ALLPCB Attends and Presents at the 10X Growth Conference in Hangzhou

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 5, 2019, the ALLPCB International Operation Department attended the 10X Growth Conference ("the Conference"), hosted by China (Hangzhou) Cross-border E-commerce Comprehensive Pilot Zone and Qiantang New District Comprehensive Free Trade Zone Management Office, in Hangzhou, China. During the Conference, ALLPCB presented its previous work in terms of online branding and marketing. Other presenters included international and China-based companies such as Google, LINKJOINT, Orange Branding and Indahash.

With the focus of the Conference being digital marketing strategies and online brand building, ALLPCB showcased its past efforts to develop online traffic surrounding its brand. ALLPCB's online platform is committed to building a super factory with collaborative manufacturing capabilities. As such, ALLPCB has always utilized five key terms to focus its values as part of its online identity: "Data-driven", "Internet-based", "Collaboration", "Efficient" and "Win-Win".

ALLPCB further demonstrated how it has set itself apart in terms of brand recognition at the Conference. Being a leading cross-border e-commerce enterprise with a focus on one-stop shopping for PCB products, ALLPCB has broken conventions in the PCB industry by providing 24-hour ultra-fast prototype service without charging expedited service fees to help users shorten the research and development (R&D) period. At the same time, ALLPCB is running its self-operating portal website, ALLPCB.com, which is a professional and efficient online platform for electronic design engineers and hobbyists to make purchases and communicate with one another, thus gathering a large number of loyal users. ALLPCB's online ad program has also allowed ALLPCB to occupy a considerable share in the global PCB market.

The Conference further helped ALLPCB articulate its plans for the future of its online marketing and branding campaigns. In 2020, ALLPCB will invest considerably in social media to increase brand awareness and drive traffic to the website, ALLPCB.com. Key opinion leaders (KOLs) will also play a vital role in the company's marketing plan, as ALLPCB hopes to establish stronger ties with them to expand its brand recognition and influence.

About ALLPCB

ALLPCB is an ultrafast PCB super factory as well as an internet-based manufacturing company, committed to building an electronic collaborative manufacturing service platform. It offers professional one-stop service, including PCB prototype, PCB assembly, and components sourcing. Since its establishment, ALLPCB has reconstructed the traditional PCB industry through data-driven technology.

For more information, please visit: https://www.allpcb.com/

SOURCE ALLPCB

Related Links

https://www.allpcb.com

