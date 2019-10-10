ALLPCB has Completed Industrial Upgrade - from Collaborative Intelligent Manufacturing to Super Factory

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 25, 2019, according to a report by Ebrun, a leading e-commerce media outlet, ALLPCB, an innovative industrial internet platform for electronic manufacturing services, has recently completed a Pre-A Round Financing of 30 million Chinese yuan. The investor involved in the current round is Galaxy Venture Capital.

ALLPCB was founded in April 2015. Starting with circuit board prototyping, ALLPCB became an innovative industrial Internet platform. This round of financing will be primarily used for market promotion and technology upgrades as well as research and development (R&D).

Firstly, market promotion. To continue expansion in domestic and overseas markets to ensure sufficient orders for ALLPCB, the ultrafast printed circuit board (PCB) Super Factory.

Secondly, technology R&D. The IT team will further upgrade the system to make production, transaction, service, and decisions more intelligent and data-driven.

Rao Huigang, partner of Galaxy Venture Capital, said that the reason of choosing ALLPCB among the industrial Internet platforms was its successful industry strategy and promising business model; besides, Mr. Zhou Bangbing, the founder of ALLPCB, and his professional team have achieved B2B from 1.0 to 4.0 in less than 3 years.

"After the round of financing from venture capital, it is expected that the development of ALLPCB will lead the optimization and upgrade of the whole industry and ALLPCB will be the "Unicorn" of Intelligent Manufacturing in electronic information industry." Mr Zhou said that the manufacturing industry would be changed by Industrial Interconnection (aka: Industry 4.0). It is being affected by huge data-driven and intelligent manufacturing capabilities.

ALLPCB daily orders exceed 5,000, its service covering more than 120,000 users in 120 countries and regions of the world, and in cooperation with many enterprises such as Tesla, Toshiba, Huawei, Xiaomi, DJI and CRRC.

1. 24-Hour Delivery

Just about every electronic appliance in a home (eg. TV or electric oven) contains a printed circuit board. It is known as "Mother of the Electronics Industry".

PCB has a wide range of applications, involving more than 3 million downstream enterprises in the industrial supply chain network. The PCB industry in China accounts for half of the total production in the world (US$65 billion), which is more than 200 billion RMB.

The Market entry strategy of ALLPCB is the printed circuit board (PCB) prototyping service, which is to meet the needs of circuit board prototype and R&D concern (an initial project usually requires 7-8 PCB prototypes).

Traditional factories prefer bulk orders and are reluctant to accept such small orders because of the higher cost of production. In order to reduce production cost, traditional factories always complete the small orders by sending them to production in bulk, but it will often delay the delivery for 5-10 days.

ALLPCB is an Internet-based company with online-offline marketing approach. "Since our factory has been built in 2017, we have been offering 24-Hour Prototype + No Extra Charge for Urgency," Mr. Zhou said.

For example, customers only need to input required parameters of their template on the ALLPCB website and can get an online quotation instantly. After placing the order, ALLPCB will be in charge of the order file review - engineering file generation - intelligent panelization - production - logistics & delivery.

"For R&D projects, customers are not very concerned about the price but the time to launch a product. For example, if a product needs 10 prototypes for testing, you will see the difference between ALLPCB and the traditional factory is 40 days," Mr. Zhou said.

"Timeliness matters, ALLPCB offers 24-hour delivery. For overseas orders, it takes 2-4 days for cross-border logistics. This is the world's fastest delivery performance with an accuracy rate of 98%."

2. IOCT Wuji System

How to achieve the PCB delivery time?

"Multi-module Wuji IOCT system, namely IT (Information Technology), OT (Operation Technology), CT (Communication Technology), is applied to make the manufacturing process more informationalized, automatic and intelligent," Ebrun was told by Mr. Zhou.

For example, a traditional factory accepts 2,000 orders per day. In the traditional way, it takes at least 20 people to send quotations by e-mail averaging 30 minutes per order.

