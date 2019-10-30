ALLPCB Attends the 6th International E-Business Expo China to Further Aid the Development of Intelligent Manufacturing in the Digital Economy

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 18, 2019, the 6th International E-Business Expo China (EBE China) was held in Hangzhou International Expo Center. The theme of the expo was "New Retail, New Business, New Consumption, New Empowerment". It followed the idea that the digital economy is more than the biggest business card of Hangzhou's industry; it is the latest trend of global economic development.

Mr. Zhou Bangbing, the chairman and CEO of ALLPCB, was invited to attend the "New Domestic Goods Goes Overseas" brand development forum at the Expo. ALLPCB's attendance at the show helped highlight the company's focus on intelligent manufacturing.

China is the world's largest manufacturing country. By 2018, China's manufacturing share accounted for 28% of the global total, and it has become the top engine of global growth for industrial development.

However, China's manufacturing sector is "big, but not powerful" regardless of the size of business scale. In terms of innovation, China has stood at the middle and low end of the industrial chain by value for a long time. The key to overcoming this obstacle is intelligent manufacturing.

1. Intelligent manufacturing is building an "anti-smile curve".

As early as 2015, the State Council issued the "Made in China 2025" strategy to upgrade the manufacturing industry to the national strategic level. China's intelligent manufacturing has made significant advances with integration of the industrialization and informatization.

In particular, huge changes have taken place in certain fields, such as national defense, medical instruments, communication equipment, automobile security, etc. Whether "Fuxing" high-speed rail with a speed of up to 350km/h or the applications of next generation smart phones and agricultural drones, one "miracle" after another brings the world to a new understanding of China's manufacturing industry.

The birth of these "miracles" is inseparable from the PCB (Printed Circuit Board), "mother of the electronics industry". No matter how tiny in size, a precision PCB plays a critical role .

ALLPCB has taken the first step on the path of PCB intelligent manufacturing, leading the reform and development of the PCB industry.

Traditional manufacturing has always been at the bottom of the "smile curve". The chairman of ALLPCB, Mr. Zhou, believes that along with the development of the digital economy, the data empowered manufacturing industry will surely achieve an "anti-smile curve" with efficient and stable output.

Generally speaking, traditional PCB factories prefer bulk orders and are reluctant to accept small orders because of the higher cost of production. On the contrary, ALLPCB concentrates on PCB prototype and small orders.

2. The data-driven ALLPCB has infinite power.

ALLPCB invested a lot to establish its own smart factory, which relies on Multi-module Wuji IOCT System with independent research & development (R&D) capabilities.

With the help of advanced technologies such as big data, cloud computing and application of Internet of Things (IoT), all procedures (procurement, transaction, production, services, etc) can be processed online at ALLPCB.com. Thus, it will achieve the interconnection among human, machines and things.

Under the IOCT system, the whole production process will be divided into different production tasks automatically, then the respective tasks are transferred to the corresponding modules, finally it will carry out the tasks and make a production with fully automatic equipment. Meanwhile, it could monitor the entire production progress in real-time with application of IoT.

The system obtains relative data from every procedure, and then analyses them intelligently after the massive data are accumulated.

The data is "taken from production, used for production". The collected data are used to run optimal production, dispatching and services. Besides, the company management can make decisions based on massive data to achieve a management process more intelligent, data-driven and networking oriented.

The data driven "Intelligent Manufacturing" has brought ALLPCB tremendous competitive advantages.

Based on big data, ALLPCB is fast enough to satisfy customer individualized demands, especially the needs of PCB prototype and R&D concern. What's more, small orders are more conducive to building a flexible platform, which also has positive influence on productive rigid production.

Besides, intelligent manufacturing helps ALLPCB to optimize the production process and significantly improve its production efficiency as well as quality. The delivery time has reached 24 hours, comparing with 2-3 days of traditional manufacturers.

"24-Hour Prototype + No Extra Charge for Urgency" breaks a common industry practice, which greatly enhances the customer's buying experience and saves the production cost.

With its strong corporate background, ALLPCB is able to offer "Free Prototype" for all clients, while allowing them to experience its quality and service at zero cost.

Certainly focusing on small orders is of strategic significance for ALLPCB itself. The gross profit rate is up to 60%, much higher than butch orders. Meanwhile, the payment is accomplished without delay. These make its higher R&D investment possible.

Knowing its competitive advantages, ALLPCB has been serving more than 120,000 users in 120 countries and regions of the world and established cooperation with a lot of famous enterprises such as Huawei, Tesla, Toshiba, Xiaomi, DJI, CRRC, etc.

In addition, ALLPCB launched "Campus Plan" that aims to assist universities about electronics innovation & breakthrough. So far, it has sponsored the research and development projects of students from Tsinghua University, Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Xiamen University, Harbin Institute of Technology and so on.

Up to now, ALLPCB "Three One" strategy has gradually become clear. By 2035, it will help 100,000 enterprises increase their profits, serve 1 million electronic engineers and create 10 million job opportunities.

ALLPCB has successfully completed a Pre-A Round Financing of 30 million Chinese yuan from Galaxy Venture Capital, which injects new power into its development. It is also a new chapter for ALLPCB to move up to higher level. ALLPCB will continue to develop rapidly through continuous innovations.

"Intelligent Manufacturing" has become an inevitable trend in the development of the manufacturing industry, which has made profound impact on electronics industry development and division of labor, and will stimulate to new industrial forms and business models in a near future as well.

Represented by ALLPCB, a group of progressive manufacturers in China is taking a lead in transforming the whole industry from "Made in China" to "Intelligent Manufacturing in China", which raises the value of Chinese manufacturing and makes China more competitive in the global market.

"Intelligent Manufacturing in China" is making the world re-recognize China and helping China to seize the opportunities in the rapid developing digital economy.

