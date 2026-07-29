Alloyed Announces Strategic Partnership with SimpliSmart LLC to Deliver Accelerated, End-to-End AI-Powered Enterprise Operations

MARLTON, N.J., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alloyed, a global managed business solutions provider, announced a strategic partnership with SimpliSmart LLC, expanding its ecosystem of technology partners dedicated to helping organizations modernize operations through intelligent automation and AI-enabled solutions. Together, the companies will help organizations implement AI while maintaining the human expertise needed to achieve measurable results.

"As organizations navigate the next generation of business operations, they need partners who can help them move from AI experimentation to AI execution," said Lauren Kochan, Chief Executive Officer of Alloyed. "Our partnership with SimpliSmart LLC strengthens our ability to deliver practical, scalable AI solutions that improve performance, reduce operational complexity, and help our clients achieve meaningful business outcomes."

Through the partnership, Alloyed and SimpliSmart LLC will help organizations:

Transform complex processes by embedding AI-automated workflows that orchestrate people, systems, and enterprise applications

Improve operational efficiency and service delivery

Reduce manual effort across high-volume workflows

Enhance employee productivity and customer experiences

Accelerate enterprise AI adoption through practical, scalable solutions

Deliver measurable business outcomes through integrated operational and AI transformation strategies

"Organizations won't realize the true value of AI by deploying standalone AI tools. They'll realize it when AI becomes an intelligent, decision-making component embedded within end-to-end automated business processes," said Matt Gustitus, Chief Executive Officer of SimpliSmart LLC. "Our partnership with Alloyed will enable clients to automate complete business processes where AI augments human decisions, orchestrates work across systems, and delivers impactful business outcomes at enterprise scale."

Alloyed and SimpliSmart LLC will launch a series of joint go-to-market initiatives designed to help business leaders move beyond AI experimentation to operational execution. The collaboration will begin with a live executive webinar exploring how organizations can embed AI into enterprise workflows by combining cognitive process orchestration with intelligent automation.

The first joint webinar, From Automation to Agentic AI: Building the Next Generation of Managed Services, will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2026, at 2:00 PM EST. Registration is available at: https://www.mediafinance.org/town-hall-webinars.

The partnership combines Alloyed's process expertise with SimpliSmart LLC's AI and automation technology, reflecting their commitment to building an ecosystem of best-in-class technology partners that complement its cognitive process orchestration approach. By combining deep operational expertise with leading AI technologies, Alloyed empowers organizations to deploy the right mix of people, processes, and automation to achieve predictable performance and sustainable growth.

About Alloyed

Alloyed helps organizations move faster and perform better by orchestrating a fusion of process excellence, human expertise, and fit-for-purpose automation tailored to their workflows, technology stack, and scale. Through its cognitive process orchestration approach, Alloyed combines decades of operational experience with modern technology to deliver predictable performance and measurable business outcomes.

For more information, visit www.alloyed.io

About SimpliSmart

SimpliSmart helps organizations accelerate digital transformation through artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, and enterprise AI solutions. The company enables businesses to deploy, manage, and scale intelligent applications that improve operational performance, increase efficiency, and drive measurable business impact. By integrating AI directly into automated business processes, SimpliSmart empowers organizations to transform how work gets done.

For more information, visit www.simplismart.io

Media Contact

Carolyn Kelly

Vice President of Marketing

Alloyed

[email protected]

917-679-4896

SimpliSmart LLC's

SOURCE Alloyed