ALLPCB's online quote system allows users to enter the parameters and get quotations in a second, then upload the design file and pay online. Order completed. It takes only 1 minute for the whole process.

One of the significant effects of Wuji IOCT system is that it greatly improves efficiency by going online.

Panelization will be processed after completing the engineering file review. In the PCB industry, small orders are usually produced on a single board, which leads to low-efficiency production. If several customers' orders are assembled into a big board for shipment, the production efficiency will be improved.

In traditional factories, panels are manually classified and then panelized. It usually takes 90 minutes to complete panel matching.

By adopting the new technologies, such as big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and image recognition, ALLPCB achieves the cloud machine processing instead of manually panel sorting out. It only takes 10 minutes to complete a panelization, which greatly improves the production efficiency.

Coping with a fragmented market and relatively small orders, ALLPCB can make a huge difference of the production efficiency by applying technical means, compared to traditional factories.

Mr. Zhou pointed out that a traditional factory without information technology (such as IOCT system) requires an engineering team of 50 people. For ALLPCB, it can be carried out with a professional technical team of only 5 people.

"In the beginning, we insisted on 24-hour delivery no matter how many orders we have or any production loss (non-panelized or less) caused," Mr. Zhou said. Taking advantage of the Internet to receive sufficient orders, ALLPCB can audit and panelize the orders with online technology.

"Now we have little production loss, and the panelization time is reduced from original 90 minutes to only ten minutes," he said.

3. Collaborative "Super Factory"

The goal of the ALLPCB is Foxconn. The upgrade path is PCB - PCB Assembly - Finished Products.

For example, if users have to design and develop an electronic product, they just place a R&D order at ALLPCB.com. The online platform will respond quickly and integrate the supply chain, aggregate our multi-factories as collaborative manufacturing to produce PCBs faster and at lower cost.

Looking to the future, Mr. Zhou knows every step of the way!

Moving into the future with collaborative manufacturing.

At present, the orders of ALLPCB are mostly "small" R&D-level prototyping orders, accounting for more than 80%, followed by bulk orders. The income ratio of the two is 1:2. Mr. Zhou expects that the ratio will become 1:9 in a near future.

90% of the bulk orders will be transferred to the collaborative factories. There are currently 6 factories cooperated, and the target is 100 factories. These 100 factories are jointly manufactured under the support of systems such as IOCT to form a "Super Factory".

The core feature of the "Super Factory" is super collaborative, not just about factory size or amount. Mr. Zhou believes that "Industrial Interconnection" (Industry 4.0) is not enough to express the business model of the industrial Internet, but more important, it is to collaborate to form a system.

"The so-called Super Factory, which is equivalent to a factory and 'super' is being defined as breaking the boundaries between factories, thus becoming super-cooperative systems with a large-scale." This is similar to the concept of the "web", presented by Mr. Zheng Ming, the chairman of the academic committee of Alibaba Group and the director of the University of Lakeside.

Is the future of "Super Factory" a flexible supply chain that people are familiar with? Mr. Zhou explained that the "Super Factory" equipped with industrial Internet must be a perfect combination of a flexible online platform and a rigid factory in the future.

Looking at an example, ALLPCB is an Internet and flexible platform where it receives orders and cooperates with the upstream and downstream factories respectively. It becomes the order center and the collaborative center. Under an effective system collaboration, the rigid factory will be more productive. Labors become more diversified and professional. A factory can focus on one process, such as the production of screw caps.

Flexibility (online) is the downstream for a concern of personal consumption, and while Rigidity (factories) is the basis of collaboration to guarantee the production efficiency.

Nowadays, there is an overcapacity in China's manufacturing industry.

"Industrial Internet" is a solution to electronics manufacturing and completes the establishment of "Super Factories" by "Collaborative Systems". "In this sense, the essence of the industrial Internet is supply-side reform."

