coloring, and off-site remanufacturing services for wheels that have severe damage, require CNC machining, or have special finishes. Their factory wheel warehouse stocks over 20,000 wheels for OEM replacement needs. To learn more about Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists, or to find a location visit online at www.awrswheelrepair.com

