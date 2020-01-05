ALLPCB Customer Salon Was Successfully Held, Summarizing the Past Experience and Interpreting Production Upgrading in 2020

1. Speed

After working with ALLPCB for many years, they conquered me with integrity. Many companies claim "overdue refund," but only ALLPCB has truly fulfilled its promise. --Mr. He

Our main business are industrial control development and internet hardware, thus needs from customers are normally pretty urgent. ALLPCB is an ultra-fast PCB supplier with satisfactory service and excellent quality, its speed achieving 30% faster than other manufacturers. --Mr. Yang

2. Service

ALLPCB is doing PCB business based on internet thinking. We used to cooperate with another Chinese top manufacturer, but it was the considerate service that made us come round to ALLPCB, which turns out a wise decision. --Mr. Li

My company's main business is ergonomic desks, thus good supplier is of great significance for us. I am very satisfied with the service and speed of ALLPCB, and I will expand our cooperation in the future. --Mr. Wang

Chairman Sharing

The chairman of ALLPCB made a sharing with the theme of "The Operation of the Platform." ALLPCB has transformed from an Internet company to a manufacturer, and then to today's industrial internet platform.

In the era of the industrial internet, ALLPCB is breaking boundaries between different industries, and stopping making the manufacturing end an information island. In virtue of the "1 + N" mode, ALLPCB aims to empower the factories and finally create an ECMS (Electronic Collaborative Manufacturing System).

Q&A by COO

Q: In terms of production, will there be any changes to ALLPCB next year?

A: All production factors can be customized next year. Customers can customize products according to their individual needs such as plates, ink, process, etc. We can even "reverse" produce, which means customers only need providing product demands, and ALLPCB will complete the rest.

Q: Will the production capacity further increase next year?

A: The production capacity of PCB products is expected to reach 1,000,000㎡ next year, while the proofing level being increased from 6 to 12 layers. In terms of components, the 6,000㎡ automated components storage center will cover more than 400,000 varieties. 10 new SMT production lines will be built, to realize one-stop shopping (PCB-SMT-BOM) service and improve the industrial pattern.

Regarding to Aluminum PCB, its monthly output value is expected to be 200,000㎡, and the maximum delivery time is 48 hours regardless of the size of the single panel. In addition, next year we will introduce third parties, banks or institutions, improving the issue of payment period to provide better service for the valued customers.

Q: Will ALLPCB manufacture unconventional PCB products next year?

A: Of course. The width and depth of the production process will be further expanded. After capacity sharing, the production lines will be more flexible and can even accomplish single processes such as semi-finished products and electroplating.

At the end of the event, a questionnaire was conducted, to collect customer feedback and improve itself. The tradition of self-reflections is bound to guide ALLPCB go further.

About ALLPCB

ALLPCB is an ultra-fast PCB super factory as well as an internet-based manufacturing company, committed to building an electronic collaborative manufacturing service platform. It offers professional one-stop service, including PCB prototype, PCB assembly, and components sourcing. Since its establishment, ALLPCB has reconstructed the traditional PCB industry through data-driven technology.

