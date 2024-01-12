Allpowers Unveils Newest 200W Double-Sided Foldable Solar Panels at CES 2024

ALLPOWERS INC

12 Jan, 2024, 11:00 ET

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CES is where the tech industry rings in the new year. Each January, just about every corner of the industry shows up with announcements and previews that set the stage for the year to come.

Monday's CES press conferences, Allpowers brought their new 'R' series Power Station R1500 (1800W |1152Wh, R4000 (4000W |3600Wh) and NEWEST 200W Double-Sided Foldable Solar Panels on at their booth.

ALLPOWERS SF200 Pro Solar Panel
ALLPOWERS SF200 Pro Solar Panel

About Allpowers 200W Double-Sided Foldable Solar Panels:

FOLDABLE AND LIGHTWEIGHT EASY TO STORE: 44% Lighter Than Other Solar Panels,This solar panel photovoltaic packs 200W of power yet is only 2.5mm thick and weighs only 6KG, making it easier to mount,transport, hang, and remove.

Dual-SidedPower Generation: Powered by high-transmittance monocrystalline solar cells,23% Efficiency Solar Panel with MC4 Output,Increasing Electricity Output by 30%. Enjoy superior efficiency and more power, optimizing your energy use like never before.

IP68 Proof Water, ProofDust-Proof, Solid and Anti-Scratch, ETFE Material: Our ETFE solar panel thrives in extreme conditions, from -10℃ to 65℃(optimal at 25℃). Cooperating with IP67 waterproof ETFE surface, it consistently delivers reliable energy and stable power, no matter the weather.

Multi-SceneUsage, Hangable and Foldable: With 6KG light weight and compact folded size, it's your perfect companion for house, RV, camping, hiking, and fishing trips, bringing efficient power right where you need it.

The 200W Double-Sided Foldable Solar Panels will be available on their Amazon and Official website in April. 2024. You can Get more product information on their Official Website.

About Allpowers:

Since 2010, ALLPOWERS has focused on the research and design of portable power station and foldable solar panel, we committed to providing clean, green and sustainable power solutions. Whether you are in family emergency, hiking camping, outdoor RV, etc., ALLPOWERS continuously develop the most safe and worthwhile products to meet energy scarce regions and promote global trade development. Committed to providing customers with a better shopping experience and a greener, safer, and better life.

Contact: Mia law
Marketing Specialist for AllPOWERS
[email protected]

